Week 1 is here, and we're ready to turn our attention to setting lineups. But some of you are still drafting all the way up until kickoff of Thursday's first game between the Eagles and Cowboys.



So how can we help everyone at the same time? Let's find out.



Here, we have our final average draft position review, as well as our first look at the waiver wire for Week 1. And we're focusing on quarterbacks.



But before we begin, I'll remind you that every Tuesday morning during the season, you'll want to come to CBS Sports for the best waiver wire article in the industry. It's your one-stop shopping for all your free agent needs, and we cover all league sizes and formats.



If you want to win your Fantasy league, you will read that column every week. It's that simple.



Heading into Week 1 -- and your final Fantasy drafts -- let's take a look at some sleepers you can find with late-round picks, as well as quarterbacks to add off the waiver wire if you need help. These are guys being selected in Round 12 or later based on the CBS Sports ADP or have a roster percentage of 65 percent or less.

Editor's note: This is the priority list to add them off waivers.

Rostered: 60 percent

ADP: 143.4



I've touted Lawrence as a sleeper all offseason, and I love his early-season schedule with matchups against Carolina and Cincinnati in Jacksonville's first two games. New coach Liam Coen's system should benefit Lawrence in a big way, and I'm excited to see what he can do with Travis Hunter joining Brian Thomas Jr. in the receiving corps. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 62 percent

ADP: 143.5



McCarthy won't have Jordan Addison (suspension) for the first three games of the season, but the Vikings gave him Adam Thielen as a replacement, which is a solid option to pair with Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings have a favorable schedule to open the season with Chicago, Atlanta, and Cincinnati in their first three games, and McCarthy can be a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 11 percent

ADP: No ADP on CBS



Flacco is a must-add in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues where available, and he's a sneaky sleeper in one-quarterback leagues in Week 1 against Cincinnati. He might even be useful after that, given his expected passing volume, but we don't know how long he'll keep the job in Cleveland. For now, spend at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB on him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and he's worth 1 percent in deeper one-quarterback formats.



Rostered: 60 percent

ADP: 144.9



Tagovailoa has averaged 19.9 and 19.3 Fantasy points per game in each of the past three seasons, and he should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues when healthy. He will benefit tremendously if Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have bounce-back seasons, and I like Tagovailoa as a sleeper in Week 1 at the Colts. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 34 percent

ADP: 160.5



Young closed last season by averaging 31.5 Fantasy points per game in his final three outings, and I'm excited to see what he can do this season, especially with a favorable early schedule against Jacksonville, Arizona, and Atlanta in his first three games. I don't like that Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is on injured reserve for the first four games after the Panthers traded Thielen to Minnesota, but Young will hopefully play well enough to use as a starter in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 51 percent

ADP: 153.7



Penix will hopefully have a healthy Darnell Mooney (shoulder) for Week 1 at Tampa Bay, and the Falcons get the Buccaneers in Week 1 and Carolina in Week 3, which are favorable matchups. Given Atlanta's potentially suspect defense, I'm expecting plenty of shootouts for the Falcons, which gives Penix the chance to be a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 27 percent

ADP: 146.4



Jones won the starting job in Indianapolis over Anthony Richardson, and we'll see how long the Colts stick with Jones. I like his matchup in Week 1 against Miami, and hopefully, Jones can lean on his playmakers in Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Tyler Warren, and Jonathan Taylor. And we know Jones will use his legs. He's a must-add in any Superflex or two-quarterback leagues where available for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAAB. And he's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB in deeper one-quarterback leagues.



Rostered: 36 percent

ADP: 158.8



I don't love the Week 1 matchup for Ward at Denver, and he also faces the Rams in Week 2 and Houston in Week 4, which isn't easy. But if he can start off the season playing well, then we might have a low-end starter in deeper leagues, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. There's upside here for Ward with the Titans, and I'm hopeful he can rise to the occasion, even against the Broncos to open the season. I don't mind stashing Ward on my bench in deeper formats.



Rostered: 7 percent

ADP: No ADP on CBS



Rattler is only an option for Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if you've drafted already. We'll see how long he can keep the starting job over Tyler Shough, and the only time I'd want to start Rattler -- unless he surprises us -- is during the bye weeks or in an injury emergency. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.



Rostered: 15 percent

ADP: No ADP on CBS



Dart is worth investing in as a long-term starting option in deeper one-quarterback leagues, and he should be rostered in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He looked good in the preseason, and it might not be long until he takes over for Russell Wilson as the starter for the Giants. Dart is worth adding in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and he should be added for 1 percent in one-quarterback formats.