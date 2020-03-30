Fantasy Football Dynasty Trade Chart: Ranking and value for the top 150 after free agency smoke clears

Last week I updated the position rankings in Dynasty Fantasy Football based on what has happened so far this offseason. And boy, has plenty happened. While I hope you go back and read those pieces (or already have), the top 150 provides a space to talk on more of a macro level.

Quarterback got a little weaker at the top with Deshaun Watson falling, but also lost some upside in the middle with Jameis Winston and Cam Newton losing their jobs. If anything, I'd say Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson look even more appealing. Can Kyler Murray join them?

There just aren't enough jobs for all the running backs in the NFL, and it's going to get a lot worse after the NFL Draft. Specifically, we'll be watching the value of Austin Ekeler, Ronald Jones, Miles Sanders, Devin Singletary and Darrell Henderson. More than one of those teams could add a top five running back and significantly damage the upside of the incumbent back.

The two big trades happened at wide receiver, but I'm not sure how much long-term impact it will have on DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs. More impactful was what it did to Christian Kirk and John Brown. This is one of the deepest incoming receiver classes we've seen, but the two who will really make a big splash are Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb. They should both go off the board in the first half of the first round, and they'll impact both the receiver rankings and the quarterback rankings.

They might even impact the tight end rankings if they land in Oakland with Darren Waller. Tight end got a lot deeper in March, and any significant ding to Waller's target share could send him from fourth to outside the top eight. I don't believe Jason Witten counts, but Lamb or Jeudy certainly would.

Until then, here's my updated Dynasty Trade Chart and top 150. As always, remember to be careful with players whose value could change a lot in the next month. Be even more careful with uneven deals in terms of the number of players. A pair of 10s may not be worth a 20. And three 10s are almost certainly not worth a 30.

Finally, this chart is for one-quarterback leagues where touchdowns are worth six points and catches are worth one. If you're in a two-quarterback league just add 19 points to every quarterback. For tight end premium leagues, add eight points to all tight ends. As always, feel free to send me your Dynasty questions on Twitter and they may make it into the next mailbag.