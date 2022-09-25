If you've been a bit underwhelmed by the options available to you on the waiver wire so far this season, you aren't alone. But that could change in a big way in Week 4, because Khalil Herbert might be the FAB-busting add we've been waiting for.

That will depend, of course, on how serious David Montgomery's injury ends up being. Montgomery left Sunday's game early with a knee/ankle injury and was ruled doubtful fairly quickly, a sign that we could be dealing with something serious. Even if Montgomery is just out for a couple of weeks, Herbert figures to be a must-add and potential must-start Fantasy running back.

Herbert was excellent Sunday against the Texans, rushing for 157 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. He added two catches for 12 yards, and most importantly, dominated work. Tristan Ebner mostly replaced Herbert's role, ending up with seven carries as a change-of-pace option. When Montgomery was healthy, he was getting two-to-three drives for every one for Herbert, and it looks like that was a similar pattern with Montgomery down.

And that's what I expect to see from this Bears offense if Montgomery misses time. This offense hasn't been great, or even particularly good, but they've run the ball pretty well. And, perhaps more importantly, they've run the ball enthusiastically. This team has decided to follow the 2021 Eagles blueprint, trying to win every game with as few pass attempts as possible. That limits the upside of the offense as a whole, but for a team that likes to consolidate running back snaps and touches like this, you'll take it from their lead back.

And it looks like Herbert has a chance to be the lead back here. Say what you want about Justin Fields' passing ability – "It remains suspect," is the nicest way I can put it right now – but his athleticism is going to open up rushing lanes for whichever back is there. Montgomery had 122 yards on 15 carries in Week 2, as well. Herbert is available in 44% of CBS Fantasy leagues, and he needs to be added in every single one where he is available this week.

Hopefully, for Montgomery's sake, the injury isn't as serious as it initially seemed. If it is, Herbert's got a pretty soft Giants defense on the way in Week 4, so he might be ranked as a consensus top-12 RB. That's the kind of player you blow your FAB on – and he's worth upwards of 50% if available. If Montgomery's absence ends up being measured in months rather than weeks, well, Herbert could be that league-winning kind of add.