We held our final 12-team, PPR mock draft Monday, and this is a good blueprint for you to follow if you're still drafting this week. All the latest news is covered in this mock draft, including Leonard Fournette with Tampa Bay, Adrian Peterson with Detroit and all the current injuries.
You can check out the results below. This will help you see where we like some of the buzzworthy guys -- Antonio Gibson, Will Fuller, James Robinson, etc. -- and other players to avoid.
For me, I had the No. 1 overall selection, and the biggest issue when drafting in this spot is what to do at the Round 2-3 turn. I made the decision to draft Patrick Mahomes as the best player on the board, and DeAndre Hopkins was also there, which was an easy choice.
We start three receivers in this league, so I drafted D.J. Chark and Stefon Diggs with my next turn, and I love this start. I followed that up with two running backs in Tarik Cohen and J.K. Dobbins, and both have plenty of upside.
Cohen is a solid No. 2 running back/flex in PPR, and he benefits with David Montgomery (groin) hurt. And Dobbins has lottery-ticket upside while hopefully still playing in tandem with Mark Ingram.
The rest of my running back corps is Marlon Mack and Darrel Williams, and Mack gives me an early-season option before Jonathan Taylor takes over for the Colts. And Williams is a lottery ticket in case something happens to Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He also could work in tandem with Edwards-Helaire early in the year.
At receiver, I have bench options in Steven Sims, Golden Tate and Sammy Watkins, and Sims is one of my favorite sleepers this season. At tight end, I took one of my favorite breakouts in Hayden Hurst.
We'll see how this team turns out, but I love the heart of this roster led by McCaffrey and Mahomes. It's never a bad thing to start your team with the No. 1 running back and top quarterback.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Pete Prisco, Senior NFL Writer
3. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
8. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
9. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
10. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
11. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
12. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Pete Prisco
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Heath Cummings
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|Ben Gretch
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|Meron Berkson
|M. Thomas WR NO
|6
|Dave Richard
|D. Cook RB MIN
|7
|Adam Aizer
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|8
|Ben Schragger
|D. Henry RB TEN
|9
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|10
|Chris Towers
|D. Adams WR GB
|11
|George Maselli
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|12
|Will Brinson
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Will Brinson
|T. Kelce TE KC
|14
|George Maselli
|A. Jones RB GB
|15
|Chris Towers
|J. Jones WR ATL
|16
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Hill WR KC
|17
|Ben Schragger
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|18
|Adam Aizer
|K. Drake RB ARI
|19
|Dave Richard
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|20
|Meron Berkson
|G. Kittle TE SF
|21
|Ben Gretch
|D. Moore WR CAR
|22
|Heath Cummings
|J. Conner RB PIT
|23
|Pete Prisco
|C. Godwin WR TB
|24
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|26
|Pete Prisco
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|27
|Heath Cummings
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|28
|Ben Gretch
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|29
|Meron Berkson
|K. Golladay WR DET
|30
|Dave Richard
|C. Carson RB SEA
|31
|Adam Aizer
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|32
|Ben Schragger
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|33
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|34
|Chris Towers
|M. Evans WR TB
|35
|George Maselli
|R. Woods WR LAR
|36
|Will Brinson
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Will Brinson
|A. Brown WR TEN
|38
|George Maselli
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|39
|Chris Towers
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|40
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|41
|Ben Schragger
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|42
|Adam Aizer
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|43
|Dave Richard
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|44
|Meron Berkson
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|45
|Ben Gretch
|J. Taylor RB IND
|46
|Heath Cummings
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|47
|Pete Prisco
|T. Hilton WR IND
|48
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Chark WR JAC
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|50
|Pete Prisco
|K. Allen WR LAC
|51
|Heath Cummings
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|52
|Ben Gretch
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|53
|Meron Berkson
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|54
|Dave Richard
|M. Brown WR BAL
|55
|Adam Aizer
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|56
|Ben Schragger
|A. Green WR CIN
|57
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|58
|Chris Towers
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|59
|George Maselli
|R. Mostert RB SF
|60
|Will Brinson
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Will Brinson
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|62
|George Maselli
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|63
|Chris Towers
|D. Watson QB HOU
|64
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Parker WR MIA
|65
|Ben Schragger
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|66
|Adam Aizer
|K. Murray QB ARI
|67
|Dave Richard
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|68
|Meron Berkson
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|69
|Ben Gretch
|J. Landry WR CLE
|70
|Heath Cummings
|P. Williams WR MIA
|71
|Pete Prisco
|C. Akers RB LAR
|72
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|74
|Pete Prisco
|D. Swift RB DET
|75
|Heath Cummings
|L. Fournette RB TB
|76
|Ben Gretch
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|77
|Meron Berkson
|J. Edelman WR NE
|78
|Dave Richard
|D. Waller TE LV
|79
|Adam Aizer
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|80
|Ben Schragger
|M. Jones WR DET
|81
|Jack Capotorto
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|82
|Chris Towers
|E. Engram TE NYG
|83
|George Maselli
|J. Allen QB BUF
|84
|Will Brinson
|M. Breida RB MIA
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Will Brinson
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|86
