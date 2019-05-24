Fantasy Football: First impressions of Daniel Jones, Dwayne Haskins and minicamp takeaways

Rookie minicamps are behind us with teams now in OTA season. Here are some of the Fantasy relevant rookie camp notes:

There are times when the great Northeast gets all mired up in mud puddles of negativity. The NFL Draft stirs that up in big ways.

The New York Giants drafting Duke quarterback Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall last month was scorned as a reach by draft experts and pseudo experts, setting off a rip storm. Giants GM Dave Gettleman was roasted by media and fans, and Jones got to begin his NFL career amid nasty Tweets and vibes. Not much of a welcome for a guy the Giants envision as the face of the franchise for the next decade or so.

Fortunately, Jones was among those who impressed at rookie minicamp. Jones handled the media and looked the part on the field, earning comparisons to a young Eli Manning with real mobility. Could Jones even have the chance of starting as a rookie?

It's a long way from non-contact workouts to September Sundays, but the nasty fog seems to have lifted from the Meadowlands for now.

The player whose name will be held up against Jones and Gettleman is Dwayne Haskins, the Ohio State QB who the Giants passed over, allowing him to fall to the grateful Redskins at No. 15 overall. Haskins, too, drew huge media scrutiny at rookie minicamp, and he too, impressed, which was crucial for a franchise hurting at QB since Alex Smith's nasty injury and seriously lacking in star power. Case Keenum's stock is not exactly hot after a bad 2018 in Denver, so Haskins could start in D.C. if things fall right.

The 'Skins got generally excellent reviews for their draft, and they need to hit on guys like Montez Sweat, Terry McLaurin and Bryce Love, too, if they are going to improve on 7-9.

The Chiefs draft class drew some mixed reviews, but there was plenty of spark at rookie camp, and not all of it from flashy receiver Mecole Hardman. Jamey Eisenberg is one of those who will be closely watching sixth-round pick Darwin Thompson, a compact back with big-play game.

Combine sensation DK Metcalf showed out again at rookie camp. We now know he looks great without contact, but his play in training camp and preseason will better dictate how much he can help the Seahawks and Fantasy players this fall. There's big opportunity there with Doug Baldwin gone.

Long searching for another playmaker, the Titans drafted receiver A.J. Brown in the second round. The former Ole Miss star has already created big buzz in Nashville, as Pro Football Focus reported.

One of the key rookies for Fantasy players figures to be running back David Montgomery, who would be a major asset if he wins the feature-back role over Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis. Coach Matt Nagy said Montgomery looked great, though that's apparently SOP in rookie minicamps.

GM Chris Ballard went heavy for defense in the draft, with speed receiver Parris Campbell being a key exception at No. 59 overall. Campbell got a start on showing the coaching staff that he's more than just a slot/gadget guy, and said he has focused on route-running with the help of Ohio State assistant coach Brian Hartline, who had 344 catches in his NFL career.

A familiar name getting work at rookie minicamp was Larry Allen Jr., a longshot undrafted free agent offensive lineman by way of Harvard. He's most unlikely to start as a rookie as his father did for Dallas in 1994, and even more unlikely to make 11 Pro Bowls and the Hall of Fame. Still, coach Jason Garrett said the Cowboys see more potential than nostalgia.