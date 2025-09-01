Week 1 is here, and we're ready to turn our attention to setting lineups. But some of you are still drafting all the way up until kickoff of Thursday's first game between the Eagles and Cowboys.



So how can we help everyone at the same time? Let's find out.



Here, we have our final average draft position review, as well as our first look at the waiver wire for Week 1. And we're focusing on wide receivers.



But before we begin, I'll remind you that every Tuesday morning during the season, you'll want to come to CBS Sports for the best waiver wire article in the industry. It's your one-stop shopping for all your free agent needs, and we cover all league sizes and formats.



If you want to win your Fantasy league, you will read that column every week. It's that simple.



Heading into Week 1 -- and your final Fantasy drafts -- let's take a look at some sleepers you can find with late-round picks, as well as wide receivers to add off the waiver wire if you need help. These are guys being selected in Round 12 or later based on the CBS Sports ADP or have a roster percentage of 65 percent or less.

Editor's note: This is the priority list to add them off waivers.

Rostered: 60 percent

ADP: 132.9



Kirk has been underrated for most of training camp, and I like him as a borderline starter in three-receiver leagues. He should be second on the team in targets behind Nico Collins, and the Texans have a favorable schedule to open the season, especially against Tampa Bay in Week 2 and Jacksonville in Week 3. In 2024, Kirk struggled with the Jaguars at 8.9 PPR points per game before suffering a season-ending collarbone injury in Week 8. Before 2024, Kirk had averaged at least 12.2 PPR points per game in three seasons in a row and four of the past five years with Jacksonville and Arizona, including a career-best 14.2 PPR points per game in 2022. He could set a new career high with the Texans this season. He's worth at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 41 percent

ADP: 151.8



Mims (groin) will hopefully be fine for Week 1, and he should be locked into the No. 2 receiver role opposite Courtland Sutton to open the season. Now, whether he stays in that role is something to monitor because the Broncos like Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant. But Mims worked as the starter during training camp and the preseason, and we hope he can build off his strong finish from 2024 when he scored at least 13.3 PPR points in four of his final seven games. There will be a lot of boom-bust outings for Mims, but he could be excellent with an increase in targets this season. He's worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Franklin (6 percent rostered) is also worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB since he could be a nice surprise this season in Denver.



Rostered: 48 percent

ADP: 148.0



We'll see how Shaheed performs with Spencer Rattler at quarterback, but Shaheed is worth a small investment to see if he can build off his 2024 performance before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 6. Last year, Shaheed got off to a hot start with at least 15.7 PPR points in four of his first six games, and if that guy shows up again, then he's a steal with a late-round pick or up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 29 percent

ADP: 164.8



Tillman flashed huge upside last season when Cleveland traded Amari Cooper to Buffalo, and in the first four games without Cooper, Tillman scored at least 18.1 PPR points in three of those outings with 24 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns on 40 targets. He ended the season on injured reserve with a concussion, but hopefully he'll be injury-free this year and able to produce at a high level with Joe Flacco under center. We'll see what happens if Flacco gets benched, but Tillman could be awesome to start the season, especially in Week 1 against the Bengals. He's worth a late-round flier or between 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 40 percent

ADP: 153.3



You'll have to be patient with Burden since he might open the season as the No. 4 receiver for the Bears behind D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, and Olamide Zaccheaus, and tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet will also be significant factors in the passing game. But the reward could be great if he's the slot receiver for Ben Johnson as the season goes on, and Burden ran 75 percent of his routes from the slot at Missouri, according to ESPN. I'm willing to stash Burden on the bench with a late-round pick, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 29 percent

ADP: 162.7



Douglas should be rostered in more PPR leagues since he'll be the slot receiver for Josh McDaniels, which is a prominent spot for the Patriots' offensive coordinator. McDaniels has gotten tremendous production during his career from slot receivers like Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola, and it would be great if Douglas is next in line. Douglas should be a go-to option for Drake Maye, and Douglas could challenge Stefon Diggs to lead all New England receivers in catches. Douglas is a great late-round pick, especially in PPR, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 38 percent

ADP: 149.3



There were 11 receivers with at least 90 receptions in 2024, and Robinson was one of them with 93. Now, of those 11, Robinson had the fewest receiving yards (699) and touchdowns (three), but he's a useful bench receiver in PPR. He commanded 140 targets last season, and we'll see if the Giants continue to feed him as the No. 2 option behind Malik Nabers, who also had more than 90 catches (109). I don't see a lot changing for Robinson in terms of his role, and hopefully, he'll remain a go-to target for Russell Wilson or eventually Jaxson Dart. Robinson is a great late-round flier in PPR and is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 35 percent

