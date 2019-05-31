Fantasy Football: Finding under the radar receivers for 2019

Every year, there are usually a few receivers who come out of nowhere to become Fantasy starters. They are under the radar when the season starts, but they break out as the year goes on.



Last year, some examples were Tyler Boyd, Tyler Lockett, and Kenny Golladay. Golladay and Lockett were late-round picks in most leagues, and Boyd wasn't drafted at all based on Average Draft Position. All three of them finished as top 20 receivers in PPR.



In 2017, some guys in this category included Robby Anderson, Devin Funchess, and JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was a surprise as a rookie, while Anderson and Funchess weren't selected in most leagues on Draft Day. These three receivers finished in the top 22 in PPR.



All of them had the same thing in common, which was an opportunity for increased targets and playing time. And they took advantage of it.



Now, our job is to find the under the radar receivers for 2019, and here are 20 of my favorite guys who fall into this category. In looking at current ADP data on Fantasy Football Calculator, we're targeting receivers being selected in Round 11 or later -- or not being drafted at all.



These are guys you can take with a late-round flier on Draft Day, and not all of them will end up like Boyd, Lockett, or Golladay. Some may be useful for just a stretch of the season -- think Dante Pettis or Adam Humphries from 2018 -- but they could pay big dividends as the year goes on.

Parris Campbell IND • WR • 15 2018 stats at Ohio State REC 90 YDS 1,063 TD 12

By the time we get closer to the season, I expect Campbell's ADP to rise. But right now he's in the Round 11 range, which is amazing given what his production could be. He's expected to be at least No. 3 on the depth chart for the Colts with T.Y. Hilton and Devin Funchess, but I'm counting on Andrew Luck and Frank Reich to give Campbell plenty of chances to make plays. He reminds me of Percy Harvin coming out of Ohio State, and both played for Urban Meyer in college. Campbell will have to prove he can make plays down the field, but Luck should have fun using Campbell as a short-area target who still has big-play ability.

DaeSean Hamilton DEN • WR • 17 2018 stats TAR 46 REC 30 YDS 243 TD 2

Hamilton got the chance to showcase his skills as a rookie in 2018 when Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) was hurt prior to Week 14. In those final four games, Hamilton averaged 13.3 PPR points, including two games with at least 16 PPR points. He saw at least eight targets per game over that span, operating primarily in the slot. We don't know when Sanders will return, and the Broncos have a new quarterback in Joe Flacco or eventually Drew Lock. But it's hard to imagine Hamilton not being part of Denver's top trio of receivers with Sanders and Courtland Sutton. Give me all the Hamilton stock I can buy with his ADP in Round 12.

Keke Coutee HOU • WR • 16 2018 stats TAR 41 REC 28 YDS 287 TD 1

When healthy last season, Coutee proved to be a valuable part of Houston's passing attack as the No. 3 receiver behind DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. Coutee only appeared in six games as a rookie in 2018 because of a hamstring injury, but he scored at least 12 PPR points in three of them. He should be healthy heading into training camp, and he's a great receiver to target if his ADP stays in the Round 11 range. If Fuller (ACL) suffers a setback in his recovery, Coutee could be a star.

Jamison Crowder NYJ • WR • 80 2018 stats TAR 49 REC 29 YDS 388 TD 2

Anderson will be the No. 1 receiver for the Jets, but Crowder should be the No. 2 option. He has a current ADP of Round 14, which could be amazing since he'll now be the slot receiver for quarterback Sam Darnold. Adam Gase has a good track record with his slot receivers, especially in Miami with Jarvis Landry and Albert Wilson, and Crowder should get plenty of targets. In 2018 in Washington, he closed the season with at least seven targets in three of his final four games, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in two of them. He also registered 67 catches for 847 yards and seven touchdowns on just 98 targets in 2016 in Washington. Also keep an eye on Quincy Enunwa with a late-round pick in deeper formats.

Curtis Samuel CAR • WR • 10 2018 stats TAR 65 REC 39 YDS 494 TD 5

Another player who I was surprised to see in this range is Samuel, who should be the starter opposite D.J. Moore and hopefully build on his strong end to the 2018 season. He closed last year with at least 11 PPR points in six of his final seven games, including three outings with at least eight targets. If Cam Newton (shoulder) is fine for training camp as expected, Samuel can clearly outperform his draft value, and his current ADP is Round 13.

James Washington PIT • WR • 13 2018 stats TAR 38 REC 16 YDS 217 TD 1

The Steelers have three guys who fall into this category with Washington, Donte Moncrief, and Diontae Johnson. All three will fight for the starting spot opposite Smith-Schuster and for the production vacated by Antonio Brown, who had 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns last season on 168 targets. It might take some time to see who the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger like best of this trio, but I would draft Washington first, followed by Moncrief and then Johnson. Keep in mind that Pittsburgh led the NFL in pass attempts last season, so you want a piece of this high-volume offense if you can get it. And in this case, an 11th-round pick or later should be a small price to pay.

Anthony Miller CHI • WR • 17 2018 stats TAR 54 REC 33 YDS 423 TD 7

I was actually surprised to see Miller on this list, but his ADP is in Round 12, so here we are. He led the Bears in receiving touchdowns as a rookie in 2018, despite playing through a shoulder injury. He should take on a bigger role this season as the starter opposite Allen Robinson. If he can stay healthy, he could emerge as a weekly starter in all formats, and he's well worth his price tag if his ADP stays in this range.

Deebo Samuel SF • WR • 19 2018 stats at South Carolina REC 62 YDS 882 TD 11

Dante Pettis will be the first 49ers receiver drafted, but you can target Samuel or Marquise Goodwin with a pick in Round 12 or later. And it would not be a surprise if Samuel or Goodwin finish as the No. 1 receiver in San Francisco this year. In 2017, Goodwin was on the verge of a breakout campaign, but he struggled in 2018 due to injury and personal issues. He also lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ACL) in Week 3. Samuel is a promising rookie who should see plenty of targets, and I like him better than Goodwin on Draft Day. Samuel's current ADP is Round 14, which is a steal.

Andy Isabella ARI • WR • 89 2018 stats at UMass REC 102 YDS 1698 TD 13

The Cardinals selected Isabella in the second round of the NFL Draft out of UMass, and he should have a prominent role in the offense as early as Week 1. I love him at his ADP in Round 12, which is robbery. He could have immediate production with Kyler Murray at quarterback in coach Kliff Kingsbury's scheme. Isabella posted monster stats in college in 2018 when he led the nation in receiving yards (1,698) on 102 catches, with 13 touchdowns. He also ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He's someone you definitely want to keep an eye on during the preseason.

Michael Gallup DAL • WR • 13 2018 stats TAR 68 REC 33 YDS 507 TD 2

Gallup got off to a slow start as a rookie in 2018, but he finished the season strong, which is something we hope he can build on this year. He had either a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards in three of his final four games, including the playoffs, and he should continue to benefit from playing opposite Amari Cooper. Gallup doesn't have an ADP as of now, so he's a free space on Draft Day in most leagues. And he's definitely worth a flier given his potential upside.

Robert Foster BUF • WR • 16 2018 stats TAR 44 REC 27 YDS 541 TD 3

I like John Brown as the best Buffalo receiver this season, but Foster is right there with him. And both have an ADP in Round 14. We'll see how the Bills use their receivers this season with Brown and Cole Beasley joining Foster and Zay Jones, but Foster ended 2018 on a high note. He scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his final four games, and he seemed to develop a quality rapport with Josh Allen, seeing 24 targets over that span. Brown played well in Baltimore last season when Flacco was under center, scoring at least 13 PPR points in five of his first seven games. Foster and Brown are definitely worth late-round fliers in all leagues.

DeVante Parker MIA • WR • 11 2018 stats TAR 47 REC 24 YDS 309 TD 1

You can put any of the Dolphins receivers in this category, and I plan to take a flier on all three of their top guys. I have them ranked Kenny Stills, Parker, and Albert Wilson, and Parker (Round 14) and Stills (Round 15) are the only ones with a current ADP. Wilson is still working his way back from last year's hip injury, and he should be fine for training camp. The Dolphins will likely be trailing in most games, and this trio should have the chance for plenty of targets. I also like the expected quarterback upgrade with either Josh Rosen or Ryan Fitzpatrick over Ryan Tannehill. From a Fantasy perspective, you'd like to see Fitzpatrick start to help maximize the potential of this receiving corps given his experience and willingness to take chances. But even with Rosen, I expect Stills, Parker, and Wilson, if healthy, to outperform their draft value this season. Also, for those of you in dynasty leagues, keep an eye on undrafted rookie free agent Preston Williams, who is reportedly doing well in offseason workouts.

