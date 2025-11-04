Rashid Shaheed is now a member of the Seahawks, and Jakobi Meyers is now a member of the Jaguars. Those were the two big offensive trades on Tuesday, and Fantasy managers didn't exactly get the moves we wanted.

For example, Breece Hall remained with the Jets, who seemingly traded everyone else on the roster. Hall is still worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back for the rest of the season, but his value could have improved if he went to a team like the Chiefs.

There also was the potential of Tony Pollard being dealt, and he remained with the Titans. And no tight ends were moved even though there were rumors of potential trades for David Njoku, Chigoziem Okonkwo and Michael Mayer. The Fantasy value for all of those players remains the same for the rest of the year.

For Shaheed, his Fantasy value doesn't change much going from the Saints to the Seahawks, and I still consider him a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues. He might score more touchdowns in Seattle with a better quarterback in Sam Darnold, and Shaheed is being reunited with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak after the two were together in New Orleans in 2024.

Shaheed scored at least 11.8 PPR points in three of his past five games for the Saints, and his addition is a boost for Darnold. Shaheed shouldn't impact Jaxon Smith-Njigba as a top-tier Fantasy receiver, but this trade is crushing for promising rookie Tory Horton.

I had Horton as a waiver-wire priority after he scored two touchdowns in Week 9 at Washington. Now, you should only add Horton in deeper leagues as a boom-or-bust No. 4 Fantasy option. Along with that, you can drop Cooper Kupp (hamstring) in the majority of leagues, especially since he might not play in Week 10 after sitting out in Week 9.

For the Saints, Chris Olave gets a slight boost in value with Shaheed gone, and Olave should easily be the No. 1 option in the passing game for the rest of the season. He struggled in Tyler Shough's first start in Week 9 at the Rams with three catches for 57 yards on four targets, but prior to that he scored at least 14 PPR points in three games in a row.

I also expect Juwan Johnson to benefit with Shaheed gone. Johnson had three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the Rams in Shough's first start, and Johnson has now scored at least 10.3 PPR points in three games in a row. He should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues for the rest of the year.

In deeper leagues, you can look at Devaughn Vele off the waiver wire, and hopefully he'll see an uptick in playing time with Shaheed gone. Vele only has five catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets this season, but he should get more chances now with Shaheed in Seattle.

In Jacksonville, Travis Hunter (knee) is on injured reserve and will miss at least three more games, and Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) and Dyami Brown (concussion) could be out in Week 10. The Jaguars needed help, and Meyers will hopefully be a solid short-term and long-term addition.

He was having a down season with the Raiders prior to the trade with 33 catches for 352 yards and no touchdowns, and he scored 9.3 PPR points or less in five games in a row. Prior to this season, Meyers had averaged at least 12.9 PPR points per game in three years in a row, including a career-best 14.5 PPR points in 2024

Meyers could be available in 10-team leagues and is worth adding to see what develops. If Thomas and Brown are out in Week 10 at Houston then Meyers should be a go-to option for Trevor Lawrence, and we can adjust what happens moving forward when everyone is healthy in Jacksonville. Meyers will clearly lose value when Hunter and Thomas are on the field.

But even though the Jaguars acquired Meyers, I wouldn't give up adding Parker Washington. He just had eight catches for 90 yards on nine targets at Las Vegas in Week 9, and he now has 19 targets in his past two games. Lawrence will likely continue to lean on Washington, especially if Thomas and Brown are out, and Washington can be a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Texans.

You can also still stash Brenton Strange, who is eligible to return from injured reserve due to a quadriceps injury in Week 11. When healthy, Strange can be a low-end starter in the majority of leagues.

In Las Vegas, Tre Tucker should benefit the most with Meyers gone. He has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past six games, and he should be the No. 1 receiver and No. 2 pass catcher for the Raiders moving forward behind only Brock Bowers. Tucker should be added in all leagues where available, and he has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver for the rest of the year.

In deeper leagues, you should take a flier on rookie Jack Bech, and hopefully he'll get an uptick in playing time with Meyers gone. Bech was selected in Round 2 of the NFL Draft, and he should be part of the youth movement for the Raiders for the rest of the season. Fellow rookie Dont'e Thornton Jr. might benefit as well if you want to take a flier on him also.

One other trade to note was Adonai Mitchell being thrown into the Sauce Gardner deal with the Colts and Jets. Mitchell could emerge as the No. 2 receiver for the Jets this season behind Garrett Wilson, and Mitchell is worth adding in deeper leagues, as well as all dynasty formats.