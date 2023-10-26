The 4 p.m. ET Halloween trade deadline is hanging over the next few days of the NFL, and we've actually got some pretty big names out there who could be on the move after Week 8. The CBS Sports NFL team has a trade deadline tracker with everything you need to know about who might be on the move, but if you're here, you're worried about the Fantasy impact of the deadline.

We'll have full coverage of every deal you need to know about as it comes through Tuesday, but for now, let's dream a little. Here are the five deals I'd most like to see go down for Fantasy Football players:

Derrick Henry to the Browns

A trade to the Ravens seems more likely based on reports, and that'd be fine for Fantasy – defenses wouldn't just be able to focus on Henry with the threat of Lamar Jackson pulling the ball and running. But the Ravens haven't really used one back in a workhorse role since Jackson took over as QB. That might just be because JK Dobbins has never been able to stay healthy long enough to earn that role, but it might also be that this offense just prefers to to cycle backs in and out regularly to keep them fresh, given how often their backs are involved in the play, either as the ball-carrier or as a threat in the read-option game. I think Henry would certainly get more work than Gus Edwards does in Baltimore, but would he get 20 carries a game and monopolize goal-line work? Probably not in the way he's been used to.

I would have no such concerns in Cleveland. Granted, they haven't exactly used Jerome Ford in that manner either, but we've seen this Kevin Stefanski offense go all-in on the likes of D'Ernest Johnson in the past, so we know it's not just a Nick Chubb thing. Where I might project Henry for 16-18 carries in Baltimore, I think 18-22 would be a more reasonable range in Cleveland, probably with a bigger role in the passing game than he would have in Baltimore. It's the best landing spot for Henry to live up to first-round potential.

Jerry Jeudy to the Bills

The Bills are a tough one because they very clearly need a more consistent second option next to Stefon Diggs … but any wide receiver traded there would be the second option to Stefon Diggs, which might not be the best option to optimize their Fantasy appeal. In Jeudy's case, I think it's a pretty strong landing spot because he would bring a varied skill set that should fit in with Josh Allen's skill set.

Jeudy is athletic enough to get open down the field and make plays with Allen, but there's also an aspect of both of their games that I think would meld well. Jeudy has been accused of doing a bit too much freelancing on his route running, which makes him a tough fit for a timing-based offense, but could lead to huge plays with a quarterback whose natural inclination is to extend plays and look for the home run ball. I'm not sure Jeudy is ever going to develop into the every-week star we hoped for, but there could be a lot of synergy between his skill set and Buffalo's needs.

Marquise Brown to the Chiefs

The Chiefs don't need a No. 1 receiver. They've already got one in Travis Kelce, and anyone they might acquire would almost certainly serve as second fiddle there. What I'm looking for with a trade to the Chiefs is a wide receiver with a proven track record of hitting on big plays, someone who can be a more consistent playmaker than the likes of Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Skyy Moore, and that's what Brown brings to the table. He's enjoying a massive target share in Arizona that he wouldn't come close to matching in Kansas City, but he'd also be a good bet for a better catch rate than his 53% mark with Joshua Dobbs.

Would Brown be a must-start Fantasy option in Kansas City? I think so, though not because he'd be commanding and earning significant volume every week. It would be because the promise of a few downfield targets per week from Patrick Mahomes would give him huge upside in any given game: Think of a more reliable version of Gabe Davis with the Bills. It would be a terrific mix of skill set and need, though I do think the Cardinals are probably pretty unlikely to move Brown before they can see him with Kyler Murray.

Samaje Perine to literally anywhere

Look Perine is fine. He's a reliable backup, who can handle a starter's role on all three downs when needed, and that's a valuable player for a contender's roster. If you're leaning on an RB1 heavily, having a dependable guy backing him up is huge.

But what is he really bringing to the Broncos at this point? Dependable pass-blocking? That's not nothing, but his presence on the roster is holding back what could be one of the more dynamic backfield duos in Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin. Right now, it's a convoluted, three-way split, and with Williams getting closer to 100%, it's McLaughlin who is being pushed to the side. That's a shame, because the rookie has been arguably the best playmaker in the team's backfield, and he deserves more opportunities. Get Perine to Tampa or back to Cincinnati, and let's see what the young guys can do the rest of the way.

Literally any QB to the Jets

I don't think this one is going to happen. I don't know if it's because the Jets really believe in Zach Wilson, or because they think Aaron Rodgers actually has a chance to return from his ruptured Achilles before the end of the season, but I think both would probably be bad reasons not to look for an upgrade. They've got a very good defense, and enough pieces on offense to really be a playoff contender if they were getting even, like, the 20th-best QB play in the NFL.

I'm not even calling for a Kirk Cousins trade here, given how unlikely that seems based on reports out of Minnesota. But wouldn't even an Andy Dalton-type elevate this entire offense? Wouldn't you rather see someone with even nominal upside like Mac Jones here? Would either of those quarterbacks make the Jets Super Bowl contenders? It's unlikely, especially in a mid-season acquisition. But they'd represent an upgrade, and an upgrade might be all Garrett Wilson needs to be a top-12 wide receiver. It'd be a shame if they didn't at least try.