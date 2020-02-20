Fantasy Football Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings: Keenan Allen and Mike Williams amongst fallers

When the Chargers announced that Philip Rvers would not be returning, it didn't exactly shock the football world. Rivers is approaching the end and his play dropped off in 2019. It makes perfect sense. But it also looks like bad news for Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

The Chargers have Tyrod Taylor on their roster and the No. 6 overall pick in the draft. Neither of those options are likely to be an upgrade over Rivers in 2020. While their may be a lot of quarterbacks available in free agency, none of them are obvious upgrades over Rivers, even the 2019 version. No, the safe assumption now is to assume Allen and Williams will have worse quarterback play in 2020 and an unknown level in 2021 and beyond. That certainly has an effect on their Dynasty value, and it's not like these are flawless Dynasty receivers even with Rivers.

Allen has finally escaped the injury-prone label just in time for us to start thinking about his age. In fairness to Allen, his age shouldn't start affecting him in the next two years, but his age 30 season is within the three-year window, so it's not like his age is a plus. Allen's efficiency makes him very volume dependent. He's had one season over 9 yards per target and one season with more than six touchdowns. That was his rookie year (2013).

Williams is somehow still just 25 years old and is coming off of his first 1,000-yard season. He's been extremely efficient, averaging better than 10 yards per target each of the past two years. Unfortunately his 90 targets from 2019 were a career high and his touchdown rate collapsed. He's probably a regression candidate both in terms of efficiency and touchdown rate, will means he'll need more volume to be more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. He'll need a lot more volume if the quarterback play drops off.

Both Allen and Williams are wildly talented receivers, and I'd understand if you saw top-12 upside in them for 2020 in the right circumstances. But the current uncertainty in Los Angeles puts a ding in their value and makes me hesitant to treat them like the receivers they've been the past two seasons.

