Hello, everyone. Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) here. We're onto Week 5 and for some of you that brought panic-like trade offers and a frenzy this week. Take a deep breath -- even if you started 0-4 you have a better chance than ever before to make the playoffs with the extra week. Better days are ahead and we're here to help you get there. Today, we tapped into the FFT experts to get their best bets on which running back is the next workhorse (hint: sent out offers for him now), the best quarterback to stream based on Week 5 matchup, the next breakout receiver (hint: another player to send out offers for!) and more.

Every week I will get together the Fantasy Football Today crew to provide me responses to a panel of questions that could help you win your week and ultimately (hopefully) your league. This week we'll dive into early-season breakouts due to regress, vice versa, bench stashes and more. Without further ado, let's dive right in:

1. Give an example of a trade you've made and how excited you were about it.

Adam: Prior to Week 4 I traded Jameis Winston for Robert Woods in a 2-QB league and I felt like a kid on Christmas. This was the first time I had ever drafted four QBs in a 2-QB league, and my sole intention was to trade one of them for a must-start player. In Week 5 on Thursday Night Football, Woods broke out -- solidifying him as the perfect buy low. If you find yourself drafting in a two-QB league and you don't really love your team, take a fourth QB and wait for the injuries to occur. Then turn that QB into something significantly better than what was available to you during your draft.

Dave: Feeling good about the future of one of my teams, I traded Courtland Sutton to a desperate Fantasy manager for Julio Jones before last week's game. Sutton stunk and I can carry Jones on my bench until he looks like his old self (whenever that is).

Jamey: I actually haven't made any trades yet this season. I've had a few offers, none of them inspiring, and looked into a couple of trades, but none of them have materialized. I'll see how this week goes for my teams and then explore some trades, especially for any teams that are sub-.500.

Chris: I gave up Ja'Marr Chase for George Kittle last week. Tight end was a real weak spot in my lineup -- I waited too long to take one in the draft and ended up with Austin Hooper and then cycled through Cole Kmet and Tyler Conklin, while Chase was on my bench behind Cooper Kupp, D.J. Moore, and Allen Robinson each of the first three weeks. With the benefit of hindsight, would I have preferred to trade Robinson for Kittle if I could have? Sure, I think Chase will be better than Robinson for the rest of the season. However, with Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas, and Jakobi Meyers still on my bench, I feel pretty confident about that No. 3 WR/FLEX spot moving forward, and I still think Kittle is the No. 3 tight end moving forward. All in all, I'm happy with it, even if I probably could have ended up in a better situation with a small tweak.

Heath: I made two trades in a 16-team Dynasty league, essentially trading my 2022 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th round picks, Kadarius Toney, and Kylin Hill for Odell Beckham and Zack Moss. Basically by this point you should now if you're a contender or a rebuilder. I'm using that info to either push all-in, like I did here, or have a fire sale. I'm very psyched to go try to win a title.

2. Who is the one non-elite QB you love this week for DFS lineups?

Adam: Joe Burrow has been solid but unspectacular this season primarily because he isn't throwing much, but the last three QBs to face the Packers have thrown 36-40 passes. And if Burrow gets Tee Higgins back and attempts nearly 40 passes, he could have a huge game against a beat up Packers secondary. I thought Burrow looked great against Jacksonville in Week 4, and he might be on the verge of something special for Fantasy managers.

Dave: I am hoping nobody remembers what happened last Thursday when Trevor Lawrence began to show signs of why he was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. He's priced at 5,800 on DraftKings and everyone will stroll past him for Trey Lance at 5,700. I'm hoping Lawrence is the ultimate sleeper against a terrible Titans pass defense.

Jamey: You know the obvious ones of Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones, so I'll give you another guy in Trevor Lawrence. The Titans are terrible on defense, and Lawrence will hopefully have similar success like another rookie did last week in Zach Wilson against Tennessee. And you can stack Lawrence with either Marvin Jones or Laviska Shenault for what should be a good outing.

Chris: Sam Darnold is my highest ranked of the non-elite quarterbacks, but at $7,600 -- the seventh-most expensive quarterback on the main slate -- I don't think he's the right answer. Derek Carr at $7,100 feels a little closer, but I'm going to go with Trevor Lawrence for $6,500 against the Titans. He's got an awesome matchup on the way against a Titans team that just allowed Zach Wilson's best game of the season and is giving up 7.9 yards per attempt with eight touchdowns and only two interceptions through four games. And those numbers are heavily skewed because their only good game against the pass came against a severely hobbled Carson Wentz in Week 3. This was one of the worst pass defenses in the league in 2020 and it still is.

Heath: Easily Daniel Jones. He's the No. 12 QB in Fantasy this year, averaging better than 8 yards per pass attempt and nearly 40 rushing yards per game, and he's in a game that projects to be a shootout against the Cowboys. This is very similar to the spot he busted in two weeks ago, so hopefully that keeps his roster rate low as well.

3. Who will be the next workhorse RB to emerge not based on injuries?

Adam: Eli Mitchell has a chance. It doesn't seem like the 49ers are enamored with Trey Sermon. There is an opportunity for Mitchell (36 carries in Weeks 1 and 2) to run away with that job when he returns from injury, or perhaps after San Francisco's Week 6 bye. Zack Moss is another guy to keep an eye on with Devin Singletary fumbling four times in four games.

Dave: If you had asked me last week, I might have said Ty'Son Williams or Myles Gaskin. OOPS! So this week I'll give the kiss of death to Michael Carter of the Jets. He played a majority of snaps last week and scored, and the Jets offense might be finally coming together after a miserable start. I'd love to trade for Carter on the cheap.

Jamey: Javonte Williams played slightly more snaps than Melvin Gordon last week against Baltimore, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. I know you said not based on injuries, but Gordon has been banged up in practice with a leg injury. Maybe that gives the coaching staff in Denver another reason to lean on Williams this week. He doesn't have an easy matchup at Pittsburgh, but keep an eye on Williams and see if he continues to play more than Gordon again in Week 5.

Chris: I'm cautiously optimistic that it could be Leonard Fournette. He's an obvious start in Week 5 -- Jamey has him as the Start of the Week -- but I'm thinking this may not just be a short-term thing with Ronald Jones maxing out at six carries this season. Obviously Giovani Bernard's role will be crucial, because Fournette is just two weeks removed from a four-carry, three-catch game, but he's the best answer to this question right now.

Heath: I sure hope it's D'Andre Swift. Swift has been awesome so far and Dan Campbell has noticed, saying we'll see even more of Swift in the future. Anthony Lynn's offense is notorious for creating running back touches, even 65% of the touches in this offense would mean 20 per game. But it also seems like Lynn is too fond of Jamaal WIlliams at this time to allow Swift's emergence. Hopefully the head coach wins out.

4. What player is still not rostered in nearly enough leagues?

*Using CBS rostership percentages

Adam: Curtis Samuel is rostered in 46% of CBS leagues and made a quiet debut in Week 4. Samuel may have experienced a true breakout in the second half of 2020 and Washington certainly could use another option in the passing game. Considering Samuel was a Top 100 pick before his injury, I don't see why he shouldn't be rostered in close to 80% of leagues right now.

Dave: Hunter Renfrow is the prototypical slot receiver with the super-safe 10-PPR-point floor. He's somehow still available in 52% of leagues. Until Las Vegas proves it can consistently run the ball, Renfrow should be on something like 80% of rosters.

Jamey: Hunter Renfrow is at 58 percent rostered, and that's way too low. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in three of four games, and he scored a touchdown in consecutive outings coming into Week 5. While Darren Waller is the star of the Raiders passing attack, and Henry Ruggs III has the most upside, don't forget about Renfrow. He's a favorite target for Derek Carr and should be more popular among Fantasy managers.

Chris: We'll see what things look like Thursday, but as of Wednesday Alex Collins' 28% roster rate is far too low. I made a point to put in as few low-price bids in on him Tuesday after news broke about Chris Carson's neck injury, and it's possible he could end up being the starter for the Seahawks in Week 5 -- and beyond. The reports on Carson are vague -- he has a "long term" neck injury, according Pete Carroll, but that also suggests it is something he's been able to play through in the past. But if it does require a multi-week absence, Collins would likely be in the RB2 discussion as long as he is the lead back.

Heath: Alex Collins and Samaje Perine are both still rostered in fewer than half of leagues. .We're currently projecting both to lead their teams in carries in Week 5, maybe longer, Collins is actually a top-20 running back for me assuming Chris Carson is unable to go on Thursday night.

5. Will there be a breakout WR in Week 5 and who will it be?

Adam: Robert Woods is too good to struggle like this! Sean McVay said he needs to get Woods more involved so I will be starting him in Week 5. I'll also start Kadarius Toney if both Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are out in Week 5. And if Allen Robinson doesn't get going this week, we might have a big Fantasy problem on our hands.

Dave: (Editor's note: Dave sent this in Monday -- days before the TNF game. Instead of making him pick another player, we decided it was best to bask in the glory of a good call! They're not always easy to come by!) I can't quit Robert Woods! He's a quality player in a high-scoring offense set to take on a bad pass defense in what should be a scoreboard bonanza. That's right, I said BONANZA. Woods is due for some plays going his way now and every game moving forward.

Jamey: With D.J. Chark (ankle) out, we could start to see the breakout performance for Shenault happening, and I'm hopeful Lawrence will continue to lean on him. In Week 4 at Cincinnati when Chark got hurt, Shenault had six catches for 99 yards on seven targets. Let's get more of that please.

Chris: I've got to just keep saying Allen Robinson and Robert Woods until it happens, I guess. While I have moved both down in my rankings, I'm not convinced either is done being a productive Fantasy receiver. Robinson obviously has further to go, but I think you should be cautiously optimistic about Justin Fields being named the starter and what that might mean for the Bears offense as they begin to build around him in earnest. I'm probably sitting Robinson if I have solid options, but I'm also trying to buy low where I can.

Heath: How about Michael Pittman, in primetime, against the Baltimore Ravens. It's a bad matchup, but Pittman is seeing enough volume I'm not sure I care. Also, his best game so far this year came against the Rams. Pittman really just needs to get into the end zone to qualify as a breakout, because his targets, catches, and yards the past three weeks are enough to make him a borderline No. 2 wide receiver.