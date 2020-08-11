Watch Now: New Texans WR Brandin Cooks Has 'Zero' Concerns About Concussion History ( 2:46 )

Much of the conversation around player value in Dynasty Fantasy Football leagues is centered around upside and potential. They're obviously important concepts, even if we're terribly inconsistent in how we apply them. But as important as they are, they're also meaningless if they don't ever turn into actual Fantasy production. And there are more than a few wide receivers in the rankings below who are long on alleged upside and short on career production. All of these guys should be rostered entering the 2019 season, but it wouldn't be surprising if at least one of them is on the waiver wire by the end of the year.

Anthony Miller CHI • WR • 17 TAR 85 REC 52 REC YDs 656 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Anthony Miller was a second-round pick who is entering his third year in the league, so this is prime breakout territory. But he needs a pretty major breakout to be Fantasy relevant. Last year he averaged 41 yards per game and 7.7 yards per target, both of which are pretty underwhelming. His target volume really took off once Taylor Gabriel went down, which is both encouraging and discouraging. It's encouraging because Gabriel isn't on the team this year and Miller was on a 1,000-yard pace without him. It's discouraging because Gabriel isn't the type of player who should be standing in the way of a future star.

In Dynasty, I'll be pretty patient with Miller for the first half of this season and I plan on holding him all the way through his third year. He could get a new quarterback in Nick Foles, so hopefully more consistent quarterback play will help him one way or another. But he'll turn 26 in October, so if the breakout doesn't happen this year he'll be under consideration when it comes time to cut players to get ready for the 2021 rookie draft.

Curtis Samuel CAR • WR • 10 TAR 105 REC 54 REC YDs 627 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Curtis Samuel was supposed to be the third-year breakout in 2019. But despite a career-high 105 targets, Samuel disappointed. His supporters will tell you that was Kyle Allen's fault. They'll also tell you Samuel just turned 24 years old. While those things may be true, we're still talking about a fourth-year receiver who is averaging 6.3 yards per target for his career and has never averaged even 40 receiving yards per game.

The fact that Samuel has a new quarterback and an entirely new coaching staff is enough reason to be patient with him early in the year. But the fact that Carolina brought in Robby Anderson this offseason is a bigger reason to be concerned. Some people will be more patient with Samuel than Miller because of his age, but I'd treat them similarly. I'd like to hold on throughout this season, but I can't promise any longer than that.

Here are a few other receivers who could see wild swings in value this year:

Will Fuller could be Deshaun Watson's new No. 1 receiver. If he stays healthy he could vault up the Dynasty rankings. If not, he'll be a 26 year-old who still doesn't have a 700-yard receiving season.

Like Miller and Samuel, Christian Kirk was a second-round pick who has been wildly inefficient. DeAndre Hopkins should help with the efficiency, but now the targets could be a concern. You don't need much imagination to see this going either direction.

I'm still holding on to Corey Davis because of that top-10 pedigree, but this could be the last year I say that.

Here are my updated Dynasty wide receiver rankings: