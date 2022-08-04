NFL training camps are underway and that means a lot of things here at CBS Sports with one of those being that we'll be ramping up our mock drafts with the Fantasy Football Today team. In the coming weeks you'll be getting multiple mock drafts weekly of all different kinds of formats including full-point PPR, non-PPR, half-point PPR, Superflex and salary cap (formerly known as auction) drafts. Today, we'll be breaking down a Superflex full-point PPR mock draft.

After every mock draft, FFT's Jamey Eisenberg will be providing his usual analysis of the mock and as per usual you don't want to miss that. Jamey's analysis includes the entire mock draft results from the industry participants and more. For this week's full-point PPR mock draft, you can find Jamey's analysis here.

Today, we'll follow up this mock and all those to come with a mock draft survey. I'll poll a select few participants after each mock draft and get their thoughts on the biggest steals, reaches, value picks and more. I'll also provide my takeaways on how I performed in the mock as I will participating in all of these. And if you're just here to quickly peruse the mock draft results -- we've got you covered there too -- scroll down. Without further ado, let's dive right into this thing.

Jamey Eisenberg



1. How important is it to you to draft three viable QBs in a SuperFlex draft?

I think it's important because you should always want to start two quarterbacks in this format. Ideally, you get a better third quarterback than I did (Mitchell Trubisky), but he's not a bad fallback option if he starts for the Steelers all season.



2. How do you feel about your QBs coming out of the draft?

Since I picked at No. 2 overall, I planned to go into the draft to get two quarterbacks unless someone absolutely incredible was available in Round 2. No one was better than Trey Lance, so it was easy to pair him with Justin Herbert. If Lance hits as a breakout candidate, and Herbert is again a star, then I should have the best quarterback duo in this league, which is ideal.

3. Who was the best value pick by any team (not your own)?

Tera Roberts getting A.J. Brown in Round 5 was pretty incredible. Non-quarterbacks are going to get pushed down in Superflex leagues, but this was amazing value for a receiver like Brown with top-five upside.

4. Who was the biggest reach by any team (not your own)?

I didn't like Thomas Shafer drafting Jaylen Waddle in Round 5 ahead of A.J. Brown, Michael Thomas and Terry McLaurin, among others. Waddle should be good, but he's going to struggle with Tyreek Hill now in Miami.

5. If you could change one pick you made, which one is it and who would be the new selection?

I like my roster build, but I could make a case for A.J. Brown over Nick Chubb in Round 5. That would have put Travis Etienne in my RB2 spot and moved Drake London to flex. In PPR, that might have been the better route since I could start four receivers with Keenan Allen, Brown, Allen Robinson and Drake London.

Tera Roberts

1. How important is it to you to draft three viable QBs in a SuperFlex draft?

It's 100% dependent on the value for me. Draft a third viable quarterback if he's fallen to an appropriate ADP and can provide more usable value than the other players on the board. I also think drafting a third viable quarterback is a necessity if your QB2 is risky. George's team is a good example of this. He took Zach Wilson in round five as his QB2 and drafted Davis Mills in round seven for added security at the position.



2. How do you feel about your QBs coming out of the draft?

I took Jalen Hurts as QB6 and Derek Carr as QB14 off the board and was thrilled with the outcome. Both quarterbacks have the upside to outperform their ADP with the addition of AJ Brown and Davante Adams. Hurts has excellent rushing upside and Carr threw for nearly 5000 yards in a season derailed by the loss of receiving weapons. Having two quarterbacks with significant upside is a luxury in Superflex.

3. Who was the best value pick by any team (not your own)?

The value of Nick Chubb at 5.02 is great. Chubb is coming up as a very common value pick in mocks with Deshaun Watson's suspension but I still have Chubb finishing in the top-12 even with a Watson suspension.

4. Who was the biggest reach by any team (not your own)?

Marcus Mariota in the 7th was earlier than I would've taken him. The problem with Mariota is that the Falcons will play Ridder at some point because they have to determine if they need to pursue another quarterback in the 2023 draft. There were options at other positions with far more upside in the 7th.

5. If you could change one pick you made, which one is it and who would be the new selection?

There's not much I would change about this draft but I think the build would've still been solid if I passed on Breece Hall in the 6th and took Darren Waller. That would've made AJ Dillon my RB2. I'd have less upside at running back but more of a guarantee at tight end. A decent RB3 would've been available in the 10th instead of Cole Kmet.

Adam Aizer

1. How important is it to you to draft three viable QBs in a SuperFlex draft?

It's very important. It might not feel that way on draft day, but an injury to one of your quarterbacks could throw off your entire season if you don't have an adequate backup plan. However, having a third QB becomes less important in PPR leagues and especially in PPR leagues with 4-point per passing touchdowns. In those cases, you can plug in a wide receiver and be in somewhat decent shape.



2. How do you feel about your QBs coming out of the draft?

Considering I didn't take a quarterback until Round 3, I feel pretty good about it. Matthew Stafford is safe (as long as his elbow is fine) with considerable upside. Trevor Lawrence was a bit of a disappointment for me as I was hoping for Jameis Winston who was selected one pick earlier, but Lawrence could obviously take a huge leap and perhaps even win me the league! And Baker Mayfield is a Superflex sleeper assuming he wins the job. He finished 2020 very strong and threw for 321 yards in Week 1 of 2021 before injuring his left shoulder the following week.

3. Who was the best value pick by any team (not your own)?

Keenan Allen 47th overall. Jamey was able to get a wide receiver who finishes Top 12 in PPR basically every season late in the fourth round. That made me angry! Great pick, Jamey.

4. Who was the biggest reach by any team (not your own)?

I think Dan Schneier's combination of Deshaun Watson in Round 3 and Amari Cooper in Round 7 is too risky. If he can navigate through Watson's suspension with a decent record then this could pay off in a big way. But doubling up on the Browns passing game is quite risky.

5. If you could change one pick you made, which one is it and who would be the new selection?

I don't have any regrets. I certainly don't have a perfect team but I wanted to see how things would turn out if I didn't take a QB early. I have the #1 RB and the #1 TE and I feel like my team turned out fine. This does not mean I crushed it and would easily win the league, but I am very comfortable with the way things played out.

Dan Schneier

1. How important is it to you to draft three viable QBs in a SuperFlex draft?



SuperFlex is my format of choice and with a lot of experience drafting in competitive SuperFlex leagues over the year, I'm come to learn how vital it is to acquire three starting quarterbacks -- or at least two starters and one rookie first-round pick who is destined to start sooner rather than later. Quarterback is the only position where the resources run out and therefore they are considerably more valuable. This is especially true when you look at the scoring divide for quarterbacks and all other skill players from that SuperFlex slot. I am typically one of the first drafters to get a QB3 and I will often choose my QB3 over my RB2 or FLEX starting positions if the viable options start to thin out into just before that Mitchell Trubisky range.

2. How do you feel about your QBs coming out of the draft?

I was certainly feeling a lot better about my quarterbacks before news of the NFL appealing Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension broke -- and of course that came after we drafted these teams. Kyler Murray and Watson project as one of the best 1-2 combinations at the position if both are on the field, but given Murray's injury history and Watson's murky suspension status, I'm not as enthuses as I was. Having said that, I was happy to get Ryan Tannehill in the mid-sixth round as my QB3. He can fill in until Watson plays and has sneaky upside given his rushing ability.

3. Who was the best value pick by any team (not your own)?

It's hard to not love Jamey nabbing Keenan Allen at No. 47 overall when you consider the format. In this full-point PPR format, Allen's heavy volume role makes him one of the 20-25 most valuable players overall and his budding rapport with Justin Herbert only adds to that. This offense is going to be hyper-efficient through the passing game.

4. Who was the biggest reach by any team (not your own)?

I understand the upside argument for Daniel Jones in a Brian Daboll offensive system with a potentially improved offensive line and the natural positive regression this offense should see. But none of that is guaranteed and what we've seen over the first three years of his career is a quarterback who struggles to keep the offense on the field. Worse, he struggles to convert red zone opportunities into anything but field goal opportunities and that won't help your Fantasy team. Jones went No. 48 overall in this draft and that's too rich for me. I like him as a QB3 option with upside but only if he's being selected as one of the final five or six starting quarterbacks.

5. If you could change one pick you made, which one is it and who would be the new selection?

For me, it's certainly Watson. Even if the suspension sticks at six games, I think I was a little too aggressive and upside-focused in taking him just after Matt Stafford and just before Aaron Rodgers. If I could do it over, I would select Rodgers with this pick.