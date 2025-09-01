Week 1 is here, and we're ready to turn our attention to setting lineups. But some of you are still drafting all the way up until kickoff of Thursday's first game between the Eagles and Cowboys.



So how can we help everyone at the same time? Let's find out.



Here, we have our final average draft position review, as well as our first look at the waiver wire for Week 1. And we're focusing on wide receivers.



But before we begin, I'll remind you that every Tuesday morning during the season, you'll want to come to CBS Sports for the best waiver wire article in the industry. It's your one-stop shopping for all your free agent needs, and we cover all league sizes and formats.



If you want to win your Fantasy league, you will read that column every week. It's that simple.



Heading into Week 1 -- and your final Fantasy drafts -- let's take a look at some sleepers you can find with late-round picks, as well as wide receivers to add off the waiver wire if you need help. These are guys being selected in Round 12 or later based on the CBS Sports ADP or have a roster percentage of 65 percent or less.

Editor's note: This is the priority list to add them off waivers.

QB | RB | WR | TE

Rostered: 62 percent

ADP: 134.4



I'm hopeful Ferguson will get his share of targets with George Pickens joining CeeDee Lamb, but Ferguson has enough upside that he's worth a late-round pick in all leagues. And he's worth adding off waivers for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. In 2023, Ferguson had a solid season with 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns on 102 targets, and he averaged 10.4 PPR points per game. But in 2024, things fell apart. He missed three games due to injury, failed to score a touchdown, and finished with 59 catches for 494 yards on 86 targets. It didn't help that Dak Prescott missed the final nine games of the season, but Ferguson should rebound in 2025 with Prescott back.



Rostered: 13 percent

ADP: No ADP on CBS



Okonkwo should benefit from rookie quarterback Cam Ward taking over for Will Levis this season at quarterback, and Okonkwo should be No. 2 on the Titans in targets behind Calvin Ridley. Last year, Okonkwo closed the season on a tear with three games of at least 10.9 PPR points in each of his final three meaningful games, and he averaged 14.6 PPR points over that span. We know he has plenty of potential, but Okonkwo has struggled to post consistent production during his career. This year, with Ward, Okonkwo could have his best season to date. He's a good late-round flier in deeper leagues and worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 37 percent

ADP: 159.6



It appears that Likely (foot) will be ready early in the season from the injury he suffered in training camp, and hopefully, he can be a significant contributor right away. Likely looked like a Fantasy star in Week 1 last season when he scored 26.1 PPR points at Kansas City. But he only scored double digits in PPR four more times in 2024, including the playoffs. This season, the Ravens are predicting a bigger role for Likely, but Baltimore has a crowded receiving corps with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, and Mark Andrews, who isn't going anywhere any time soon. Likely is a great stash candidate with a late-round pick, and he's worth adding off waivers for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 35 percent

ADP: 159.8



Strange will be the starting tight end for the Jaguars this season, and he has sleeper appeal in deeper leagues. The Jaguars moved on from Evan Engram this offseason, and Strange should also benefit with Liam Coen as the new head coach. In 2024, Strange had seven games with at least four targets, and he scored at least 9.2 PPR points in six of those outings while averaging 10.4 PPR points over that span. He's a good late-round flier in deeper leagues and worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 54 percent

ADP: 145.3



Henry had some quality stat lines for New England in 2024 when he finished the season with 66 catches for 674 yards and two touchdowns on 97 targets, and he averaged 9.1 PPR points per game. He actually had seven outings with at least 12.3 PPR points, and he should still be a top target for Drake Maye this season. Henry has surprise upside since only five tight ends had more receptions than him in 2024, and only seven had more yards. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 16 percent

ADP: No ADP on CBS



Taylor landed in a perfect spot with the Jets, who have no tight end of prominence coming back from last year's roster and a receiving corps that features Garrett Wilson and little else. Justin Fields will hopefully lean on Taylor, who had 55 catches for 546 yards and two touchdowns at LSU last season. I'm expecting better production in the NFL for Taylor, who is the son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor. Mason Taylor is a great late-round flier in deeper leagues and worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 4 percent

ADP: No ADP on CBS



The Charlotte Observer's Mike Kaye posted on X after Jalen Coker (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve that Fantasy Football managers should "buy Sanders stock." It makes sense since the receiving corps went from crowded to decimated with Adam Thielen getting traded to Minnesota and Coker hurt. Sanders could find plenty of targets alongside Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette, and Sanders is worth a late-round pick in deeper leagues and 1 percent of your remaining FAB off waivers.



Rostered: 41 percent

ADP: 158.2



We'll see how Smith does going from Miami to Pittsburgh, but I'm not optimistic about his Fantasy outlook this year. That said, Smith should be second on the Steelers in targets behind DK Metcalf if things go right. Aaron Rodgers will hopefully lean on Smith, and we know Arthur Smith likes Jonnu Smith a lot from previous stops in Tennessee and Atlanta. Jonnu Smith just won't repeat his production from the Dolphins when he averaged 13.1 PPR points per game and set career highs in targets (111), catches (88), receiving yards (884), and tied his career best in touchdowns (eight) in 2024. Prior to 2024, Smith's best season was 9.4 PPR points per game in 2020 with Tennessee. He's only worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 24 percent

ADP: 162.3



It's not a bad idea to take a flier on Waller in deeper leagues with his return to the NFL following a one-year hiatus. The last time we saw Waller in 2023, he averaged 9.4 PPR points per game and struggled with a hamstring injury in one season with the Giants. He also had a down year in Las Vegas in 2022 at 9.4 PPR points per game. But prior to that, Waller averaged at least 12.1 PPR points in three seasons in a row with the Raiders. If he can get back to that level of production -- and stepping into Jonnu Smith's role is a nice opportunity -- then Waller can help Fantasy managers in a big way. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 7 percent

ADP: No ADP on CBS



I wouldn't count on a big season from Johnson, barring an injury to a Giants receiver, but he could be a surprise playmaker in deeper leagues. We'll see how Russell Wilson and, eventually, Jaxson Dart spread the ball around to the guys behind Malik Nabers and likely Wan'Dale Robinson, and Johnson could be third on the team in targets and emerge as a red-zone threat. In deeper leagues, he's worth a late-round flier and 1 percent of your remaining FAB off waivers.