|George Maselli
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|87
|Chris Towers
|R. Jones RB TB
|88
|Jack Capotorto
|J. White RB NE
|89
|Ben Schragger
|D. Samuel WR SF
|90
|Adam Aizer
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|91
|Dave Richard
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|92
|Meron Berkson
|J. Howard RB MIA
|93
|Ben Gretch
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|94
|Heath Cummings
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|95
|Pete Prisco
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|96
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Mack RB IND
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|98
|Pete Prisco
|J. Smith TE TEN
|99
|Heath Cummings
|H. Henry TE LAC
|100
|Ben Gretch
|B. Scott RB PHI
|101
|Meron Berkson
|K. Johnson RB DET
|102
|Dave Richard
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|103
|Adam Aizer
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|104
|Ben Schragger
|A. Miller WR CHI
|105
|Jack Capotorto
|L. Murray RB NO
|106
|Chris Towers
|T. Coleman RB SF
|107
|George Maselli
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|108
|Will Brinson
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Will Brinson
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|110
|George Maselli
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|111
|Chris Towers
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|112
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|113
|Ben Schragger
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|114
|Adam Aizer
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|115
|Dave Richard
|S. Michel RB NE
|116
|Meron Berkson
|D. Brees QB NO
|117
|Ben Gretch
|M. Hardman WR KC
|118
|Heath Cummings
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|119
|Pete Prisco
|B. Edwards WR LV
|120
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Sims WR WAS
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Williams RB KC
|122
|Pete Prisco
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|123
|Heath Cummings
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|124
|Ben Gretch
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|125
|Meron Berkson
|T. Brady QB TB
|126
|Dave Richard
|D. Harris RB NE
|127
|Adam Aizer
|P. Campbell WR IND
|128
|Ben Schragger
|M. Brown RB LAR
|129
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Thompson RB JAC
|130
|Chris Towers
|N. Hines RB IND
|131
|George Maselli
|N. Harry WR NE
|132
|Will Brinson
|M. Stafford QB DET
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Will Brinson
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|134
|George Maselli
|A. Dillon RB GB
|135
|Chris Towers
|A. Lazard WR GB
|136
|Jack Capotorto
|E. Sanders WR NO
|137
|Ben Schragger
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|138
|Adam Aizer
|J. Washington WR PIT
|139
|Dave Richard
|B. Love RB WAS
|140
|Meron Berkson
|J. Brown WR BUF
|141
|Ben Gretch
|D. Evans RB TEN
|142
|Heath Cummings
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|143
|Pete Prisco
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|144
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Tate WR NYG
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|146
|Pete Prisco
|N. Fant TE DEN
|147
|Heath Cummings
|C. Newton QB NE
|148
|Ben Gretch
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|149
|Meron Berkson
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|150
|Dave Richard
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|151
|Adam Aizer
|J. Goff QB LAR
|152
|Ben Schragger
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|153
|Jack Capotorto
|Steelers DST PIT
|154
|Chris Towers
|R. Gage WR ATL
|155
|George Maselli
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|156
|Will Brinson
|Bills DST BUF
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Will Brinson
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|158
|George Maselli
|49ers DST SF
|159
|Chris Towers
|C. Patterson WR CHI
|160
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|161
|Ben Schragger
|Patriots DST NE
|162
|Adam Aizer
|Colts DST IND
|163
|Dave Richard
|Ravens DST BAL
|164
|Meron Berkson
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|165
|Ben Gretch
|Eagles DST PHI
|166
|Heath Cummings
|G. Minshew QB JAC
|167
|Pete Prisco
|Chargers DST LAC
|168
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Watkins WR KC
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Tucker K BAL
|170
|Pete Prisco
|D. Lock QB DEN
|171
|Heath Cummings
|H. Butker K KC
|172
|Ben Gretch
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|173
|Meron Berkson
|W. Lutz K NO
|174
|Dave Richard
|R. Gould K SF
|175
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|176
|Ben Schragger
|D. Bailey K MIN
|177
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|178
|Chris Towers
|Titans DST TEN
|179
|George Maselli
|D. Ozigbo RB JAC
|180
|Will Brinson
|Y. Koo K ATL
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Will Brinson
|M. Pittman WR IND
|182
|George Maselli
|M. Badgley K LAC
|183
|Chris Towers
|B. McManus K DEN
|184
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|185
|Ben Schragger
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|186
|Adam Aizer
|J. Myers K SEA
|187
|Dave Richard
|C. Hyde RB SEA
|188
|Meron Berkson
|Rams DST LAR
|189
|Ben Gretch
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|190
|Heath Cummings
|Bears DST CHI
|191
|Pete Prisco
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|192
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Chiefs DST KC
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|3
|25
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|4
|48
|D. Chark WR JAC
|5
|49
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|6
|72
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|7
|73
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|8
|96
|M. Mack RB IND
|9
|97
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|10
|120
|S. Sims WR WAS
|11
|121
|D. Williams RB KC
|12
|144
|G. Tate WR NYG
|13
|145
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|14
|168
|S. Watkins WR KC
|15
|169
|J. Tucker K BAL
|16
|192
|Chiefs DST KC
|Pete Prisco
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|23
|C. Godwin WR TB
|3
|26
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|4
|47
|T. Hilton WR IND
|5
|50
|K. Allen WR LAC
|6
|71
|C. Akers RB LAR
|7
|74
|D. Swift RB DET
|8
|95
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|9
|98
|J. Smith TE TEN
|10
|119
|B. Edwards WR LV
|11
|122
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|12
|143
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|13
|146
|N. Fant TE DEN
|14
|167
|Chargers DST LAC
|15
|170
|D. Lock QB DEN
|16
|191
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|22
|J. Conner RB PIT
|3
|27
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|4
|46
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|5
|51
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|6
|70
|P. Williams WR MIA
|7
|75
|L. Fournette RB TB
|8
|94
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|9
|99
|H. Henry TE LAC
|10
|118
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|11
|123
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|12
|142
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|13
|147
|C. Newton QB NE
|14
|166
|G. Minshew QB JAC
|15
|171
|H. Butker K KC
|16
|190
|Bears DST CHI
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|21
|D. Moore WR CAR
|3
|28
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|4
|45
|J. Taylor RB IND
|5
|52
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|6
|69
|J. Landry WR CLE
|7
|76
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|8
|93
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|9
|100
|B. Scott RB PHI
|10
|117
|M. Hardman WR KC
|11
|124
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|12
|141
|D. Evans RB TEN
|13
|148
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|14
|165
|Eagles DST PHI
|15
|172
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|16
|189
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|20
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|29
|K. Golladay WR DET
|4
|44
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|5
|53
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|6
|68
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|7
|77
|J. Edelman WR NE
|8
|92
|J. Howard RB MIA
|9
|101
|K. Johnson RB DET
|10
|116
|D. Brees QB NO
|11
|125
|T. Brady QB TB
|12
|140
|J. Brown WR BUF
|13
|149
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|14
|164
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|15
|173
|W. Lutz K NO
|16
|188
|Rams DST LAR
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|19
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|30
|C. Carson RB SEA
|4
|43
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|5
|54
|M. Brown WR BAL
|6
|67
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|7
|78
|D. Waller TE LV
|8
|91
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|9
|102
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|10
|115
|S. Michel RB NE
|11
|126
|D. Harris RB NE
|12
|139
|B. Love RB WAS
|13
|150
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|14
|163
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|174
|R. Gould K SF
|16
|187
|C. Hyde RB SEA
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|2
|18
|K. Drake RB ARI
|3
|31
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|4
|42
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|5
|55
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|6
|66
|K. Murray QB ARI
|7
|79
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|8
|90
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|9
|103
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|10
|114
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|11
|127
|P. Campbell WR IND
|12
|138
|J. Washington WR PIT
|13
|151
|J. Goff QB LAR
|14
|162
|Colts DST IND
|15
|175
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|16
|186
|J. Myers K SEA
|Ben Schragger
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|17
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|3
|32
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|41
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|5
|56
|A. Green WR CIN
|6
|65
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|7
|80
|M. Jones WR DET
|8
|89
|D. Samuel WR SF
|9
|104
|A. Miller WR CHI
|10
|113
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|11
|128
|M. Brown RB LAR
|12
|137
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|13
|152
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|14
|161
|Patriots DST NE
|15
|176
|D. Bailey K MIN
|16
|185
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|2
|16
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|33
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|4
|40
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|5
|57
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|6
|64
|D. Parker WR MIA
|7
|81
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|8
|88
|J. White RB NE
|9
|105
|L. Murray RB NO
|10
|112
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|11
|129
|C. Thompson RB JAC
|12
|136
|E. Sanders WR NO
|13
|153
|Steelers DST PIT
|14
|160
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|15
|177
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|16
|184
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|15
|J. Jones WR ATL
|3
|34
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|39
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|5
|58
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|6
|63
|D. Watson QB HOU
|7
|82
|E. Engram TE NYG
|8
|87
|R. Jones RB TB
|9
|106
|T. Coleman RB SF
|10
|111
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|11
|130
|N. Hines RB IND
|12
|135
|A. Lazard WR GB
|13
|154
|R. Gage WR ATL
|14
|159
|C. Patterson WR CHI
|15
|178
|Titans DST TEN
|16
|183
|B. McManus K DEN
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|14
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|35
|R. Woods WR LAR
|4
|38
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|5
|59
|R. Mostert RB SF
|6
|62
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|7
|83
|J. Allen QB BUF
|8
|86
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|9
|107
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|10
|110
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|11
|131
|N. Harry WR NE
|12
|134
|A. Dillon RB GB
|13
|155
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|14
|158
|49ers DST SF
|15
|179
|D. Ozigbo RB JAC
|16
|182
|M. Badgley K LAC
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|13
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|36
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|4
|37
|A. Brown WR TEN
|5
|60
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|6
|61
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|7
|84
|M. Breida RB MIA
|8
|85
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|9
|108
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|10
|109
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|11
|132
|M. Stafford QB DET
|12
|133
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|13
|156
|Bills DST BUF
|14
|157
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|15
|180
|Y. Koo K ATL
|16
|181
|M. Pittman WR IND