There's no shortage of NFL teams that need playmaking in the passing game, and with the likes of Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman suffering season-ending injuries, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams (among others) dealing with their own injuries, and Michael Pittman and Chris Godwin (again, among many others) disappointing, there's a decent chance your Fantasy team could use some wide receiver help. Can Odell Beckham still be that guy?

Some NFL team is likely going to convince themselves that – probably more than one – and a decision is likely to come soon after it was reported Sunday by Jay Glazer that Beckham is close to being cleared to return from his torn ACL. Per that report, Beckham "will be ready and cleared by the end of this week. Fully cleared, with no limitations at all."

Glazer went on to mention the Bills, 49ers, and Rams as potential landing spots for Beckham, while Ian Rapoport also reported Sunday that the Cowboys have Beckham on their radar as well. And each of those makes sense as a landing spot – maybe the 49ers less than the others, unless Deebo Samuel's hamstring injury is more serious than we currently expect. The Rams clearly miss Beckham's playmaking in what has been a very difficult season for their offense, while Beckham would give the Cowboys a viable third option alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Beckham might seem like a luxury for the Bills, but with Gabe Davis putting up another subpar showing Sunday, they could probably use a more consistent secondary option alongside Stefon Diggs. The point is, there's no shortage of teams that could use a player like Beckham.

Or at least, a player like Beckham once was. At his best, Beckham was arguably the best wide receiver in football, but that was two torn ACLs ago at this point. Even including his very good playoff run last season, Beckham put up 825 yards and seven touchdowns in 18 games; take away his time with Cleveland before he was cut, and Beckham still only averaged 49.4 yards per game with the Rams.

Beckham is going to have to join a team – likely with a new playbook to learn – in the middle of the season, coming back from a second torn ACL in two years, so the degree of difficulty here is incredibly high. Which is to say, while he might have a lot of value as a tertiary player on some would-be contender's offense, it's pretty unlikely he's going to get up to speed quickly enough to make an impact for your Fantasy team.

If you have a roster spot to play with, hey, throw a waiver-wire claim out there for him. Drop a few bucks in FAB, sure – as you'll see, there aren't a ton of must-have players as we look ahead to the Week 10 wire. But you shouldn't get into a bidding war for Beckham's services. He isn't the same guy he was in his Giants days, and it might be asking a lot from him to even be the same guy he was last season.

Beckham could, of course, join the Rams or BIlls or whichever team and recapture his former form. It's certainly not impossible. There's a need for both, and if his recovery has gone smoothly, it's not totally unreasonable that he could be back to full speed relatively soon – he'll be nine months removed from the injury next Sunday, which is about how far removed from his injury Chris Godwin was when he made his debut in Week 1 this season. If Beckham can sign shortly, get into some practices, and get his feet wet in the next few weeks, maybe he can be an impact player for the Fantasy playoffs. There's enough theoretical upside here to be worth adding.

Just don't expect him to be an immediate superstar. There probably aren't any of those available on waivers right now. Here's who else we'll be looking at on waivers this week: