After months of digging into prospect evaluations, offseason moves and team needs, the 2025 NFL Draft is almost upon us. For the first time in the modern area, every team holds its original first-round pick heading into the final days before Round 1, and that means 32 fan bases are geared up to see who their favorite team lands on Thursday.

But those aren't the only fans invested in the outcome of the NFL Draft, which will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There are also two other key groups of sports fans locked in to what will happen on Draft Day: bettors in states that offer NFL Draft props, and Fantasy Football managers ready to hold their Dynasty rookie drafts or eager to get reason on draft prep for the 2025 NFL season.

We've done our best to serve both audiences here at CBS Sports, keeping those interested in NFL Draft betting informed on the ever-shifting odds market and best bets we like before those moves occur. For example, we published a mock draft based on the odds available throughout the betting market on Wednesday to highlight what bettors are expecting in Round 1.

Fantasy is a whole different beast, where we've broken down the class for dynasty purposes while also previewing each position and what we're hoping for from a Fantasy perspective for every NFL team. We'll (Coach) prime you on everything you need to know below in order to follow the NFL Draft with your Fantasy leagues in mind, and you'll be able to click the links provided to get a deeper dive on any subject you wish. But first, let's start with the basics.

2025 NFL Draft where to watch

Dates: April 24-26

April 24-26 Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Check out Heath Cummings' predraft Superflex rookie rankings

Running backs to know

This is the money position in Fantasy leagues in this year's draft, with an elite talent expected to go quickly on Thursday but also plenty of depth that could leave impact running backs still available late on Day 2 or even into Day 3.

"We're talking about an influx of talent ranging from passing-downs backs with plus hands who could do serious damage over 12 touches per game to workhorses who can handle 15 touches with goal-line dominance," Dave Richard said in his 2025 RB NFL Draft preview posted this week.

Here's a quick look at the players to know.

CBS prospect rankings: No. 1 RB, No. 11 overall

No. 1 RB, No. 11 overall Superflex rankings: No. 1 overall predraft

No. 1 overall predraft Likely draft range: Fourth to sixth overall

Fourth to sixth overall NFL comparison: More compact Steven Jackson

More compact Steven Jackson Best Fantasy fits Raiders, Bears, Cowboys

Raiders, Bears, Cowboys Bottom line: "Powerful with unreal contact balance and great speed, Jeanty should be able to churn for yardage immediately, though the better his offensive line is, the more explosive he'll be. An NFL team should opt to use him as a pass-catcher as well, giving him another dimension to attack defenders." -- Dave Richard

CBS prospect rankings: No. 2 RB, No. 39 overall

No. 2 RB, No. 39 overall Superflex rankings: No. 4 overall predraft

No. 4 overall predraft Likely draft range: Mid-to-late Round 1

Mid-to-late Round 1 NFL comparison: Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor Best Fantasy fits Broncos, Bears, Cowboys

Broncos, Bears, Cowboys Bottom line: "Hampton is not the most elusive runner and he runs high, so a porous offensive line could hamper his production (similar to how we've seen with runners like Taylor and Latavius Murray, among others) in the past. But if you can get him in the right scheme, he can shine right away. His pass game skills (protection and receiving) give him the upside to play on all three downs for an offense. He can be a weapon in the red zone but also a home-run hitter at any given moment. If you get him in the right zone-blocking scheme, Hampton could be a star right away." -- Dan Schneier

CBS prospect rankings: No. 4 RB, No. 94 overall

No. 4 RB, No. 94 overall Superflex rankings: No. 6 overall predraft

No. 6 overall predraft Likely draft range: Round 1-2

Round 1-2 NFL comparison: Stouter Joe Mixon

Stouter Joe Mixon Best Fantasy fits: Giants, Bears, Texans

Giants, Bears, Texans Bottom line: "Judkins is more than capable of working as a "1A" back in either zone or gap schemes as a strong and well-balanced runner. There's room for development as far as receiving goes, and he should be encouraged to use his agility more often, but his overall speed, while competitive, keeps him from being a dynamic breakaway gamebreaker. The hunch is that he joins a backfield with the potential to take it over within his first season and stick there for at least four years." -- Dave Richard.

Wide receivers to know

Wide receiver is the position where rookies have found breakout success in recent seasons -- Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. come to mind first from the 2024 class. This class doesn't have that kind of star power, but a case can be made that it's not far behind from a depth standpoint. Also, the top of the class has some immediate contributors that will hear their names called on Day 1 and a flux of talented players will come off the board early on Day 2.

Here's a quick look at the players to know.





CBS prospect rankings: No. 1 ATH, No. 1 overall

No. 1 ATH, No. 1 overall Superflex rankings: No. 10 overall predraft

No. 10 overall predraft Likely draft range: Top 3 overall

Top 3 overall NFL comparison: Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson Best Fantasy fits: Browns, Giants

Browns, Giants Bottom line: "Travis Hunter is a rare athlete who can be one of the elite playmakers on either side of the ball at the NFL level. His combination of traits allows him to be a winner at all three levels of the field as a receiver. He is explosive to win on short-area targets, he stacks and accelerates as a vertical threat and he can throttle down to win in intermediate areas of the field. His body control and hands allow him to be an immediate red zone weapon, too -- in addition to his smooth releases off the line of scrimmage. Hunter is the best WR prospect in this class because he is the most complete -- and because his skill set is one that typically translates well to the NFL level." -- Dan Schneier

CBS prospect rankings: No. 1 WR, No. 6 overall

No. 1 WR, No. 6 overall Superflex rankings: No. 5 overall predraft

No. 5 overall predraft Likely draft range: Top 5-15 overall

Top 5-15 overall NFL comparison: George Pickens

George Pickens Best Fantasy fits Panthers, Patriots, Cowboys

Panthers, Patriots, Cowboys Bottom line: "McMillan has drawn comparisons to other big-bodied receivers, but he is a unique prospect in his own right. His post-catch explosivness took a big jump in 2024, and he created a lot more yards after the catch because of it. He works back to the quarterback, presents a massive target but stands out most in contested-catch situations -- similar to Rome Odunze from the 2024 wide receiver class. McMillan should immediately be a solution-maker on third downs and in the red zone at the NFL level. " -- Dan Schneier

CBS prospect rankings: No. 3 WR, No. 31 overall

No. 3 WR, No. 31 overall Superflex rankings: No. 11 overall predraft

No. 11 overall predraft Likely draft range: Late Round 1, Early Round 2

Late Round 1, Early Round 2 NFL comparison: Santonio Holmes

Santonio Holmes Best Fantasy fits: Steelers, Cowboys

Steelers, Cowboys Bottom line: "NFL coaches and execs might have real trouble deciding whether Golden's last 10 games are indicative of what kind of player he is now, but there's enough evidence to say Golden has improved his receiving skills, route-running and footwork while maintaining good speed, quickness and agility. He appears to be a high-character human with a hunger to be a stellar teammate. The real dilemma facing NFL decision-makers is whether or not Golden can be a true alpha receiver, or if he's better suited as a No. 2 option. Golden's lack of breaking tackles and winning against physical coverage does throw a wet blanket on his upside. That's going to be tough for him to overcome and might keep him from being a big-time breakout right away, but there wouldn't be much surprise if he's competing to lead his team in targets by, say, November of 2026. " -- Dave Richard

CBS prospect rankings: No. 4 WR, No. 32 overall

No. 4 WR, No. 32 overall Superflex rankings: No. 8 overall predraft

No. 8 overall predraft Likely draft range: Late Round 1, Early Round 2

Late Round 1, Early Round 2 NFL comparison: Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen Best Fantasy fits: Chargers, Giants

Chargers, Giants Bottom line: "Egbuka should be a regular part of an NFL team's offense, but it remains to be seen if he can overcome speed and power issues to be a No. 1-type. What he lacks in explosiveness he does make up for in nuance, know-how and savvy, giving him a platform to be a quality contributor to an offense. A team may draft him to be a feature receiver and ultimately settle on him as a slot-heavy option since it's where he's thrived the most. Of course, much of this was said about Justin Jefferson once upon a time..." -- Dave Richard

Tight ends to know

Tight end is a top-heavy position in the 2025 NFL Draft with two players up top that should be selected not only in the first round but possibly in the early part of Round 1. This kind of draft capital would mean a lot as it comes to each of their Fantasy outlooks for 2025 and beyond.

Here's a quick look at the players to know.

CBS prospect rankings: No. 1 TE, No. 11 overall

No. 1 TE, No. 11 overall Superflex rankings: No. 13 overall predraft

No. 13 overall predraft Likely draft range: Round 1

Round 1 NFL comparison: Darren Waller

Darren Waller Best Fantasy fits: Colts, Broncos

Colts, Broncos Bottom line: "An NFL team looking for a mismatch tight end will target Loveland. He'll enter the league with the promising combination of height and speed with his upside tied to improved route running and after-catch ability. With the right coach and scheme, and with good health, Loveland could really become one of the most productive receiving tight ends in the league. " -- Dave Richard

Tyler Warren

CBS prospect rankings: No. 2 TE, No. 30 overall

No. 2 TE, No. 30 overall Superflex rankings: No. 12 overall predraft

No. 12 overall predraft Likely draft range: Early Round 1

Early Round 1 NFL comparison: George Kittle

George Kittle Best Fantasy fits: Jets, Colts

Jets, Colts Bottom line: "So much of his production was predicated on being the offensive centerpiece. He was heavily involved in the screen game, as a wildcat rusher, and as the first-read in the passing design. Warren was moved all over the formation in an attempt to get the ball into his hands. And still, he put up a career 2.05 yards per route run vs. Power-4 competition, compared to 3.25 for Fannin. Warren faced six ranked opponents in 2024 and averaged 56 receiving yards in those games compared to an average of 90 vs. non-ranked opponents." -- Jacob Gibbs

Quarterbacks to know

This quarterback class feels a bit defined at the top with Cam Ward a near-lock to be drafted at No. 1 overall to the Titans. After that it's anyone's guess when the next quarterback will come off the board and who it will be. Shedeur Sanders' draft position over/under has been on the rise for days now. On the flip side, there is speculation Jaxson Dart will now hear his name on Day 1. Ultimately, Ward is the only quarterback expected to make a Fantasy impact early and possibly at all.

CBS prospect rankings: No. 1 QB, No. 8 overall

No. 1 QB, No. 8 overall Superflex rankings: No. 2 overall predraft

No. 2 overall predraft Likely draft range: No. 1 overall

No. 1 overall NFL comparison: Jordan Love

Jordan Love Best Fantasy fits: Titans

Titans Bottom line: "What stood out more than anything on Ward's tape was that he answered more big moments with a solution than any quarterback I watched in the entire class. Often times, Ward would make something out of nothing -- or worse -- out of a bad situation. " -- Dan Schneier

CBS prospect rankings: No. 2 QB, No. 24 overall

No. 2 QB, No. 24 overall Superflex rankings: No. 9 overall predraft

No. 9 overall predraft Likely draft range: Late Round 1, Early Round 2

Late Round 1, Early Round 2 NFL comparison: Geno Smith

Geno Smith Best Fantasy fits: Browns, Giants

Browns, Giants Bottom line: "Sanders is an NFL-capable QB with upside tied to coaching, scheme and personnel. Not a force multiplier based on lack of long-throw velocity/zip, size and decision-making, but certainly good enough to start and pilot an offense competitively. His accuracy, patience and escapability are big plusses, but he's at his best when he's not pushed back or out of the pocket.

Holding the ball too long, hunting for the big play all the time and not having a cannon will definitely come back to bite him in the NFL, as might any limitations running an offense he's not already familiar with or scanning a defense that has him confused. It's unlikely he'll flame out, but it's also unlikely he'll be considered among the elite throwers in the league unless he's in the perfect situation." -- Dave Richard

CBS prospect rankings: No. 3 QB, No. 48 overall

No. 3 QB, No. 48 overall Superflex rankings: No. 17 overall predraft

No. 17 overall predraft Likely draft range: Late Round 1, Early Round 2

Late Round 1, Early Round 2 NFL comparison: Souped-up Christian Ponder

Souped-up Christian Ponder Best Fantasy fits: Steelers, Giants

Steelers, Giants Bottom line: "Dart has too many questions to be considered a worthy first-rounder, but as Day 2 picks go, he should quickly find a home. Hopefully it's with a team with an older veteran starter who can give Dart the time he needs to learn the pro game before getting the keys to the offense in 2026. He's got a capable arm, very good mobility and potential as a processor, but his limitations keep his upside from ever being that of a top-10 passer. In fact, it wouldn't be a surprise if he had a long career as a quality backup." -- Dave Richard

Jacob Gibbs has been hard at work on the FFT Newsletter and he has tiered rankings of RB, WR, and TE

You can find those tiered rankings and analysis here:

Jacob Gibbs' WR Tiers and Rankings

Jacob Gibbs' RB Tiers and Rankings

Jacob Gibbs' TE Tiers and Rankings

2025 NFL Draft order and which teams to watch

Jamey's NFL Draft Fantasy wish lists: AFC teams | NFC teams

1. Tennessee Titans

Round 1 target: Quarterback

Quarterback Day 2 watchlist: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Day 3 watchlist: Running back, tight end

The Titans are fully expected to select Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick once the draft starts on Thursday. There aren't many analysts who consider him a generational talent, and the consensus is that he'd be anywhere from the fifth to seventh quarterback taken in last year's class. That makes it tough to get incredibly excited about him from a Fantasy perspective outside of Superflex formats, and it also remains in question how much he'll elevate the talent around him. We're hoping the Titans also add a starting-caliber receiver on Day 2 to work alongside Calvin Ridley, which teams often do in drafts where they select a new franchise quarterback at the top.

2. Cleveland Browns

Round 1 target: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Day 2 watchlist: Quarterback, running back

Quarterback, running back Day 3 watchlist: None

The Browns are expected to take Travis Hunter at No. 2 and use him at both receiver and cornerback in some form or fashion, slotting in alongside Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman on offense. Jamey Eisenberg isn't thrilled about a rookie QB starting in 2025 as he thinks Joe Flacco would be the best option for Fantasy, but it seems pretty likely Cleveland will look to add a quarterback to at least develop somewhere from No. 20 in a trade-up scenario to Round 4. Keep an eye on the running back position for Cleveland as a talented Day 2 pick could thrive in that system.

3. New York Giants

Round 1 target: None

None Day 2 watchlist: Quarterback, running back

Quarterback, running back Day 3 watchlist: Wide receiver, tight end

The Giants are likely to go with edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3, but they are certainly in play for a quarterback on Day 2. Unless that player wows in camp, it's likely Russell Wilson enters the season as starter, and the receiver position is fine with the solid core of Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt. While Tyrone Tracy proved effective as a rookie, the depth of the class could allow the Giants to land an upgrade on Day 2.

4. New England Patriots

Round 1 target: None

None Day 2 watchlist: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Day 3 watchlist: Running back

The Patriots are expected to take left tackle Will Campbell at No. 4, but receiver is still a clear need for the team after adding Stefon Diggs this offseason. The team should consider trading back into Round 1 to select one of the top players should they fall into range where the cost isn't prohibitive, and failing that, receiver should be a priority on Day 2. Tight end is solid enough to not worry about in this class, but like most teams, the Patriots may be able to land an impact running back on Day 2 or at least improve depth on Day 3.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 1 target: Wild card

Wild card Day 2 watchlist: Wide receiver, tight end

Wide receiver, tight end Day 3 watchlist: Running back

The Jaguars are the first wild card of the draft, with odds shifting in favor of the team drafting running back Ashton Jeanty fifth despite the presence of Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. New coach Liam Coen enjoyed success using multiple backs in Tampa Bay last year, and Jeanty has potential to be a difference-maker as a clear upgrade to the players on roster. Receiver and tight end also can't be ruled out in Round 1, especially if the Jaguars manage a small trade down, but Tetaiora McMillan and Tyler Warren are potential options at No. 5 as well. While Jacksonville isn't the best fit for Jeanty, he's still be the consensus No. 1 Fantasy rookie. Jacksonville should explore adding a quality No. 2 receiver to complement Brian Thomas Jr. as well as a replacement for Evan Engram. If they do pass on Jeanty in Round 1, it's possible RB depth is targeted on Day 3.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Round 1 target: Running back

Running back Day 2 watchlist: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Day 3 watchlist: Quarterback

The Raiders are most likely hoping Ashton Jeanty makes it to No. 6, but that is looking less and less likely with the Jaguars favored to take him at No. 5. It's possible they'd be in place for Tetaiora McMillan as a secondary option to help boost the receiver position, or they may pivot to taking an offensive lineman or defender instead. Running back depth in this draft is such that it doesn't make sense to reach for Omarion Hampton at No. 6, so if they don't get Jeanty, expect RB to be a Day 2 priority with the cupboard mostly bare at the position for Las Vegas currently. Geno Smith is a solid starter at QB in the short-term, so ideally the Raiders will wait until later to draft a developmental QB rather than pass on an impact RB or WR on Day 2.

7. New York Jets

Round 1 target: Tight end

Tight end Day 2 watchlist: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Day 3 watchlist: Quarterback

The Jets are in play to draft tight end Tyler Warren at No. 7 overall, especially if an offensive lineman they like isn't available. They could use another pass-catcher at either tight end or receiver to help Garrett Wilson, and ideally they won't be in the market for a potential starting quarterback so that Justin Fields can truly audition as the long-term answer at the position. Fields doesn't profile as a high-volume passer, so if the Jets aren't using a top-10 pick on a premium prospect, it'll be tough for a rookie to emerge as an early impact pass-catcher in Fantasy.

8. Carolina Panthers

Round 1 target: None

None Day 2 watchlist: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Day 3 watchlist: Tight end

The Panthers are expected to focus on defense largely in this draft, though there is certainly room to add a receiver upgrade on Day 2 while also bringing in another tight end option later in the draft. Running back is one of the stronger positions of depth in Carolina with Rico Dowdle joining Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks, but it's always possible the Panthers fall in love with one of the Day 2 backs and add him to the mix as well.

9. New Orleans Saints

Round 1 target: None

None Day 2 watchlist: Quarterback

Quarterback Day 3 watchlist: Wide receiver, running back

The Saints don't figure to be a fit for a Fantasy relevant player at the top of the draft, though it's possible they are head over heels for one of the top receivers. The area of biggest concern is at quarterback with news of Derek Carr's injury, though the team is said to not have interest in Shedeur Sanders. They could be in the mix for Jaxson Dart or another QB on Day 2 to audition for the team's long-term answer at the position, and if that player struggles then it could put the Saints in position to go big at QB in the 2026 draft. Depth at receiver has proven to be an issue for New Orleans so that's another position to watch as the draft moves along.

10. Chicago Bears

Round 1 target: Tight end

Tight end Day 2 watchlist: Running back

Running back Day 3 watchlist: Wide receiver

The Bears would love to land Ashton Jeanty with their first pick but it doesn't seem likely he'll be there unless they want to spend extra resources to get into the top five. It's more likely they'll take one of the draft's top two tight ends at No. 10, but that player may have to share targets with Cole Kmet if the team is unable to then trade him for something of value. This is a very interesting landing spot for a Day 2 running back considering new coach Ben Johnson's history in Detroit, and if they spend a second-round pick on the position it's conceivable that player shoots up the rookie rankings.

11. San Francisco 49ers

Round 1 target: None

None Day 2 watchlist: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Day 3 watchlist: Running back

The 49ers have seen young quality running back emerge when called upon, with one of the best recent examples now in Minnesota in Jordan Mason. There's room to add his replacement late on Day 2 or on Day 3, and that prospect would immediately get the attention of Fantasy managers in Kyle Shanahan's system. Receiver is also a position to look out for after the departure of Deebo Samuel, though the team has a strong core when healthy in the form of Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Round 1 target: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Day 2 watchlist: Running back

Running back Day 3 watchlist: Wide receiver

The Cowboys are heavily favored to take a receiver with their first pick, and many expect that player to be Tetairoa McMillan. He would be an excellent complement to CeeDee Lamb, playing the Tee Higgins to Lamb's Ja'Marr Chase. Even if McMillan goes earlier than expected, Matthew Golden is an excellent consolation prize, and it's even possible Dallas goes Emeka Egbuka much earlier than projected with so many teams high on the Ohio State player. The Cowboys should look for depth receivers on Day 3 as well, and in between the focus should be on finding a new No. 1 running back in a great class for doing so. A second-round running back would likely surpass offseason additions Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders as the back to target in Dallas.

13. Miami Dolphins

Round 1 target: None

None Day 2 watchlist: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Day 3 watchlist: Quarterback

The Dolphins will likely be focused on non-Fantasy positions in the early rounds of the draft, but there is potential to go find an impact receiver after Tyreek Hill's latest off-field incident. The best area to improve would be at backup quarterback so the offense has a fighting chance should Tua Tagovailoa suffer another injury.

14. Indianapolis Colts

Round 1 target: Tight end

Tight end Day 2 watchlist: None

None Day 3 watchlist: Running back

The Colts are one of the key teams to watch at tight end, as they're expected to end up with either Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland in the first round, two tight ends who are among the few surefire first-round graded prospects once you get outside of the top five. Quarterback is not a position of strength but they're unlikely to be in the mix for a potential starter at the position. The only other area to watch is whether they find a value addition at running back late who can understudy for Jonathan Taylor.

15. Atlanta Falcons

Round 1 target: None

None Day 2 watchlist: None

None Day 3 watchlist: Tight end

The Falcons should be laser-focused on defense in the first round of the draft and likely in Day 2 as well, and they appear pretty set at the key Fantasy positions. One sleeper area to watch could be at tight end with Kyle Pitts failing to live up to his potential after being taken fourth overall in 2021.

16. Arizona Cardinals

Round 1 target: None

None Day 2 watchlist: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Day 3 watchlist: Running back

The Cardinals appear pretty much set at the key positions but could target a receiver upgrade next to Marvin Harrison Jr. at some point, even on Day 1 if Matthew Golden is available. Trey Benson didn't set the world on fire as a rookie, so there is the potential to supplement the RB room in a deep class for the position as well.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Round 1 target: None

None Day 2 watchlist: None

None Day 3 watchlist: Running back

The Bengals locked up their core at receiver this offseason so there shouldn't be much excitement at the Fantasy positions in the draft. As with virtually every team, the opportunity could be there to land an interesting running back in the middle rounds.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Round 1 target: None

None Day 2 watchlist: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Day 3 watchlist: Quarterback, tight end

The Seahawks could be in play for a receiver in Round 1 but the expectation is that they'll focus on the offensive line first. If that happens, they'll almost certainly use at least one of their four Day 2 picks on a receiver after trading away DK Metcalf, and they should even think about double-dipping at the position to give Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Sam Darnold enough help. Darnold is no lock to be the team's long-term quarterback, so keep an eye on whether they take an interesting name at the position.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 1 target: None

None Day 2 watchlist: None

None Day 3 watchlist: Tight end

The Buccaneers should be pretty set at the Fantasy positions after retaining Chris Godwin. The "weakest" position is probably tight end but Cade Otton remains a solid option there and the Bucs aren't likely to be in range to get one of the top two prospects at the position in Round 1.

20. Denver Broncos

Round 1 target: Running back

Running back Day 2 watchlist: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Day 3 watchlist: Running back, wide receiver

The Broncos are going to be one of the major teams to monitor in the draft to see who they land as a new potential No. 1 running back with Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime currently atop the depth chart. The consensus has penciled in Omarion Hampton as the pick as the presumptive second-best RB in the class, but there is some buzz that Trayveon Henderson could be a better fit for Sean Payton's offense. We're hoping the Broncos get a surefire No. 1 back early, but there's the potential to add more depth in a great class on Day 3 too. And let's not forget about the receiver position where Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims sit atop the depth chart. There's a chance the Broncos take advantage of the deep RB class and select a receiver in Round 1 before coming back for the RB on Day 2.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 1 target: Quarterback

Quarterback Day 2 watchlist: Running back

Running back Day 3 watchlist: Wide receiver

The Steelers have one of the biggest QB needs in the league with Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson as their only options at the position currently, though they have of course been linked to Aaron Rodgers all offseason as well. This could be the final stopping point for Shedeur Sanders' fall, and even if he is off the board they could go Jaxson Dart with this pick. Pittsburgh could also wait and take a quarterback on Day 2, though that became a riskier proposition when they traded their second-round pick for DK Metcalf. We could see the Steelers land a new RB1 in this draft after saying goodbye to Najee Harris as well, and receiver becomes a bigger need if they decide to trade away George Pickens.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Round 1 target: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Day 2 watchlist: Tight end

Tight end Day 3 watchlist: Running back

The Chargers hit the jackpot with their selection of Ladd McConkey in Round 2 last year, but he needs help at the receiver position with Quentin Johnston and Mike Williams filling out the top of the depth chart currently. They're more likely to find that help on Day 2 rather than with their first round pick unless the board falls a certain way, and they could also be looking for an impact tight end in the first three rounds to help boost the passing game.

