Fantasy Football: February Best Ball ADP Review has Sammy Watkins, Cam Newton among five late-round targets
A look at average draft position on BestBall 10s along with five late targets.
ADP review in Feburary? That sounds insane, right? More like awesome. One of my favorite things about Best Ball leagues is that they give us so much data so early. Now in fairness, there have only been 94 drafts on BestBall10s as of this writing, so it's not a ton of data yet, but it's more than we'd have without them.
For those of you who need a quick refresher, Best Ball in this context refers to draft-only leagues. You don't have to set your lineup each week, your best scores play. There are generally prizes involved, whether of a 50-50 nature or a winner-take-all. Some sites also offer larger tournaments where you compete against thousands for large prizes. When I'm doing ADP review and suggesting targets, I'm generally talking about individual 12-team leagues unless I specify otherwise.
Not surprisingly, the top two by ADP are a clear-cut Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley. Maybe more surprisingly, Ezekiel Elliott is a pretty clear No .3. Michael Thomas is essentially tied with Dalvin Cook at 4.6 as the first receiver off the board. Travis Kelce (15.9) is the first tight end and Lamar Jackson (24.3) is the first quarterback. BestBall10s also include rookies, and D'Andre Swift (34.5) is the top rookie off the board, followed by Jonathan Taylor (41.4).
One of the more interesting things to watch is how drafters handle free agents. They're being aggressive with Derrick Henry (8.7) but seem unsure how to handle Hunter Henry (81.4). Henry has been drafted as early as 60th overall and as late as 109th.
Because of the nature of this format there are a lot more quarterbacks and tight ends drafted. Most everyone wants at least two of each, and a lot of people even draft three. That explains why David Njoku (145.1) and Sam Darnold (150.1) are in the top 150. It also pushes some players back who should be drafted sooner. Here are my favorite February buys from outside the top 150 in Best Ball ADP:
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
It sure sounds like Newton is going to be the starting quarterback for the Panthers. If he's healthy, he could be a top-five quarterback. This is exactly the type of guy I want as my second QB in Best Ball.
KC Kansas City • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Watkins' future doesn't sound as settled. The Chiefs expect him to take a pay cut, and if he doesn't he'll be playing somewhere else in 2020. Still, I think a majority of outcomes lead to Watkins outperforming this ADP.
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Jeffery is in a very similar situation except he could actually be the Eagles No. 1 receiver if they work out a compromise on his contract. He was a top-30 receiver each of his first two seasons in Philadelphia.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Edwards' median projection doesn't make you want to draft him, but he's a good end-of-draft Best Ball pick. You don't have to decide when to start him, and there's a very good chance he's giving you multiple weeks of starting production.
JAC Jacksonville • #23
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
There are rumors that Jacksonville may not have plans for Leonard Fournette past 2020, and until they add someone else, Armstead is very interesting. He's been explosive in limited action and Fournette has an extensive injury history.
