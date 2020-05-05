Fantasy Football Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers: Michael Thomas and Davante Adams stand out

The common refrain from those who like to start drafts prioritizing running backs is that the receiver position is so deep they can always get one later. Those people are going to feel even more emboldened after the 2020 NFL Draft. Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb lead a monster class that landed five rookies in my Dynasty top 40 and another half dozen in my top 60. I had to add another tier (and throw 20 receivers in it) just to include as much of the new talent as I could.

But while I'm a big fan of the depth of this class, there's no one ready to challenge the top tier for Fantasy dominance, and it's worthwhile to remember why they're so valuable in Dynasty, or any format.

If it wasn't for space constraints, Michael Thomas would get a tier of his own. The difference between Thomas and Davante Adams in my valuation system is the same as the difference between Adams and Chris Godwin (and bigger than the difference between Godwin and D.J. Moore). But it would look kind of silly to have Thomas in a tier by himself and Adams in a separate tier all alone.

There are plenty of crazy stats to illustrate just how good Thomas has been, but this is my favorite:

Prepare for the wildest Michael Thomas stat you've seen yet...



Most receptions, first 5 years of a career:

Jarvis Landry 481

Michael Thomas* 466

Larry Fitzgerald 426

Torry Holt 423

A.J. Green 415

Julio Jones 414

Randy Moss 414



*Thomas has one game left in his FOURTH SEASON 🤯 — Heath Cummings (@heathcummingssr) December 23, 2019

The fact that Thomas played so well in Drew Brees' absence (42-551-3 in Teddy Bridgewater's five starts) cemented him at the top Dynasty rankings until someone comes to take the throne.

While we just saw Thomas' upside, the career year for Adams may be just around the corner. Much has been made about how the Packers' draft affects Aaron Rodgers but it leaves Adams in position to again dominate targets. Over the past two seasons, Adams' 16-game target pace is 175. No one besides Thomas is touching that mark. If Adams can maintain his efficiency from the past two seasons, we could see an even better version of his 2018 breakout.

So yes, the WR position is deeper than it's ever been. That does not mean you should ignore Thomas and Adams in the first round of a Dynasty draft. While they aren't young anymore, they're still in their prime and likely have more years of elite production left than most of the first round running backs.

Here are my updated post-draft Dynasty tiers for wide receivers:

Which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get early rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.