23. Green Bay Packers

Round 1 target: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Day 2 watchlist: None

None Day 3 watchlist: Running back

The caveat here is that the Packers never go receiver in Round 1, but GM Brian Gutekunst has claimed that's not a hard-and-fast rule. It's certainly a position of need with Christian Watson's injury and with Romeo Doubs potentially being a trade option. This should be the floor for Matthew Golden and could be a landing spot for Emeka Egbuka unless the Packers see a value available on defense, and if that's the case then receiver should be prioritized on Day 2.

24. Minnesota Vikings

Round 1 target: None

None Day 2 watchlist: None

None Day 3 watchlist: Quarterback, running back

The Vikings have plenty to focus on outside of the Fantasy positions, but running back is one spot to at least look out for in this class even after adding Jordan Mason in the offseason. We'll also see if they bring in another quarterback to develop should J.J. McCarthy's future not be as bright following his season-ending injury last year.

25. Houston Texans

Round 1 target: None

None Day 2 watchlist: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Day 3 watchlist: Tight end

The Texans would have receiver as a Round 1 target if not for the overwhelming expectation they focus on patching up an offensive line in poor state with their first pick. They will definitely need to give Nico Collins more help at the position in Day 2 at the latest with Tank Dell likely to miss much of the 2025 season due to injury.

26. Los Angeles Rams

Round 1 target: None

None Day 2 watchlist: Quarterback

Quarterback Day 3 watchlist: Wide receiver, tight end

The Rams could be in the mix for a second-tier quarterback as they plan for the future beyond Matthew Stafford, so keep an eye out for what they do with their first pick depending on who is available late in the first round. While they were able to replace Cooper Kupp with Davante Adams, the latter is on the back end of his career so it would be smart to look for potential developmental players at the receiver position.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Round 1 target: None

None Day 2 watchlist: Running back

Running back Day 3 watchlist: Wide receiver, tight end

The Ravens have no immediate needs at the Fantasy positions, but Derrick Henry is near the end of his career and this looks like a great class to find a potential successor at the position. Tight end could also become more of a need if Mark Andrews is traded, though Isaiah Likely looks ready to step in as the TE1 in the offense.

28. Detroit Lions

Round 1 target: None

None Day 2 watchlist: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Day 3 watchlist: None

The Lions are pretty much set at the key positions and defensive lineman or edge rusher is the expectation for Round 1. The one area to keep an eye on is receiver to add to the mix with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

29. Washington Commanders

Round 1 target: Running back

Running back Day 2 watchlist: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Day 3 watchlist: None

The Commanders are a team to watch at running back as those players bubble up the best available player list late in Round 1, with there being a chance they could get a guy like Omarion Hampton here or in a small trade up. Receiver was addressed by adding Deebo Samuel but a third option could be in the cards in the middle rounds.

30. Buffalo Bills

Round 1 target: None

None Day 2 watchlist: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Day 3 watchlist: Running back

The Bills attempted to address their receiver depth by adding Josh Palmer, but there's still potential to add more after Keon Coleman was hit-or-miss as a rookie. The team looks pretty set at running back but it's worth noting James Cook didn't show up for voluntary workouts so they could look to add a sleeper at the position late.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 1 target: None

None Day 2 watchlist: Running back

Running back Day 3 watchlist: Wide receiver

The Chiefs are fully expected to go with a player in the trenches on either side of the ball, but they're a sleeper team to add a running back in this class as well after having to lean on Kareem Hunt more than they probably liked last year. A Round 1 running back is not out of the question, and that player would likely be a RB2 at worst in Fantasy heading into the season.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Round 1 target: None

None Day 2 watchlist: None

None Day 3 watchlist: Wide receiver, tight end

The Eagles could be in a similar spot as the Ravens at the tight end position, not necessarily looking for one but potentially drafting a player they like and trading Dallas Goedert during the weekend. Receiver depth could be useful late as well.