Save the date: March 17, 2021, at 4 p.m. ET.

That's when the NFL will celebrate its new year -- and when the money starts flying as the league's 32 teams can begin signing free agents. It's also when they can officially start making trades, though those discussions will begin long before March.

Knowing who might be on the move is important, not only to those of us who play in typical re-draft formats, but especially for the Dynasty/keeper leaguers who will look for small edges in figuring out a player's value, be it someone who could change teams or someone who could benefit from someone else changing teams.

So dig into these lists of free-agents-to-be and possible salary cap cuts. Just keep in mind that anyone can re-sign with their team, and just because a player has a high price tag for 2021 doesn't mean he's going to get kicked to the curb or traded.

Also note that the number next to everyone's names is their age as of Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, when the season is expected to start.

Quarterbacks

Free agents

Potential salary-cap casualties

Potential trade candidates

Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2020 Stats PAYDS 2620 RUYDS 276 TD 21 INT 15 FPTS/G 19.2 Philadelphia would be in the helliest of salary cap hells if they were to straight-up cut Wentz and absorb cap hits that would stretch to over $50 million. But a trade would save the franchise some face as the cap hit would be in the neighborhood of "only" $34 million and they'd get some compensation. Or they could just keep Wentz and try to make it work in 2021.

Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. 2020 Stats PAYDS 4084 RUYDS 112 TD 26 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.5 The Lions' cap hit by trading Stafford would be in the neighborhood of $19 million in 2021. It's a lot, but it would also save them $14 million in cap space, plus they'd get something in exchange for him. It's the only negligible way he'd be off the Lions roster because a cut would result in the same hits, but without any compensation.

Running backs

Free agents

Potential salary-cap casualties

Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2020 Stats RUYDS 979 REC 52 REYDS 338 TD 8 FPTS/G 14.9 Cowboys owner Jerry Jones referred to Elliott as the Cowboys "best football player" in November. Unless he's lying through his teeth, it doesn't make a ton of financial sense to move on from Zeke. The cap hit would be nearly $25 million, but the franchise would save itself from paying him his 2022 salary, which is guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2021 league year (March 22). If Jones thinks Elliott is no longer worth it, the Cowboys will move on.

David Johnson*, 29 (Texans save $6.9M on cap)

Melvin Gordon*, 28 (Broncos save $2.5M on cap)

Raheem Mostert*, 29 (49ers save $3.15M on cap)

Sony Michel*, 26 (Patriots save $1.2M on cap)

Duke Johnson*, 27 (Texans save $5.1M on cap)

Giovani Bernard*, 29 (Bengals save $4.1M on cap)

Mark Ingram*, 31 (Ravens save $5M on cap)

Damien Williams*, 29 (Chiefs save $2.1M on cap)

* - 2021 is his contract year

Wide receivers

Free agents

Others: Rashard Higgins, 26; Josh Reynolds, 26; Larry Fitzgerald, 38; Zach Pascal, 26 (restricted); Cam Sims, 25 (restricted); Breshad Perriman, 27; Willie Snead, 28; Danny Amendola, 35; John Ross, 25; Keelan Cole, 28

Potential salary-cap casualties

* - 2021 is his contract year

Potential trade candidate

Odell Beckham WR CLE Cleveland • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. 2020 Stats REC 23 TAR 43 REYDS 319 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.4 Cutting Beckham won't fly because he's recovering from a torn ACL and his contract becomes guaranteed on the third day of the 2021 league year. They'd be paying his full salary to let him go, which makes no sense. But the Browns could theoretically trade him and save nearly $16 million in cap space because the new team would be paying him.

Tight ends

Free agents

Potential salary-cap casualties

* - 2021 is his contract year