ADP: 164.9



Doubs should be a primary target for Jordan Love this season in a Packers passing game that should improve compared to 2024, when Green Bay was third from the bottom in pass attempts. Last year, Doubs actually led the Packers in targets at 5.5 per game. Matthew Golden will hopefully be the target leader this year, and we'll see what happens with Jayden Reed (foot), who is hurt heading into Week 1. In 2023, Doubs led Green Bay in targets with 96 and tied Reed for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with eight. He only managed 59 catches for 674 yards that season, but I expect Doubs to have a career year in 2025. He's a good receiver to stash on your bench with a late-round pick and is worth 5 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 60 percent

ADP: 143.3



I'm skeptical of what Allen can do at 33, but his return to the Chargers offers some hope since he'll be reunited with Justin Herbert. It appears that Allen will primarily be an outside receiver, which isn't ideal given his success in the slot for his career, but Ladd McConkey should be locked into that role. Allen struggled in 2024 with the Bears, but he did have four games with at least 20.2 PPR points between Weeks 12 and 16, so he could still be a good Fantasy option on your bench. In PPR, Allen is worth a late-round flier and up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 52 percent

ADP: 148.9



We might not see Aiyuk (knee) until Week 6, but he's worth drafting with a late-round pick or adding off waivers for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB if you have an IR spot. The hope is Aiyuk will return no later than Week 6 and hit the ground running as the best receiver for the 49ers. We'll see what's happening with Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings by then, but Aiyuk could easily finish the season as the best receiver in San Francisco when healthy.



Rostered: 16 percent

ADP: No ADP on CBS



I'll let someone else draft Amari Cooper as the No. 2 receiver for the Raiders behind Jakobi Meyers. I'd rather have Thornton, who is a big play waiting to happen on every snap. He's 6-foot-5 and ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash. In 2024 at Tennessee, Thornton averaged 25.4 yards per catch, and Geno Smith should take several shots down the field with Thornton each week. I love the idea of stashing Thornton on the bench with a late-round pick, and if he gets off to a hot start, then he could emerge as a weekly starter in three-receiver leagues. He's worth adding off waivers for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 33 percent

ADP: 164.2



Legette will hopefully get a boost in value this season with the Panthers trading Adam Thielen to the Vikings, along with Jalen Coker (quadriceps) being out to open the year. We'll see how long Coker is out, but Legette should be the starting receiver opposite Tetairoa McMillan and be a go-to target for Bryce Young. I don't mind drafting Legette with a late-round flier in deeper leagues, and he's worth adding off waivers for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 25 percent

ADP: 168.2



Rashee Rice (suspended) is out for the first six games of the season, and hopefully Brown will be the No. 2 receiver for the Chiefs opposite Xavier Worthy. Brown is dealing with an ankle injury heading into Week 1, but hopefully, he's healthy and ready to make plays. We never fully got to see what Brown could do with the Chiefs in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, so hopefully he can stay healthy and make an impact for Kansas City and Fantasy managers all year -- or at least while Rice is out. Brown is worth a late-round pick in all leagues and up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 61 percent

ADP: 140.2



It will be tough to trust Bateman when everyone is healthy for the Ravens, but he does have value as a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. In 2024, Bateman caught 45 passes for 759 yards and nine touchdowns on 72 targets. Baltimore rewarded him with a three-year, $36.8 million extension this offseason, but the Ravens also added DeAndre Hopkins, which could be a problem for Bateman's potential. I still expect Bateman to be the No. 2 receiver opposite Zay Flowers, and Bateman is worth a late-round pick in deeper leagues. And he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.



Adam Thielen

Rostered: 54 percent

ADP: 151.0



Thielen has the chance to help Fantasy managers early in the season with Jordan Addison (suspended) out for the first three games. It's hard to envision Thielen having a big role when Addison is back since Justin Jefferson, Addison, and T.J. Hockenson should dominate targets, but we'll see if that changes depending on Thielen's rapport with J.J. McCarthy. I wouldn't invest heavily in Thielen on Draft Day or off waivers, but a late-round flier in deeper leagues or 1 percent of your remaining FAB makes sense.



Rostered: 19 percent

ADP: No ADP on CBS



You have to account for the possibility that Palmer could be Buffalo's best receiver this season and not Keon Coleman or Khalil Shakir. While that would be surprising, it could happen if he gets off to a hot start and develops a quality rapport with Josh Allen. Palmer is a good stash candidate in deeper leagues with a late-round pick, and I don't mind adding him for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 13 percent

ADP: No ADP on CBS



Horton should be the No. 3 receiver for the Seahawks to open the season behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, but Seattle liked Horton enough to move on from Marquez Valdes-Scantling after the preseason. Horton is dealing with an ankle injury heading into Week 1, and he might not make a lot of plays early in the year. But when healthy, he could be a nice surprise and is worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues, as well as adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.



Rostered: 6 percent

ADP: No ADP on CBS



The Titans need help in the passing game aside from just Calvin Ridley and Chigoziem Okonkwo, and Ayomanor might prove to be a go-to option for Cameron Ward. It could take time for the fourth-round rookie from Stanford to become an impact player, but he's worth stashing on your bench with a late-round pick in deeper leagues. And he's also worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB in case he starts off the season playing well.