We held our final 12-team, PPR mock draft Monday, and this is a good blueprint for you to follow if you're still drafting this week. All the latest news is covered in this mock draft, including Leonard Fournette with Tampa Bay, Adrian Peterson with Detroit and all the current injuries.

You can check out the results below. This will help you see where we like some of the buzzworthy guys -- Antonio Gibson, Will Fuller, James Robinson, etc. -- and other players to avoid.

For me, I had the No. 1 overall selection, and the biggest issue when drafting in this spot is what to do at the Round 2-3 turn. I made the decision to draft Patrick Mahomes as the best player on the board, and DeAndre Hopkins was also there, which was an easy choice.

We start three receivers in this league, so I drafted D.J. Chark and Stefon Diggs with my next turn, and I love this start. I followed that up with two running backs in Tarik Cohen and J.K. Dobbins, and both have plenty of upside.

Cohen is a solid No. 2 running back/flex in PPR, and he benefits with David Montgomery (groin) hurt. And Dobbins has lottery-ticket upside while hopefully still playing in tandem with Mark Ingram.

The rest of my running back corps is Marlon Mack and Darrel Williams, and Mack gives me an early-season option before Jonathan Taylor takes over for the Colts. And Williams is a lottery ticket in case something happens to Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He also could work in tandem with Edwards-Helaire early in the year.

At receiver, I have bench options in Steven Sims, Golden Tate and Sammy Watkins, and Sims is one of my favorite sleepers this season. At tight end, I took one of my favorite breakouts in Hayden Hurst.

We'll see how this team turns out, but I love the heart of this roster led by McCaffrey and Mahomes. It's never a bad thing to start your team with the No. 1 running back and top quarterback.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Pete Prisco, Senior NFL Writer
3. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
8. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
9. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
10. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy  
11. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
12. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Jamey Eisenberg C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Pete Prisco S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Heath Cummings A. Kamara RB NO
4 Ben Gretch E. Elliott RB DAL
5 Meron Berkson M. Thomas WR NO
6 Dave Richard D. Cook RB MIN
7 Adam Aizer C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
8 Ben Schragger D. Henry RB TEN
9 Jack Capotorto M. Sanders RB PHI
10 Chris Towers D. Adams WR GB
11 George Maselli A. Ekeler RB LAC
12 Will Brinson J. Mixon RB CIN
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Will Brinson T. Kelce TE KC
14 George Maselli A. Jones RB GB
15 Chris Towers J. Jones WR ATL
16 Jack Capotorto T. Hill WR KC
17 Ben Schragger J. Jacobs RB LV
18 Adam Aizer K. Drake RB ARI
19 Dave Richard N. Chubb RB CLE
20 Meron Berkson G. Kittle TE SF
21 Ben Gretch D. Moore WR CAR
22 Heath Cummings J. Conner RB PIT
23 Pete Prisco C. Godwin WR TB
24 Jamey Eisenberg P. Mahomes QB KC
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Jamey Eisenberg D. Hopkins WR ARI
26 Pete Prisco T. Gurley RB ATL
27 Heath Cummings A. Robinson WR CHI
28 Ben Gretch J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
29 Meron Berkson K. Golladay WR DET
30 Dave Richard C. Carson RB SEA
31 Adam Aizer C. Ridley WR ATL
32 Ben Schragger L. Jackson QB BAL
33 Jack Capotorto C. Kupp WR LAR
34 Chris Towers M. Evans WR TB
35 George Maselli R. Woods WR LAR
36 Will Brinson O. Beckham WR CLE
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Will Brinson A. Brown WR TEN
38 George Maselli T. Lockett WR SEA
39 Chris Towers T. McLaurin WR WAS
40 Jack Capotorto A. Thielen WR MIN
41 Ben Schragger A. Cooper WR DAL
42 Adam Aizer M. Andrews TE BAL
43 Dave Richard D. Metcalf WR SEA
44 Meron Berkson M. Gordon RB DEN
45 Ben Gretch J. Taylor RB IND
46 Heath Cummings C. Sutton WR DEN
47 Pete Prisco T. Hilton WR IND
48 Jamey Eisenberg D. Chark WR JAC
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Jamey Eisenberg S. Diggs WR BUF
50 Pete Prisco K. Allen WR LAC
51 Heath Cummings K. Hunt RB CLE
52 Ben Gretch Z. Ertz TE PHI
53 Meron Berkson D. Johnson RB HOU
54 Dave Richard M. Brown WR BAL
55 Adam Aizer M. Gallup WR DAL
56 Ben Schragger A. Green WR CIN
57 Jack Capotorto D. Prescott QB DAL
58 Chris Towers A. Gibson RB WAS
59 George Maselli R. Mostert RB SF
60 Will Brinson W. Fuller WR HOU
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Will Brinson L. Bell RB NYJ
62 George Maselli T. Higbee TE LAR
63 Chris Towers D. Watson QB HOU
64 Jack Capotorto D. Parker WR MIA
65 Ben Schragger M. Ingram RB BAL
66 Adam Aizer K. Murray QB ARI
67 Dave Richard R. Wilson QB SEA
68 Meron Berkson T. Boyd WR CIN
69 Ben Gretch J. Landry WR CLE
70 Heath Cummings P. Williams WR MIA
71 Pete Prisco C. Akers RB LAR
72 Jamey Eisenberg T. Cohen RB CHI
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Jamey Eisenberg J. Dobbins RB BAL
74 Pete Prisco D. Swift RB DET
75 Heath Cummings L. Fournette RB TB
76 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI
77 Meron Berkson J. Edelman WR NE
78 Dave Richard D. Waller TE LV
79 Adam Aizer D. Montgomery RB CHI
80 Ben Schragger M. Jones WR DET
81 Jack Capotorto Z. Moss RB BUF
82 Chris Towers E. Engram TE NYG
83 George Maselli J. Allen QB BUF
84 Will Brinson M. Breida RB MIA
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Will Brinson D. Singletary RB BUF
86 George Maselli P. Lindsay RB DEN
87 Chris Towers R. Jones RB TB
88 Jack Capotorto J. White RB NE
89 Ben Schragger D. Samuel WR SF
90 Adam Aizer B. Cooks WR HOU
91 Dave Richard C. Lamb WR DAL
92 Meron Berkson J. Howard RB MIA
93 Ben Gretch D. Johnson WR PIT
94 Heath Cummings J. Crowder WR NYJ
95 Pete Prisco J. Jeudy WR DEN
96 Jamey Eisenberg M. Mack RB IND
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Jamey Eisenberg H. Hurst TE ATL
98 Pete Prisco J. Smith TE TEN
99 Heath Cummings H. Henry TE LAC
100 Ben Gretch B. Scott RB PHI
101 Meron Berkson K. Johnson RB DET
102 Dave Richard S. Shepard WR NYG
103 Adam Aizer D. Henderson RB LAR
104 Ben Schragger A. Miller WR CHI
105 Jack Capotorto L. Murray RB NO
106 Chris Towers T. Coleman RB SF
107 George Maselli C. Edmonds RB ARI
108 Will Brinson M. Ryan QB ATL
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Will Brinson H. Ruggs III WR LV
110 George Maselli D. Slayton WR NYG
111 Chris Towers J. Kelley RB LAC
112 Jack Capotorto B. Jarwin TE DAL
113 Ben Schragger A. Hooper TE CLE
114 Adam Aizer A. Mattison RB MIN
115 Dave Richard S. Michel RB NE
116 Meron Berkson D. Brees QB NO
117 Ben Gretch M. Hardman WR KC
118 Heath Cummings L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
119 Pete Prisco B. Edwards WR LV
120 Jamey Eisenberg S. Sims WR WAS
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Jamey Eisenberg D. Williams RB KC
122 Pete Prisco J. Robinson RB JAC
123 Heath Cummings D. Jackson WR PHI
124 Ben Gretch T. Pollard RB DAL
125 Meron Berkson T. Brady QB TB
126 Dave Richard D. Harris RB NE
127 Adam Aizer P. Campbell WR IND
128 Ben Schragger M. Brown RB LAR
129 Jack Capotorto C. Thompson RB JAC
130 Chris Towers N. Hines RB IND
131 George Maselli N. Harry WR NE
132 Will Brinson M. Stafford QB DET
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Will Brinson T. Hockenson TE DET
134 George Maselli A. Dillon RB GB
135 Chris Towers A. Lazard WR GB
136 Jack Capotorto E. Sanders WR NO
137 Ben Schragger M. Gesicki TE MIA
138 Adam Aizer J. Washington WR PIT
139 Dave Richard B. Love RB WAS
140 Meron Berkson J. Brown WR BUF
141 Ben Gretch D. Evans RB TEN
142 Heath Cummings B. Aiyuk WR SF
143 Pete Prisco J. Reagor WR PHI
144 Jamey Eisenberg G. Tate WR NYG
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Jamey Eisenberg C. Herndon TE NYJ
146 Pete Prisco N. Fant TE DEN
147 Heath Cummings C. Newton QB NE
148 Ben Gretch C. Wentz QB PHI
149 Meron Berkson R. Gronkowski TE TB
150 Dave Richard B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
151 Adam Aizer J. Goff QB LAR
152 Ben Schragger A. Rodgers QB GB
153 Jack Capotorto Steelers DST PIT
154 Chris Towers R. Gage WR ATL
155 George Maselli C. Claypool WR PIT
156 Will Brinson Bills DST BUF
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Will Brinson D. Johnson RB HOU
158 George Maselli 49ers DST SF
159 Chris Towers C. Patterson WR CHI
160 Jack Capotorto D. Goedert TE PHI
161 Ben Schragger Patriots DST NE
162 Adam Aizer Colts DST IND
163 Dave Richard Ravens DST BAL
164 Meron Berkson H. Renfrow WR LV
165 Ben Gretch Eagles DST PHI
166 Heath Cummings G. Minshew QB JAC
167 Pete Prisco Chargers DST LAC
168 Jamey Eisenberg S. Watkins WR KC
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Jamey Eisenberg J. Tucker K BAL
170 Pete Prisco D. Lock QB DEN
171 Heath Cummings H. Butker K KC
172 Ben Gretch G. Zuerlein K DAL
173 Meron Berkson W. Lutz K NO
174 Dave Richard R. Gould K SF
175 Adam Aizer J. Jefferson WR MIN
176 Ben Schragger D. Bailey K MIN
177 Jack Capotorto K. Fairbairn K HOU
178 Chris Towers Titans DST TEN
179 George Maselli D. Ozigbo RB JAC
180 Will Brinson Y. Koo K ATL
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Will Brinson M. Pittman WR IND
182 George Maselli M. Badgley K LAC
183 Chris Towers B. McManus K DEN
184 Jack Capotorto B. Mayfield QB CLE
185 Ben Schragger J. McKinnon RB SF
186 Adam Aizer J. Myers K SEA
187 Dave Richard C. Hyde RB SEA
188 Meron Berkson Rams DST LAR
189 Ben Gretch J. Burrow QB CIN
190 Heath Cummings Bears DST CHI
191 Pete Prisco Z. Gonzalez K ARI
192 Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs DST KC
Team by Team
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 P. Mahomes QB KC
3 25 D. Hopkins WR ARI
4 48 D. Chark WR JAC
5 49 S. Diggs WR BUF
6 72 T. Cohen RB CHI
7 73 J. Dobbins RB BAL
8 96 M. Mack RB IND
9 97 H. Hurst TE ATL
10 120 S. Sims WR WAS
11 121 D. Williams RB KC
12 144 G. Tate WR NYG
13 145 C. Herndon TE NYJ
14 168 S. Watkins WR KC
15 169 J. Tucker K BAL
16 192 Chiefs DST KC
Pete Prisco
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 C. Godwin WR TB
3 26 T. Gurley RB ATL
4 47 T. Hilton WR IND
5 50 K. Allen WR LAC
6 71 C. Akers RB LAR
7 74 D. Swift RB DET
8 95 J. Jeudy WR DEN
9 98 J. Smith TE TEN
10 119 B. Edwards WR LV
11 122 J. Robinson RB JAC
12 143 J. Reagor WR PHI
13 146 N. Fant TE DEN
14 167 Chargers DST LAC
15 170 D. Lock QB DEN
16 191 Z. Gonzalez K ARI
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 22 J. Conner RB PIT
3 27 A. Robinson WR CHI
4 46 C. Sutton WR DEN
5 51 K. Hunt RB CLE
6 70 P. Williams WR MIA
7 75 L. Fournette RB TB
8 94 J. Crowder WR NYJ
9 99 H. Henry TE LAC
10 118 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
11 123 D. Jackson WR PHI
12 142 B. Aiyuk WR SF
13 147 C. Newton QB NE
14 166 G. Minshew QB JAC
15 171 H. Butker K KC
16 190 Bears DST CHI
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 4 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 21 D. Moore WR CAR
3 28 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
4 45 J. Taylor RB IND
5 52 Z. Ertz TE PHI
6 69 J. Landry WR CLE
7 76 C. Kirk WR ARI
8 93 D. Johnson WR PIT
9 100 B. Scott RB PHI
10 117 M. Hardman WR KC
11 124 T. Pollard RB DAL
12 141 D. Evans RB TEN
13 148 C. Wentz QB PHI
14 165 Eagles DST PHI
15 172 G. Zuerlein K DAL
16 189 J. Burrow QB CIN
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 5 M. Thomas WR NO
2 20 G. Kittle TE SF
3 29 K. Golladay WR DET
4 44 M. Gordon RB DEN
5 53 D. Johnson RB HOU
6 68 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 77 J. Edelman WR NE
8 92 J. Howard RB MIA
9 101 K. Johnson RB DET
10 116 D. Brees QB NO
11 125 T. Brady QB TB
12 140 J. Brown WR BUF
13 149 R. Gronkowski TE TB
14 164 H. Renfrow WR LV
15 173 W. Lutz K NO
16 188 Rams DST LAR
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Cook RB MIN
2 19 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 30 C. Carson RB SEA
4 43 D. Metcalf WR SEA
5 54 M. Brown WR BAL
6 67 R. Wilson QB SEA
7 78 D. Waller TE LV
8 91 C. Lamb WR DAL
9 102 S. Shepard WR NYG
10 115 S. Michel RB NE
11 126 D. Harris RB NE
12 139 B. Love RB WAS
13 150 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
14 163 Ravens DST BAL
15 174 R. Gould K SF
16 187 C. Hyde RB SEA
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 7 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
2 18 K. Drake RB ARI
3 31 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 42 M. Andrews TE BAL
5 55 M. Gallup WR DAL
6 66 K. Murray QB ARI
7 79 D. Montgomery RB CHI
8 90 B. Cooks WR HOU
9 103 D. Henderson RB LAR
10 114 A. Mattison RB MIN
11 127 P. Campbell WR IND
12 138 J. Washington WR PIT
13 151 J. Goff QB LAR
14 162 Colts DST IND
15 175 J. Jefferson WR MIN
16 186 J. Myers K SEA
Ben Schragger
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Henry RB TEN
2 17 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 32 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 41 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 56 A. Green WR CIN
6 65 M. Ingram RB BAL
7 80 M. Jones WR DET
8 89 D. Samuel WR SF
9 104 A. Miller WR CHI
10 113 A. Hooper TE CLE
11 128 M. Brown RB LAR
12 137 M. Gesicki TE MIA
13 152 A. Rodgers QB GB
14 161 Patriots DST NE
15 176 D. Bailey K MIN
16 185 J. McKinnon RB SF
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 9 M. Sanders RB PHI
2 16 T. Hill WR KC
3 33 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 40 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 57 D. Prescott QB DAL
6 64 D. Parker WR MIA
7 81 Z. Moss RB BUF
8 88 J. White RB NE
9 105 L. Murray RB NO
10 112 B. Jarwin TE DAL
11 129 C. Thompson RB JAC
12 136 E. Sanders WR NO
13 153 Steelers DST PIT
14 160 D. Goedert TE PHI
15 177 K. Fairbairn K HOU
16 184 B. Mayfield QB CLE
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 10 D. Adams WR GB
2 15 J. Jones WR ATL
3 34 M. Evans WR TB
4 39 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 58 A. Gibson RB WAS
6 63 D. Watson QB HOU
7 82 E. Engram TE NYG
8 87 R. Jones RB TB
9 106 T. Coleman RB SF
10 111 J. Kelley RB LAC
11 130 N. Hines RB IND
12 135 A. Lazard WR GB
13 154 R. Gage WR ATL
14 159 C. Patterson WR CHI
15 178 Titans DST TEN
16 183 B. McManus K DEN
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 11 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 14 A. Jones RB GB
3 35 R. Woods WR LAR
4 38 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 59 R. Mostert RB SF
6 62 T. Higbee TE LAR
7 83 J. Allen QB BUF
8 86 P. Lindsay RB DEN
9 107 C. Edmonds RB ARI
10 110 D. Slayton WR NYG
11 131 N. Harry WR NE
12 134 A. Dillon RB GB
13 155 C. Claypool WR PIT
14 158 49ers DST SF
15 179 D. Ozigbo RB JAC
16 182 M. Badgley K LAC
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 13 T. Kelce TE KC
3 36 O. Beckham WR CLE
4 37 A. Brown WR TEN
5 60 W. Fuller WR HOU
6 61 L. Bell RB NYJ
7 84 M. Breida RB MIA
8 85 D. Singletary RB BUF
9 108 M. Ryan QB ATL
10 109 H. Ruggs III WR LV
11 132 M. Stafford QB DET
12 133 T. Hockenson TE DET
13 156 Bills DST BUF
14 157 D. Johnson RB HOU
15 180 Y. Koo K ATL
16 181 M. Pittman WR IND