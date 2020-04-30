Fantasy Football Dynasty Trade Chart: Nine rookies in top 75, led by Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The 2020 rookie class is the deepest that I can recall in at least the past 10 years. For the first time in a long time, Round 4 of a rookie draft feels less like a chore and more like an opportunity. On top of the depth, there is significant upside with at least five receivers and five running backs you could see as top-15 options in the future, not to mention Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa.

The one flaw? The combination of their landing spots and an abbreviated offseason makes them riskier in 2020 than they should be. In fact, Clyde Edward-Helaire is the only back I have ranked as a starter at his position in redraft.

This creates a difficult dynamic when putting together a Dynasty Trade Chart. The rookies are probably lower on here than what a rebuilding team should be willing to pay and higher than what their value is to a 2020 contender. And there's not really a great way to fix that. My suggestion is for rebuilding teams; do not be afraid to pay more than what the chart says for the rookies. Especially guys like Jonathan Taylor, J.K. Dobbins and CeeDee Lamb. Their value is being held down by 2020 expectations, and those expectations shouldn't matter to you if you aren't competing this year.

As always, this chart is based on a one-quarterback PPR league where passing touchdowns are worth six points. If you're in a league where you can start two quarterbacks, you should add 11 points to each quarterback's value. If you're in a tight end premium league, add six points to each tight end. As always, if you have specific Dynasty trade questions, send them to me on Twitter and I'll add them to the next Dynasty mailbag. Finally, if you're looking for all of our Dynasty content, click here.

Here is the updated Dynasty Trade Chart and Top 150: