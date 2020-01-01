Fantasy Football: Early look at our top 10 WR rankings for 2020 drafts

Now that the 2019 NFL regular season is over, we can start looking ahead. It's already time to turn the page and start planning for Draft Day in 2020.

This is our first run of the top-10 rankings in PPR at wide receiver for me, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Ben Gretch and Adam Aizer. These rankings will change hundreds of times between now and August, but our job is start planning now.

We will likely reveal our full early rankings for 2020 right after Super Bowl LIV in February. But this is a sneak peek at what we think about the wide receivers now after what just happened in 2019.

We're going to spend the next several months working on plenty of things to preview next season, including rankings, mock drafts, sleepers, breakouts, busts and many other cool features. But for now, here's a preview of the preview.

Jamey Eisenberg

1. Michael Thomas, NO

2. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

3. Davante Adams, GB

4. Julio Jones, ATL

5. Tyreek Hill, KC

6. Mike Evans, TB

7. Chris Godwin, TB

8. D.J. Moore, CAR

9. Kenny Golladay, DET

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT

Dave Richard

1. Michael Thomas, NO

2. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

3. Julio Jones, ATL

4. Tyreek Hill, KC

5. Davante Adams, GB

6. Chris Godwin, TB

7. Mike Evans, TB

8. D.J. Moore, CAR

9. Cooper Kupp, LAR

10. Allen Robinson, CHI

Heath Cummings

1. Michael Thomas, NO

2. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

3. Julio Jones, ATL

4. Davante Adams, GB

5. Tyreek Hill, KC

6. Mike Evans, TB

7. Chris Godwin, TB

8. D.J. Moore, CAR

9. Kenny Golladay, DET

10. Allen Robinson, CHI

Ben Gretch

1. Michael Thomas, NO

2. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

3. Tyreek Hill, KC

4. Julio Jones, ATL

5. Davante Adams, GB

6. Mike Evans, TB

7. D.J. Moore, CAR

8. Chris Godwin, TB

9. Stefon Diggs, MIN

10. Amari Cooper, DAL

Adam Aizer

1. Michael Thomas, NO

2. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

3. Julio Jones, ATL

4. Tyreek Hill, KC

5. Amari Cooper, DAL

6. Davante Adams, GB

7. Mike Evans, TB

8. Chris Godwin, TB

9. Juju Smith Schuster, PIT

10. Odell Beckham, CLE

It's easy to go with Thomas as the No. 1 receiver, and he could challenge Christian McCaffrey as the No. 1 overall player entering 2020. Thomas just set the NFL record for receptions in a season with 149, and he scored 96 PPR points more than the No. 2 receiver in 2019, Chris Godwin. In fact, only four players scored more PPR points than Thomas this season — Lamar Jackson, McCaffrey, Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson.

Hopkins is the No. 2 receiver for all of us despite 2019 being his worst season since 2016, the year he was stuck with Brock Osweiler. His 17.5 PPR points per game and 263 PPR points overall were both ranked No. 5 this past season, but he scored at least 20.6 PPR points per game and 309 PPR points overall in each of the previous two seasons.

Hopkins had his third year of more than 100 catches in 2019, but his 11.2 yards per reception was the lowest of his career. And he scored at least 11 touchdowns in each of the past two seasons, but he scored just seven this year. For me, I trust Hopkins more than most receivers, and I believe his 2019 stats are his floor, which is why he's still ranked No. 2.

The No. 3 receiver is where we start to differ. I like Adams third, while Ben would take Hill. The other three guys are going with Jones.

Jones was the No. 3 receiver in 2019 with 17.8 PPR points per game and 267 PPR points overall. This was only the second time Jones failed to average more than 18.0 PPR points per game since 2012, but he still had an outstanding campaign and doesn't appear to be slowing down as he gets into his 30s.

I prefer Adams at No. 3, and he was just behind Jones in PPR points per game at 17.3. He missed four games with a toe injury, but he was awesome once he returned in Week 9. In his final eight games, he averaged 18.4 PPR points per game, which would have been No. 3 behind only Thomas and Godwin.

As for Hill, he's coming off his worst season since his rookie year in 2016 at 15.2 PPR points per game. He missed four games with a shoulder injury, but Hill wasn't as dynamic in 2019 as in his past two seasons. Ben is counting on Hill to rebound (he averaged 20.4 PPR points in 2018), and we all like him as a top-five receiver in 2020.

Thomas, Hopkins, Adams, Jones and Hill are in the top five for all of us except for Adam, who likes Cooper over Adams. Cooper is a free agent this offseason, so we'll see if he leaves Dallas, but he had a quality season in 2019 at 14.9 PPR points per game.

I don't view Cooper as a top-10 Fantasy receiver now, but I would put him in my top 12 if he stays with the Cowboys or ends up in another standout offense. For now, Ben is the only other person with Cooper in his top 10.

The Tampa Bay duo of Evans and Godwin come next for most of us, with only Ben putting Moore ahead of Godwin. And Dave likes Godwin ahead of Evans.

In 2019, both Buccaneers were amazing, with Godwin the No. 2 PPR receiver at 19.4 points per game, and Evans was No. 4 at 17.5 points per game. Dave might be right to put Godwin ahead of Evans, but we'll see what happens with Jameis Winston, who is a free agent. I might end up joining Dave with Godwin first among the Tampa Bay teammates.

Moore is no worse than No. 8 for all of us except for Adam, who doesn't have Moore in his top 10. He averaged 14.9 PPR points per game in 2019, but we'll see what happens with a new coach in Carolina, as well as if Cam Newton (foot) will return as the starter. Those factors could change our opinion of Moore in 2020.

The other receivers who differ for us include Golladay, Smith-Schuster, Kupp, Robinson, Diggs and Beckham. Heath and I have Golladay in our top 10, Adam and I have Smith-Schuster on our lists, and Dave and Heath like Robinson. Dave has Kupp ranked, while Ben is going with Diggs. And Adam is the brave one for still sticking with Beckham in the top 10.

Golladay led all receivers with 11 touchdowns, and he did that with Matthew Stafford (back) missing the final eight games of the season. Golladay had seven touchdowns with Stafford, so he suffered once Stafford went down.

Smith-Schuster was a bust in 2019, but we all know why: Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) was lost for the season in Week 2, but he's expected to be back in 2020. That is a huge boost for Smith-Schuster, who averaged 18.5 PPR points per game in 2018. That average would have been No. 3 in 2019.

Robinson averaged 15.5 PPR points per game in 2019, his best season since 2015. Hopefully, he can stay in that range again, and he's definitely in the discussion for the top 10.

Kupp finished as the No. 4 receiver in 2019 with his total PPR points at 265, but he was No. 7 at 16.6 PPR points per game. I view Kupp as a borderline top 12 receiver in 2020, but Dave has higher expectations for him at No. 9.

Diggs averaged 13.5 PPR points per game, his worst average since his rookie season in 2015. His total PPR points were down from last year (266 to 202), and I will likely rank Diggs closer to No. 15 in 2020. Ben, however, is more optimistic about Diggs, which is why he's ranked at No. 9.

As for Beckham, he was a total bust in 2019 in his first year in Cleveland as the No. 25 PPR receiver despite playing 16 games for the first time since 2016, although he did deal with a groin injury for most of the year. Adam is counting on his second year with the Browns being better — if Beckham stays in Cleveland — and we'll see what happens with a new coaching staff.

I will likely rank Beckham closer to No. 20, as he was outplayed by Jarvis Landry in 2019 and didn't have a great rapport with Baker Mayfield. Hopefully, whoever replaces Freddie Kitchens, gets more out of Beckham in 2020.