Save the date: March 17, 2021, at 4 p.m. ET.
That's when the NFL will celebrate its new year -- and when the money starts flying as the league's 32 teams can begin signing free agents. It's also when they can officially start making trades, though those discussions will begin long before March.
Knowing who might be on the move is important, not only to those of us who play in typical re-draft formats, but especially for the Dynasty/keeper leaguers who will look for small edges in figuring out a player's value, be it someone who could change teams or someone who could benefit from someone else changing teams.
So dig into these lists of free-agents-to-be and possible salary cap cuts. Just keep in mind that anyone can re-sign with their team, and just because a player has a high price tag for 2021 doesn't mean he's going to get kicked to the curb or traded.
Also note that the number next to everyone's names is their age as of Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, when the season is expected to start.
Quarterbacks
Free agents
- Dak Prescott, 28
- Cam Newton, 32
- Philip Rivers, 39
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, 38
- Jameis Winston, 27
- Mitchell Trubisky, 27
- Andy Dalton, 33
- Nick Mullens, 26 (restricted)
- Others: Jacoby Brissett, 28; Tyrod Taylor, 32; C.J. Beathard, 27; Brandon Allen, 29; Mike Glennon, 31
Potential salary-cap casualties
- Jimmy Garoppolo, 29 (49ers save $24M on cap)
- Derek Carr, 30 (Raiders save $19.6M on cap)
- Alex Smith, 37 (Washington saves $14.7M on cap)
Potential trade candidates
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Philadelphia would be in the helliest of salary cap hells if they were to straight-up cut Wentz and absorb cap hits that would stretch to over $50 million. But a trade would save the franchise some face as the cap hit would be in the neighborhood of "only" $34 million and they'd get some compensation. Or they could just keep Wentz and try to make it work in 2021.
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
The Lions' cap hit by trading Stafford would be in the neighborhood of $19 million in 2021. It's a lot, but it would also save them $14 million in cap space, plus they'd get something in exchange for him. It's the only negligible way he'd be off the Lions roster because a cut would result in the same hits, but without any compensation.
Running backs
Free agents
- Aaron Jones, 26
- Chris Carson, 26
- Kenyan Drake, 27
- James Conner, 26
- Jeff Wilson, 25 (restricted)
- Leonard Fournette, 26
- Phillip Lindsay, 27 (restricted)
- Gus Edwards, 26 (restricted)
- Le'Veon Bell, 29
- Marlon Mack, 25
- Kalen Ballage, 25 (restricted)
- Todd Gurley, 27
- James White, 29
- Jamaal Williams, 26
- Others: Malcolm Brown, 28; Carlos Hyde, 30; Adrian Peterson, 36; Frank Gore, 38; Wayne Gallman, 26; Mike Davis, 28; Tevin Coleman, 28; Matt Breida, 26; Brian Hill, 25
Potential salary-cap casualties
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones referred to Elliott as the Cowboys "best football player" in November. Unless he's lying through his teeth, it doesn't make a ton of financial sense to move on from Zeke. The cap hit would be nearly $25 million, but the franchise would save itself from paying him his 2022 salary, which is guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2021 league year (March 22). If Jones thinks Elliott is no longer worth it, the Cowboys will move on.
- David Johnson*, 29 (Texans save $6.9M on cap)
- Melvin Gordon*, 28 (Broncos save $2.5M on cap)
- Raheem Mostert*, 29 (49ers save $3.15M on cap)
- Sony Michel*, 26 (Patriots save $1.2M on cap)
- Duke Johnson*, 27 (Texans save $5.1M on cap)
- Giovani Bernard*, 29 (Bengals save $4.1M on cap)
- Mark Ingram*, 31 (Ravens save $5M on cap)
- Damien Williams*, 29 (Chiefs save $2.1M on cap)
* - 2021 is his contract year
Wide receivers
Free agents
- Kenny Golladay, 27
- Allen Robinson, 28
- Chris Godwin, 25
- Will Fuller, 27
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, 24
- Corey Davis, 26
- Antonio Brown, 33
- Curtis Samuel, 25
- TY Hilton, 31
- Marvin Jones, 31
- A.J. Green, 33
- Nelson Agholor, 28
- Tim Patrick, 27 (restricted)
- Sammy Watkins, 28
Others: Rashard Higgins, 26; Josh Reynolds, 26; Larry Fitzgerald, 38; Zach Pascal, 26 (restricted); Cam Sims, 25 (restricted); Breshad Perriman, 27; Willie Snead, 28; Danny Amendola, 35; John Ross, 25; Keelan Cole, 28
Potential salary-cap casualties
- Jarvis Landry, 28 (Browns save $11.8M on cap)
- Brandin Cooks, 27 (Texans save $12M on cap)
- Tyler Lockett*, 28 (Seahawks save $10M on cap)
- Robby Anderson*, 28 (Panthers save $8M on cap)
- Jamison Crowder*, 28 (Jets save $10.5M on cap)
- John Brown*, 31 (Bills save $8.1M on cap)
- Julian Edelman*, 35 (Patriots save $3.4M on cap)
- Tyrell Williams, 29 (Raiders save $11.6M on cap)
- DeSean Jackson, 34 (Eagles save at least $4.9M on cap)
- Golden Tate, 33 (Giants save at least $6.1M on cap)
- Alshon Jeffery, 31 (Eagles have already restructured his deal)
- Marquise Goodwin, 30 (Eagles save $4.3M on cap)
* - 2021 is his contract year
Potential trade candidate
CLE Cleveland • #13
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Cutting Beckham won't fly because he's recovering from a torn ACL and his contract becomes guaranteed on the third day of the 2021 league year. They'd be paying his full salary to let him go, which makes no sense. But the Browns could theoretically trade him and save nearly $16 million in cap space because the new team would be paying him.
Tight ends
Free agents
- Jonnu Smith, 26
- Hunter Henry, 26
- Robert Tonyan, 27
- Rob Gronkowski, 32
- Jared Cook, 34
- Dan Arnold, 26
- Gerald Everett, 27
- Jordan Reed, 31
- Greg Olsen, 36
Potential salary-cap casualties
- Eric Ebron*, 28 (Steelers save $6M on cap)
- Tyler Higbee, 28 (Rams save $5.3M on cap)
- Zach Ertz, 30 (Eagles save at least $4.7M on cap)
- Jimmy Graham*, 34 (Bears save $7M on cap)
- Kyle Rudolph, 31 (Vikings save at least $5.1M on cap)
- Jack Doyle, 31 (Colts save $4.3M on cap)
* - 2021 is his contract year