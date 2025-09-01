Week 1 is here, and we're ready to turn our attention to setting lineups. But some of you are still drafting all the way up until kickoff of Thursday's first game between the Eagles and Cowboys.



So how can we help everyone at the same time? Let's find out.



Here, we have our final average draft position review, as well as our first look at the waiver wire for Week 1. And we're focusing on running backs.



But before we begin, I'll remind you that every Tuesday morning during the season, you'll want to come to CBS Sports for the best waiver wire article in the industry. It's your one-stop shopping for all your free agent needs, and we cover all league sizes and formats.



If you want to win your Fantasy league, you will read that column every week. It's that simple.



Heading into Week 1 -- and your final Fantasy drafts -- let's take a look at some sleepers you can find with late-round picks, as well as running backs to add off the waiver wire if you need help. These are guys being selected in Round 12 or later based on the CBS Sports ADP or have a roster percentage of 65 percent or less.

Editor's note: This is the priority list to add them off waivers.

Rostered: 48 percent

ADP: 147.7



Jerome Ford (ADP of 141.0) is also worth a late-round pick, and Sampson and Ford will be the Browns running backs in Week 1 against the Bengals with Quinshon Judkins not yet signed. Now, there's a report Monday that Judkins could join the team this week, so keep that in mind. But it would be a surprise if Judkins is getting a lot of work for the first few games since he missed all of training camp. I like Sampson slightly better than Ford based on upside, but you should add Ford (65 percent rostered) also, where available. Sampson is worth at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB, and Ford is worth 5-10 percent.



Rostered: 57 percent

ADP: 140.9



Tuten might open the season third on the depth chart in Jacksonville behind Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, but Tuten could emerge as the best Jaguars running back by the end of the year. He's coming off a standout season at Virginia Tech in 2024, when he had 183 carries for 1,159 yards and 15 touchdowns and 23 catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. He'll need to show he can hold up in pass protection, but Liam Coen should find plenty of ways to get Tuten the ball. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 62 percent

ADP: 140.9



Blue heads into Week 1 dealing with an injured ankle, and he suffered a heel injury as well in training camp. Hopefully, he can stay healthy, and he might be the best running back in Dallas by the end of the season. Javonte Williams will be his main competition, but Blue is more explosive. And he might have a chance to play on passing downs early in the season since he had 42 receptions for 368 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 for the Longhorns. Blue is worth at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 57 percent

ADP: 143.3



Benson is one of the best handcuffs to roster since he'll play behind a 30-year-old James Conner. And Conner has missed at least three games and parts of others in five of the past seven seasons. The Cardinals have made it a point to say that Benson will get more work this year in tandem with Conner, and Benson is a good running back to stash on your bench as a lottery ticket for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 46 percent

ADP: 149.2



Spears (ankle) will open the season on injured reserve and miss at least the first four games. Hopefully, you can stash him on an IR spot in your league. When healthy, Spears will work in tandem with Tony Pollard, and the Titans have made it clear they want to use both running backs. I had high hopes for Spears prior to his injury, and hopefully, he will return in Week 5 at 100 percent and make a splash right away. He's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 18 percent

ADP: No ADP on CBS



Joe Mixon (foot) is out for at least the first four games of the season, and we don't know when he'll return. In his absence, the Texans will use some combination of Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce, Marks and Dare Ogunbowale. Marks might have the most upside of the group, and he's worth stashing on your bench for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. You might have to be patient, but Marks could emerge as Houston's best running back this year if Mixon is out for an extended period of time.



Rostered: 57 percent

ADP: 149.2



Davis is one of the top handcuffs to stash as the No. 2 running back in Buffalo behind James Cook. Last year, Davis played one game without Cook, which was Week 6 at the Jets, and Davis had 20 carries for 97 yards and caught three passes for 55 yards on three targets for 18.2 PPR points. Davis had three games in 2024 with double digits in carries, and he scored at least 13.7 PPR points in each outing. He could be a star if Cook were to miss any games this year. Davis is worth stashing on your bench for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 49 percent

ADP: 152.9



Allgeier is one of the handcuffs we don't talk enough about. He plays behind my No. 1 running back this season in Bijan Robinson, and Allgeier would be a top-20 Fantasy option if Robinson were to miss any time. As a rookie in 2022, Allgeier had 210 carries for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns and 16 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets. He closed the season with at least 13.5 PPR points in four games in a row, and Allgeier is worth stashing on your bench for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 22 percent

ADP: 167.9



Shipley is expected to be the handcuff to Saquon Barkley, and Shipley would be a top-20 running back if Barkley were to miss any time. We know the Eagles have a standout offensive line, and Shipley has the ability to make plays in the passing game. A.J. Dillon could also be a factor if Barkley were out, but we like Shipley as the top option to back up Barkley heading into Week 1. Shipley is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 16 percent

ADP: No ADP on CBS



Week 1 will provide some answers for us on Washington's backfield when it comes to Austin Ekeler, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and Rodriguez, but you might want to add Rodriguez now in case he emerges atop the depth chart with Brian Robinson Jr. gone. Most likely, Ekeler will remain in his role as a change-of-pace rusher and top pass catcher out of the backfield, and Croskey-Merritt and Rodriguez will split the majority of carries. I like Croskey-Merritt the best, but Rodriguez could be a nice surprise if you add him for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.