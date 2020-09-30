Watch Now: Waiver Wire: Wide Receivers ( 7:45 )

It's been a strange start to the 2020 season for the 2019 rookie class. Deebo Samuel and A.J. Brown are hurt, so we won't hold it against them. But it's been very uneven for Marquise Brown and Darius Slayton. And it's hard to know exactly what to make of Diontae Johnson and Hunter Renfrow. Thankfully, there should be no doubt at all what direction D.K. Metcalf and Terry McLaurin are headed.

Metcalf is currently the No. 5 receiver in Fantasy despite having fewer catches than every other receiver in the top 15. That's what happens when you average nearly 25 yards per reception and score once per week. The funny thing is, there's still a lot of room for improvement. He leads receivers with four drops and had a comically bad fumble in Week 3 that cost him a touchdown. Still, the Seahawks are letting Russ cook and it's hard to imagine anyone slowing down Metcalf now.

While Metcalf has Russell Wilson, McLaurin is somehow excelling with one of the least accurate quarterbacks in the NFL. That makes it all the more impressive that he's averaging 16.8 yards per reception and he's caught 64% of his targets. The encouraging part is that McLaurin's quarterback play almost has to improve. Either Dwayne Haskins is going to start showing some improvement or Alex Smith is going to get a shot. And even if neither of them is good this year, the situation should only improve down the line.

If you're wondering how to choose between these two, this is one place where age makes all the difference. McLaurin just turned 25 years old while Metcalf won't turn 23 until December. Still, both are excellent Dynasty buys as top-12 options in this format. And don't discount that McLaurin could get even better if he ever gets to play with a quarterback who ranks in the top half of the league.

Here are my updated Dynasty wide receiver rankings: