Fantasy Football: Five teams we wish would trade for the Steelers' Martavis Bryant

They say winning cures everything, but it has not cured the discontent that's gnawing at Martavis Bryant.

Despite reports that Bryant would be more involved in Week 7, the Steelers' receiver had just one catch for 3 yards. As if that wasn't bad enough, he took to social media after the game to defend himself and argue about whether JuJu Smith-Schuster was more talented than him.

Bryant wants out of Pittsburgh, and selfishly, for Fantasy purposes we want him out as well. The Steelers have Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. Smith-Schuster is showing signs of breaking out. They have no need for Bryant, and they're making him useless in Fantasy.

Much as the Saints did with Adrian Peterson, it's time to ship Bryant to a better location. The move would open up more targets for Smith-Schuster and give Bryant a fresh start. So where should they trade him? We've got ideas.