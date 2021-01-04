For a good part of this season there was discussion about how DK Metcalf had ascended to No. 1 at wide receiver in Dynasty leagues. And while that made sense before Metcalf cooled off, and you could certainly still make the case for it, I don't know how you rank anyone ahead of Davante Adams right now.

Adams' 2020 was certainly a career year, but he's been dominant for the past three seasons. Since the start of 2018 he's averaged more than 100 catches per season and more than 90 yards per game. His 16-game pace for that stretch is 121-1,484-12. While Adams is five years older than Metcalf, he's also still in the prime of his career and it's reasonable to expect he has three more years before his drop-off.

The other case against Metcalf is that Justin Jefferson is a year younger and is putting Metcalf's rookie season to shame. In fact, he's putting nearly every rookie receiver season ever to shame. Jefferson is just the second receiver ever to top 1,200 yards in his age 21 season. The first one was Randy Moss. Now imagine Jefferson on a team that throws the ball at even a league-average rate.

A.J. Brown is another stud receiver on a run-heavy team, waiting to be fully unleashed. Brown was a top-20 receiver as a rookie despite the fact that he didn't become a full-time player until halfway through the year. Then an injury capped his 2020 breakout. Still, you don't have to look hard to see the superstar potential. In 19 games since Week 11 of 2019, he's caught 85 passes for 1,529 yards and 15 touchdowns.

It would not be a surprise if Metcalf, Jefferson or Brown was the No. 1 Dynasty receiver at this time next year. But for now, I'll still take Adams.

Here are my updated Dynasty wide receiver rankings: