Running backs are the ultimate currency in Fantasy Football, and we had a number of them pop up as potential must-add players coming out of Sunday's action in Week 7. And there probably isn't a better target heading into Week 8 than Gus Edwards, who looked excellent in his season debut for the Ravens.
Edwards, who missed the first six weeks of the season recovering from last year's torn ACL, got the start and was the clear lead back in the Ravens 23-20 win over the Browns. He led the team with 16 carries for 66 yards, and most importantly, two touchdowns, while Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake combined for 16 carries as the rest of the team's platoon.
It was surprising to see the Ravens lean so heavily on Edwards in his first game back, but that feels like a sign that he may not have the same limitations J.K. Dobbins had in his return from injury. Drake looked excellent last week and Hill had arguably been the team's best runner this season before missing time with a hamstring injury, but Edwards led the team's running backs with a 37% snap share and got a carry or a target on 17 of his 23 snaps overall.
Edwards usage, both Sunday and historically, suggests he's probably more like a touchdown-dependent RB2 than a truly must-start stud back, of course. The Ravens just don't feature him in the passing game – Edwards has been targeted more than two times just once in his career – and they're always going to use a rotation at RB. Edwards should be good for 12-16 carries most weeks, and he's averaged 5.2 yards per carry on 414 carries for his career, so you should expect some efficiency. However, there are going to be some 12-carry, 55-yard performances in there where he doesn't find the end zone and is a disappointment.
Still, the usage he showed in his first game back was incredibly promising, and with Dobbins out 4-6 weeks to have surgery on his knee, Edwards is set to be the lead back moving forward. The only concern I have is a slight one in the short term – the Ravens play on Thursday in Week 8, giving Edwards just three days off to recover from his first game in nearly two years. I wouldn't be surprised if they went a little lighter with his usage in that one as a result, making him more like an RB3.
Still, Edwards' long-term outlook is enough to make him worth adding in all formats heading into Week 8. Here's who else we'll be looking at on waivers this week:
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
If you play in one of the 38% of CBS Fantasy leagues where Carter is still available, he's the only player I'd rather have than Edwards at this point. Breece Hall had to be carted to the locker room Sunday with a knee injury, and while we're hoping it isn't a serious issue, obviously there's a concern here that Hall could miss serious time. And that would push Carter into the RB2 conversation, and maybe even higher than that. The Jets have run the ball well this season and they've done a good job finding big plays in the passing game for their running backs, and Carter would probably be in line for 65% of the snaps or more if Hall has to miss time. Carter isn't as good a player as Hall, but he's a talented player in his own right, and the role should be enough to make him a viable starting option in all leagues if Hall is out.
CAR Carolina • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
And, if Carter and Edwards aren't available, Foreman is the pick. The Panthers pulled off one of the biggest surprises of the week in beating the Buccaneers, and Foreman played a significant role, rushing for 118 yards on 15 carries and adding 27 on two catches. More than half his yards came on one 60-yard run, and obviously, you can't bet on that happening again. However, Chuba Hubbard left this game with an ankle injury, which could put Foreman in line for a significant workload in Week 8 against a Falcons team that is so intent on running the ball that they rarely ever pull away even when they're winning. Foreman could be an RB2 for Week 8, and the Panthers don't have a bye until Week 13, so he could be a viable fill-in option for a while.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
We expected to see Robinson's role increase in his second game back from his knee injury, and that's exactly what happened, as his route participation rate jumped to 81% Sunday. Unsurprisingly, that led to Robinson leading the team in both targets and receptions, and he figures to be a big part of what this offense wants to do moving forward. The volume alone should make Robinson Fantasy relevant, and he's shown some shiftiness with the ball in his hands, something he'll need given that he's likely to keep seeing mostly shorter passes. In PPR leagues, Robinson looks like he'll be in the starting discussion moving forward.
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Admittedly, I was skeptical of Campbell's big game in Week 6, but he followed it up with a similar performance Sunday. Campbell was Matt Ryan's primary short-area target in both games, and that's led to 17 catches and a pair of touchdowns over the past two weeks. He's averaging a minuscule 7.5 yards per catch in that span, and I wonder how sustainable this is. But there's a clear game plan for the Colts that involves getting Campbell the ball quickly to circumvent the pass rush, and he's benefiting from it.
Cade Otton TE
TB Tampa Bay • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The Buccaneers offense couldn't do much Sunday, but Otton was a bright spot with Cameron Brate out. Otton caught four of five passes thrown his way for 64 yards, giving him 10 catches in two games Brate has missed over the past three. With Brate dealing with a neck injury after suffering a concussion a few weeks back, it wouldn't be a surprise if he missed more time moving forward and wasn't able to return to a full-time role even when he is cleared to play. There could be a role for Otton in the Buccaneers offense the rest of the way, and that alone makes him viable in the wasteland that is the tight end position.