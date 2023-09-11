Last season, the Rams didn't have anyone who could reliably step up in Cooper Kupp's absence. If Week 1 was any indication, they might have multiple guys capable of doing it, and both Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua look like they'll be worth adding on waivers heading into Week 2.

Atwell, who had just 298 receiving yards in his first two NFL seasons, exploded for 119 yard on six catches, as he hit on several big plays from Matthew Stafford. He was second on the team with eight targets, but was a bigger part of the game plan than Van Jefferson, who many assumed would step into a big role without Kupp. They may end up alternating weeks as Stafford's preferred deep threat, but at least for this week, Atwell was the clear preferred option.

However, it was Nacua, in his NFL debut as a fifth-round pick, who looked like Kupp. He was by far the top target in the offense, with Stafford looking his way a whopping 15 times. He caught 10 of those and matched Atwell for a team-high 119 yards, and he could have had even more – he had a couple of tough passes go off his hands, and was just overthrown on what could have been a 35-yard touchdown As big as Nacua's game was, he could have been even better.

I liked Nacua a bit as a late-round sleeper, especially after Kupp's injury, and he showed why Sunday. With Stafford's arm strength and aggression as a passer, teams have to respect the downfield throw, which is going to leave the shorter areas of the field less open, and that's where Nacua can thrive. He isn't the best athlete on the field, but Nacua showed the ability to make plays after the catch in college, and he led the team with 42 yards after the catch Sunday.

Nacua won't replicate Kupp's production every week, but he did a pretty nice impersonation Sunday, and I think he's got a real chance to remain Stafford's No. 1 target at least until Week 5 when Kupp is eligible to return from IR. And that could make him a very useful Fantasy option in PPR formats especially.

Nacua should probably be the top target on waivers this week, especially if you're looking for a pass catcher. I'd be willing to put down 10% of my FAB budget to add Nacua (where I don't already have him rostered), while Atwell is more like a 5% budget guy, at most.

Here's who else we're going to be looking at adding heading into Week 2 of the Fantasy Football season.