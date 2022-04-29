The Philadelphia Eagles used the No. 18 overall pick in Thursday's 2022 NFL Draft to acquire their long sought after No. 1 wide receiver, but it won't be one of the incoming rookies. The Eagles sent the No. 18 pick along with No. 101 to the Titans Thursday in exchange for third-year wide receiver A.J. Brown, who subsequently agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Eagles.

That makes it three straight years the Eagles have used a first-round pick on a wide receiver, after they traded up to take DeVonta Smith a year ago at No. 1 overall and took Jalen Reagor 21st in 2020. But this time, they've got a bona fide, proven star, as Brown has two 1,000-yard seasons in his first three in the NFL – and would have gotten there last season if not for four missed games and two others where he left early with injuries. The combination of Brown and Smith gives the Eagles one of the most talented wide receiver duos in the league, though the question Fantasy players have to be asking is how good they can be with Jalen Hurts as their quarterback?

The good news is, we've seen Brown be a difference-making Fantasy WR in a low-volume pass offense before. He ranked seventh in PPR scoring per game in 2020, when the Titans had just 485 pass attempts. Brown has been a model of efficiency in his NFL career, ranking third among all played with at least 200 targets with 10.2 yards per target since entering the league. He's also scored a touchdown on 8.1% of his targets, an unusually high number – Justin Jefferson, who is slightly ahead of him in yards per target, has a 5.8% touchdown rate.

What this means for Hurts, the Eagles pass game

The Eagles were last in the NFL in pass attempts last season at 494, 41 fewer than Brown's Titans had. Hurts started 15 of 17 games, passing for 209.6 yards per game with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions – he also led the team in rushing yards with 784 to go along with 10 touchdowns. That rushing potential makes Hurts a viable Fantasy option even in a low-volume passing game, but it also makes it tough to argue there will be enough volume to get the most out of both Brown and Smith, not to mention tight end Dallas Goedert.

That being said, I think this trade probably signals that the Eagles will pass more than they did last season, when Hurts averaged just 28.8 pass attempts – including a stunningly low for 2021 23.8 from Week 8 on. They went 6-2 in their final eight games but couldn't keep up with the Buccaneers in their Wild Card Round loss, when the need for another playmaker was highlighted once again.

They won't be a high-volume passing game, of course, but every bit will help in a suddenly-crowded situation. Hurts will need to play at a higher level to get the most out of them as well, and I think you probably have to discount all parties involved aside from Hurts, who gets a bit of a bump here and could push into the top-six at QB in ADP.

Where Brown, Eagles WRs rank now

I had Brown as a top-eight wide receiver before this trade, but he'll have to drop down in the rankings. You can't assume the same efficiency with Hurts that he had with Tannehill, though Brown's ability to break big plays on both short passes and down the field makes him a good bet for plus efficiency regardless. He'll probably take a hit in target volume as well, though I don't want to bury him in that regard – let's not make the mistake we did when Stefon Diggs was sent to Buffalo. Elite wide receivers get elite target shares, and I would still bet on Brown being in the high-20s range. That should be enough to get him to the mid-to-high No. 2 range – I'll slot him in at WR18, with room to grow beyond that.

It's a bit less clear what this means for Smith, who was WR29 for me before the trade. He had a solid rookie season, and you can probably safely assume he'll have an easier time with less defensive attention. But he might have trouble building on his 104-target rookie season alongside Brown, so he'll need to be much more efficient to be more than a fringe starter. I'll drop him to the low-WR3 range in the ranks. There might be a buying opportunity here in Dynasty leagues, because there could be some overreaction around Smith being knocked to No. 2 in the hierarchy.

Goedert also takes a hit, though there's only so far he can fall given that he's a tight end with a pulse. He was TE9 in points per game last season on just 76 total targets, and while I don't expect him to repeat his 10.9 yards per target, his chances of being a high-efficiency player are also improved with this move. He was TE7 for me before this trade, and it's unlikely he'll move much below that, maybe Dalton Schultz moves ahead of him, maybe Rob Gronkowski, if he returns to Tampa. But there might actually be a buy opportunity for Goedert here, too, and it could extend through draft season in the summer if people push him down to the Mike Gesicki or Albert Okwuegbunam range. I'd still take him over both of those guys in the low-end TE1 range.

There's a chance this trade tanks all three of Brown, Smith, and Goedert's values, of course. Hurts might just not be that good, and the Eagles may still decide that, while they have more weapons, their best path to victory still runs through the ground game. If this is still the lowest-volume pass offense in the league and Hurts is just a run-of-the-mill passer, it's not hard to see how all three disappoint.

But I wouldn't bet on it. Brown is an elite talent, one of the handful of best wide receivers in the league, and Smith was a historically productive college player who put together a very solid rookie season. Bet on talent. The Eagles just got a lot more of it for their passing game.