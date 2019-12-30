Fantasy Football: Early look at our top 10 QB rankings for 2020 drafts

Now that the 2019 NFL regular season is over, we can start looking ahead. It's already time to turn the page and start planning for Draft Day in 2020.

We're going to spend the next several months working on plenty of things to preview next season, including rankings, mock drafts, sleepers, breakouts, busts and many other cool features. But for now, here's a preview of the preview.

This is our first run of the top-10 rankings at quarterback for me, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Ben Gretch and Adam Aizer. These rankings will change hundreds of times between now and August, but our job is start planning now.

We will likely reveal our full early rankings for 2020 right after Super Bowl LIV in February. But this is a sneak peek at what we think about the quarterbacks now after what just happened in 2019.

Jamey Eisenberg

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL

2. Patrick Mahomes, KC

3. Deshaun Watson, HOU

4. Russell Wilson, SEA

5. Jameis Winston, TB

6. Dak Prescott, DAL

7. Kyler Murray, ARI

8. Josh Allen, BUF

9. Matt Ryan, ATL

10. Drew Brees, NO

Dave Richard

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC

2. Lamar Jackson, BAL

3. Deshaun Watson, HOU

4. Russell Wilson, SEA

5. Matt Ryan, ATL

6. Jameis Winston, TB

7. Dak Prescott, DAL

8. Carson Wentz, PHI

9. Kyler Murray, ARI

10. Drew Brees, NO

Heath Cummings

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC

2. Lamar Jackson, BAL

3. Deshaun Watson, HOU

4. Russell Wilson, SEA

5. Dak Prescott, DAL

6. Jameis Winston, TB

7. Kyler Murray, ARI

8. Josh Allen, BUF

9. Aaron Rodgers, GB

10. Matt Ryan, ATL

Ben Gretch

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL

2. Patrick Mahomes, KC

3. Deshaun Watson, HOU

4. Russell Wilson, SEA

5. Kyler Murray, ARI

6. Dak Prescott, DAL

7. Josh Allen, BUF

8. Jameis Winston, TB

9. Aaron Rodgers, GB

10. Matt Ryan, ATL

Adam Aizer

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL

2. Patrick Mahomes, KC

3. Deshaun Watson, HOU

4. Russell Wilson, SEA

5. Dak Prescott, DAL

6. Josh Allen, BUF

7. Kyler Murray, ARI

8. Drew Brees, NO

9. Jameis Winston, TB

10. Matt Ryan, ATL

As you can see, three of us (Ben, Adam and I) believe Jackson will repeat as the No. 1 quarterback, while Dave and Heath are going back to Mahomes. In 2019, Jackson averaged 31.5 Fantasy points per game in leagues with six points for passing touchdowns, while Mahomes was at 23.4 points. But in 2018, Mahomes averaged 32.3 points per game, and Dave and Heath are hoping he's closer to that number in 2020, while Jackson could regress.

If Jackson continues to run at a high level — he's averaged 61.3 rushing yards per game in his career — then I expect him to be better than Mahomes, especially if he continues to improve as a passer. There are some questions looming for Jackson that could impact his ranking, including if Greg Roman will return as offensive coordinator and potential upgrades in the receiving corps. For now, I'll draft Jackson first at the position.

We all have the same top four, and Watson (24.1) and Wilson (23.6) finished as top six quarterbacks in 2019 in Fantasy points per game. Both should be awesome again in 2020.

At No. 5 is where the difference starts for all of us. I like Winston, assuming he's back in Tampa Bay, and Dave is going with Ryan. Heath and Adam would draft Prescott at No. 5, but we'll see if that changes based on his free agent status and the new coach in Dallas. Ben would select Murray as the No. 5 quarterback.

Murray will likely be a popular breakout candidate after he showed flashes of stardom during his rookie campaign. He averaged 19.3 Fantasy points per game in 2019, but he will hopefully improve as a sophomore, with his rushing prowess (544 yards and four touchdowns) something to covet.

The rushing ability for Allen (510 yards and nine touchdowns) is also what makes him attractive, which is why all of us except Dave have him ranked in the top 10. Dave prefers Wentz, who averaged 19.7 Fantasy points per game despite dealing with a beat-up receiving corps that had Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz in and out of the lineup all season.

I will likely rank Wentz at No. 12, with Rodgers at No. 11. Heath and Ben have Rodgers at No. 9 now despite him scoring just 19.9 Fantasy points per game in 2019, which was his lowest total ever as a full-time starter. We'll see if the Packers add another receiver this offseason to help Rodgers, but his first season under new coach Matt LaFleur was not good for his Fantasy value.

For now, I prefer Brees over Rodgers, as does Dave and Adam. Brees was No. 2 in 2019 at 24.9 Fantasy points per game. Until he slows down, I'll still plan to draft him as a starter in all leagues.