Marqise Lee JAC • WR • 11 2017 stats TAR 96 REC 56 YDS 702 TD 3

The entire Jaguars receiving corps falls into this category since Dede Westbrook is the only one who registers an ADP in Round 11. The rest -- Lee, D.J. Chark, and Chris Conley -- are currently going undrafted, but there's plenty of value here even in a low-volume passing attack. Don't let the addition of Nick Foles fool you because Jacksonville still wants to run, run, and run some more. But at least one or two of these receivers could be low-end starters in deeper leagues, with Lee and Westbrook the likely choices. Chark and Conley could end up as surprise options, and they currently are the only healthy receivers of this group. Lee is coming back from last year's knee injury, and Westbrook missed OTAs in May with an undisclosed injury. When healthy, however, look for Lee and Westbrook with late-round selections.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB • WR • 83 2018 stats TAR 73 REC 38 YDS 581 TD 2

We know Davante Adams is a star, and Geronimo Allison is among my favorite mid-round receivers this season now that he's healthy and Randall Cobb is gone. But Valdes-Scantling will hopefully be the No. 3 receiver for the Packers this season, and his ADP is Round 14. His competition for that role will likely come from Equanimeous St. Brown and J'Mon Moore, but Valdes-Scantling has the most upside. As a rookie in 2018, he had some positive moments once Allison was hurt, scoring double digits in PPR in six of his final 12 games. He's a good receiver to stash on your bench who could really blow up if Adams or Allison get hurt this season.

Demarcus Robinson KC • WR • 11 2018 stats TAR 33 REC 22 YDS 288 TD 4

We're expecting Tyreek Hill to face some sort of suspension this season, which should open up plenty of production in this offense since Hill had 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns on 137 targets in 2018. And while it's easy to expect more work for Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins, as well as rookie Mecole Hardman playing a prominent role, don't overlook Robinson. He could be a key contributor for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, which is great for his Fantasy value. You can also draft Robinson for nothing since he doesn't have a current ADP. Hardman's ADP is also in this range at the beginning of Round 11.

Mohamed Sanu ATL • WR • 12 2018 stats TAR 94 REC 66 YDS 838 TD 4

It's easy to understand why Sanu gets overlooked on Draft Day when he shares the field with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Sanu currently doesn't have an ADP, so you're basically getting guaranteed production for free. While he doesn't necessarily have a high ceiling, he does have consecutive seasons of at least 66 catches, 700 yards and four touchdowns, and he scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his final six games in 2018. I'm happy to stash Sanu on my bench and use him in favorable matchups.

David Moore SEA • WR • 83 2018 stats TAR 53 REC 26 YDS 445 TD 5

The Seahawks have an opening for targets and playing time with Doug Baldwin now retired, and D.K. Metcalf is the obvious choice to replace him. But look for Moore, Jaron Brown, and rookie Gary Jennings to fight for an increased role, and I like Moore the best of this group. He was third in targets last season for Seattle with 53, finishing with 26 catches for 445 yards and five touchdowns. Moore had seven games last season with at least four targets, and he scored at least 18 PPR points in three of them. During OTAs, Brown was working with the first-team offense, and he had 14 catches for 166 yards and five touchdowns last season on 19 targets.

Ted Ginn NO • WR • 19 2018 stats TAR 30 REC 17 YDS 209 TD 2

Tre'Quan Smith is actually being drafted ahead of Ginn with an ADP of Round 14, but I still like Ginn better. He had a lost season in 2018 due to injury, but he still managed at least 12 PPR points in three of the five games he appeared in. In four of those games, he had at least six targets, and he should remain a viable weapon for Drew Brees, even with Michael Thomas, Jared Cook, and Alvin Kamara on the field. I don't expect Ginn to be a weekly starter in most leagues, especially PPR, but he could get hot for a stretch this season, especially when the Saints play indoors.

Antonio Callaway CLE • WR • 11 2018 stats TAR 79 REC 43 YDS 586 TD 5

My colleague Pete Prisco called Callaway a breakout player for 2019, even with Odell Beckham joining Jarvis Landry. Pete said Callaway might struggle for targets, "but with those two on the field he will be able to use his speed for a lot of big plays. It wouldn't shock me to see him average 17 yards per catch with eight or nine touchdown catches." As Pete points out, Callaway had three of his five touchdowns in the final six games of the season as a rookie in 2018, and he had three games in that stretch with five or more catches where he averaged over 17 yards per reception. Callaway currently doesn't have an ADP, but he's a name to remember in deeper leagues.

Trey Quinn WAS • WR • 14 2018 stats TAR 10 REC 9 YDS 75 TD 1

Quinn is expected to replace Crowder in the slot for Washington, and he could be a sneaky Fantasy option this season given Washington's need at receiver. Even with rookies Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon joining Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson, we could see Quinn get plenty of targets. We still don't know who his quarterback is going to be among Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum, or Colt McCoy (we hope it's Haskins), but Washington coach Jay Gruden sounds high on Quinn. "I'm ready to watch Trey Quinn jump in that slot role and dominate the position," Gruden said. "I'm excited for him." He doesn't have a current ADP, but he's worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues.