We held our final 12-team, PPR mock draft Monday, and this is a good blueprint for you to follow if you're still drafting this week. All the latest news is covered in this mock draft, including Leonard Fournette with Tampa Bay, Adrian Peterson with Detroit and all the current injuries.

You can check out the results below. This will help you see where we like some of the buzzworthy guys -- Antonio Gibson, Will Fuller, James Robinson, etc. -- and other players to avoid.

For me, I had the No. 1 overall selection, and the biggest issue when drafting in this spot is what to do at the Round 2-3 turn. I made the decision to draft Patrick Mahomes as the best player on the board, and DeAndre Hopkins was also there, which was an easy choice.

We start three receivers in this league, so I drafted D.J. Chark and Stefon Diggs with my next turn, and I love this start. I followed that up with two running backs in Tarik Cohen and J.K. Dobbins, and both have plenty of upside.

Cohen is a solid No. 2 running back/flex in PPR, and he benefits with David Montgomery (groin) hurt. And Dobbins has lottery-ticket upside while hopefully still playing in tandem with Mark Ingram.

The rest of my running back corps is Marlon Mack and Darrel Williams, and Mack gives me an early-season option before Jonathan Taylor takes over for the Colts. And Williams is a lottery ticket in case something happens to Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He also could work in tandem with Edwards-Helaire early in the year.

The FFT team discussed the Bucs, Lions, Football Team and Jaguars backfields on the Monday podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

At receiver, I have bench options in Steven Sims, Golden Tate and Sammy Watkins, and Sims is one of my favorite sleepers this season. At tight end, I took one of my favorite breakouts in Hayden Hurst.

We'll see how this team turns out, but I love the heart of this roster led by McCaffrey and Mahomes. It's never a bad thing to start your team with the No. 1 running back and top quarterback.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

2. Pete Prisco, Senior NFL Writer

3. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

4. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor

5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

7. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host

8. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer

9. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer

10. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

11. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

12. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer