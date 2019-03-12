Fantasy Football: Free agency recap Day 2 spotlights Saints run game, Bills passing game

Wheels are spinning and dollars are flying though the second day of free agency.

After receivers like DeSean Jackson, Jamison Crowder and Devin Funchess found new homes, more agreed to terms with different addresses. We're covering it all for you now with the same enthusiasm we have in August.

Running back

Deal: Latavius Murray signs a four-year deal for $14.4 million with the Saints

Fantasy value: No. 4 running back

Reaction: The Saints are replacing Mark Ingram (29 years old, 1,386 career carries, 237 career receptions) with Murray (29 years old, 936 career carries, 133 career receptions). Maybe the Saints like Murray more because he has fewer touches on him, or maybe it's because he's fumbled only once since 2016 (six for Ingram). But Murray's not quite as versatile, and based on last season, not as explosive. Ingram had more rush yards, more receiving yards and more total touchdowns than Murray in four fewer games -- and that includes five games Murray started for the Vikings. Alvin Kamara should take a larger role in the offense, putting him into top-two consideration in PPR and top-three in non-PPR. Maybe the best part for those who take Kamara and want to handcuff him won't pay as much -- instead of Ingram in Round 6, Murray will be the pick in Round 8 or 9. Bank on Murray being a bench rusher all Fantasy season long.

Wide receiver

Deal: John Brown signs a three-year deal for $27 million with the Bills.

Fantasy value: No. 4 receiver

Reaction: We've come to know Brown as a speed receiver with wildly inconsistent results. One week he'll catch a touchdown on a deep ball, the next week he'll have 58 yards on four catches. Only once last season did he post back-to-back games in non-PPR with 10-plus Fantasy points -- and it was the first time he did that since 2015! It's hard to believe he'll suddenly develop into a reliable starter in a Buffalo offense with quarterback Josh Allen, who has the arm strength to reach Brown 50-plus yards downfield but also has the inaccuracy to miss Brown's 5-foot-11 frame by wide margins. Unless you're talking Best Ball formats, Brown and Allen are late-round propositions.

Deal: Cole Beasley signs a four-year deal for $29 million with the Bills

Fantasy value: None

Reaction: If Beasley couldn't muster up much interest among Fantasy fans as the slot receiver in Dallas, you know it's not going to be any better in Buffalo. He'll continue to be a slot magnet and probably be in line for several weeks with four catches for around 50 yards. Not working with a passer with detailed accuracy will further hurt his outlook. No one should be excited about drafting Beasley.

Deal: DeVante Parker signs a two-year deal worth up to $13 million with Miami

Fantasy value: Not worth drafting

Reaction: Parker has been teasing us with his potential since he came into the NFL. All he's done is miss time with injuries (some considered minor), tick off coaches and score nine times with four 100-yard games in 54 outings. With the Dolphins offense expected to get worse this offseason, Parker isn't even worth the throwaway final-round pick.