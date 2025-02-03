Quarterbacks are the guys who drive up the most money and demand in free agency. That's been made clear through the years. Teams without quarterbacks are desperate for help and almost always overpay to get the guy they think they can win with, even though it's rare when a free-agent quarterback leads his team to the Super Bowl.

Think about it. How often do you remember a team making the big game with a quarterback they signed? Tom Brady in 2020 with the Bucs is the most recent example, and before him it was, I guess, Nick Foles with the Eagles when he took over for an injured Carson Wentz in 2017. Before then? Peyton Manning with the Broncos in 2015.

So three quarterbacks in the last decade who weren't acquired via the draft or trade made the Super Bowl, and two were already legendary with the teams that drafted them.

Good luck if your team dips into free agency to find its signal-caller for 2025.

Making matters worse is a prospect class with (maybe) one very good quarterback. That's not to say another rookie could emerge, be it 2025 or down the line, but there aren't many throwers to get super-excited about. That further stresses the teams that need quarterback help now.

And if you think punting on the position and hoping for a veteran to shake free next offseason is the solution, think again. The free-agent crop of quarterbacks in 2026 is dead on arrival as long as Brock Purdy and Geno Smith sign extensions.

Not only will I include the top free agents, but also those who are potential cap casualties as teams optimize their salary cap space. Bottom line: These are the players who could be on new teams in 2025.

Fantasy Football players who could be on the move: QB RB WR TE

Sam Darnold MIN • QB • #14 CMP% 66.2 YDs 4319 TD 35 INT 12 YD/Att 7.92 View Profile

Darnold threw for the fifth-most yards (4,319) and touchdowns (35), completing an unbelievable career year at age 27. It is not yet known whether or not the Vikings will sign him to a long-term deal, or franchise-tag him for the 2025 season, or let him go in free agency. But any team that commits to Darnold long-term must be comfortable with the risk of him reverting back to the guy whose prior career bests were 3,024 yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 games (2019 with the Jets). Naturally, he's already proven that when put into the best of situations he can be a useful Fantasy quarterback.

If Darnold stays in Minnesota on a long-term deal, then McCarthy could be traded without any major salary-cap ramifications. He's working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in August. He also wasn't a consensus top prospect despite being taken 10th overall by the Vikings last April. But he offers the delicious combination of hope and a rookie contract to any team desperate for a new face of the franchise. Just keep in mind, that franchise might be Minnesota, especially after Darnold's late-season meltdown. McCarthy will be 22 next season.

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 63.0 YDs 3897 TD 28 INT 11 YD/Att 6.67 View Profile

Rodgers and the Jets may aim to take things slow this offseason before determining plans. If the Jets cut him they'd have to absorb a $49 million cap hit this year (which they could spread out over two years if it's a post-June 1 cut). But if they keep him this year and cut him next year the cap hit would be $63 million. It's a tough spot for the Jets to be in after Rodgers started every game and, technically, had more yards and touchdowns with fewer interceptions in his final year with the Packers, but he also threw 42 more passes. The 584 passes he threw in 2024 were the third-most of his career, and his 63% completion rate was the fourth-lowest of any season he played at least seven games in. If he opts to keep playing, his new team's contract will be a bargain because the Jets are on the hook for so much already. Rodgers turned 41 years young in December.

Kirk Cousins ATL • QB • #18 CMP% 66.9 YDs 3508 TD 18 INT 16 YD/Att 7.74 View Profile

Atlanta basically let its intentions known when it benched Cousins late this past season. They're fully expected to cut Cousins before a $10 million bonus comes due in March, setting in motion a whopping $65 million cap hit. That hit could be lessened for this year if he's designated as a June 1 cut, but either way the majority of his 2025 contract will be paid by the Falcons. Among 34 quarterbacks who threw at least 250 passes in 2024, Cousins was tops in lowest off-target rate (6.0%), top-12 in yards per attempt (7.7) and completion rate (66.9%) but below-average in average depth of throw (7.4 yards) and touchdown rate (4.0%), and fourth-worst in interception rate (3.5%). He'll turn 37 years old just before next season. Cap-strapped Cleveland might be Cousins' best shot at returning to the starting lineup.

Russell Wilson: Wilson looked rejuvenated in his first two starts and won his first four with the Steelers. Then he lost 5 of his next 7 including four straight against three playoff teams and a contender in the Bengals. It's been a long time since Wilson's been a reliable quarterback, Fantasy or otherwise. He'll turn 37 next November and will be on a fresh contract in 2025.

Justin Fields: Fields won four of his six starts with the Steelers but was immediately guided to the bench once Wilson was healthy. Fields' rushing presence was definitely felt in a number of his starts and his passing started strong before his final two starts saw his completion rate nosedive. A savvy franchise willing to adapt to Fields' strengths as a runner could take a chance on the 26-year-old with a new deal.

Derek Carr: Carr would be a cap casualty if he's let go, but there's no guarantee the Saints will move on from him because his cap hit is so prohibitive -- $51.1 million unless he's a post-June 1 cut (the Saints would save just $30 million in space). Would you believe Carr was 5-5 as the Saints starter this season? Unfortunately, none of his wins came against playoff teams and four of five losses were against playoff contenders. I suppose the Saints could build around the soon-to-be 34-year-old and hope he can squeeze the team into a wild-card spot this time next year.

Daniel Jones: It's reasonable to believe a franchise would blame Jones' failures on the Giants and think they can do something good with him. His cost probably wouldn't be too expensive, either. But he's got a career 24-44-1 record as a starter and especially turns into a pumpkin when the pass rush gets near him. He, Darnold and Fields are the only QBs on this list under the age of 30 -- Jones turns 28 in May.

Other QBs who could be on the move: Jameis Winston, Josh Dobbs, Mason Rudolph, Carson Wentz, Andy Dalton, Jimmy Garoppolo, Joe Flacco