Running backs are the ultimate currency in Fantasy Football, and we had a number of them pop up as potential must-add players coming out of Sunday's action in Week 7. And there probably isn't a better target heading into Week 8 than Gus Edwards, who looked excellent in his season debut for the Ravens.

Edwards, who missed the first six weeks of the season recovering from last year's torn ACL, got the start and was the clear lead back in the Ravens 23-20 win over the Browns. He led the team with 16 carries for 66 yards, and most importantly, two touchdowns, while Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake combined for 16 carries as the rest of the team's platoon.

It was surprising to see the Ravens lean so heavily on Edwards in his first game back, but that feels like a sign that he may not have the same limitations J.K. Dobbins had in his return from injury. Drake looked excellent last week and Hill had arguably been the team's best runner this season before missing time with a hamstring injury, but Edwards led the team's running backs with a 37% snap share and got a carry or a target on 17 of his 23 snaps overall.

Edwards usage, both Sunday and historically, suggests he's probably more like a touchdown-dependent RB2 than a truly must-start stud back, of course. The Ravens just don't feature him in the passing game – Edwards has been targeted more than two times just once in his career – and they're always going to use a rotation at RB. Edwards should be good for 12-16 carries most weeks, and he's averaged 5.2 yards per carry on 414 carries for his career, so you should expect some efficiency. However, there are going to be some 12-carry, 55-yard performances in there where he doesn't find the end zone and is a disappointment.

Still, the usage he showed in his first game back was incredibly promising, and with Dobbins out 4-6 weeks to have surgery on his knee, Edwards is set to be the lead back moving forward. The only concern I have is a slight one in the short term – the Ravens play on Thursday in Week 8, giving Edwards just three days off to recover from his first game in nearly two years. I wouldn't be surprised if they went a little lighter with his usage in that one as a result, making him more like an RB3.

Still, Edwards' long-term outlook is enough to make him worth adding in all formats heading into Week 8. Here's who else we'll be looking at on waivers this week: