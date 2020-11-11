Watch Now: Week 10 Waiver Wire Priority List: Wide Receiver ( 5:55 )

There were some who thought the 2020 wide receiver class could be the best of all time. It has not disappointed through the first half of 2020. CeeDee Lamb, Chase Claypool and Justin Jefferson all rank inside the top 25 PPR receivers through Week 9. There are three more rookies in the top 50. Considering the obstacles they've had to face, it's even more remarkable.

Moving forward I have Jefferson, Jerry Jeudy and Lamb in a tier of their own, with Tee Higgins, Brandon Aiyuk and Claypool in a second tier, but still within the top 32 Dynasty receivers. Lamb may be a pretty clear No. 1 if not for the Dak Prescott injury, but that hurt his 2020 projection (and cast just enough uncertainty on the future) that he's right behind Jefferson and Jeudy. Claypool is the one I'd expect to get the most pushback on, and it's more of an uncertainty thing than anything. He has an old quarterback, a crowded receiving corps and was not rated as high as the rest of these guys at the beginning of the year. That being said, he could make another big leap a month from now when I update these rankings again.

As impressive as it is to have six rookie receivers already ranked this high in Dynasty, that's not all from this class. I still have high hopes for Laviska Shenault, Jalen Reagor and Denzel Mims. A couple of these guys could go backwards in their second years like Marquise Brown, but DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown are good reminders that solid production from rookie receivers generally portends great things.

Here are my updated Dynasty wide receiver rankings: