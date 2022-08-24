The Zero RB draft strategy in 0.5-PPR leagues is polarizing, which is understandable. You have to be OK with your running back corps following the draft when you don't have at least one standout option.
The reward is you should have a dominant receiving corps with a good quarterback and tight end, and that should carry you while others are relying on the volatile nature of running backs. With the right build, especially in a three-receiver league, it can work out in a big way.
Dave Richard used this strategy in our latest 12-team, 0.5-PPR league from the No. 11 spot. His first six picks were Ja'Marr Chase, Davante Adams, Courtland Sutton, Michael Thomas, Dalton Schultz and Justin Herbert.
Now, you can debate the receivers Dave drafted -- or taking Schultz ahead of George Kittle -- but he's loaded at every position but running back. And starting in Round 7, Dave was able to fill that void.
He drafted Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Devin Singletary, Ken Walker, Tyler Allgeier, Zamir White, and Mike Davis with six of his final eight picks. Again, you can debate the running backs who Dave selected, but he just needs two of these guys to be above average for this team to be amazing. Edwards-Helaire and Singletary could be fantastic complements to this starting lineup.
For Dave, this was a far departure from the way he normally drafts, and he's typically a Robust RB kind of manager. But Dave said following the draft "I kind of like it" about his Zero RB approach, and we'll see if he does it for real in any other league this year.
I also took a different path with my roster construction in this league from the No. 3 spot, starting with Austin Ekeler. In PPR, I would have drafted Michael Pittman and D.J. Moore in Rounds 2 and 3. But in this 0.5-PPR league, I drafted Deebo Samuel and Tyreek Hill instead, and I like them better in this format.
Diontae Johnson was an easy selection in Round 4, but I struggled with my Round 5 pick of A.J. Dillon over receivers like Marquise Brown, Jerry Jeudy, Darnell Mooney, and Rashod Bateman. Dillon is one of my favorite breakout candidates this year, even in tandem with Aaron Jones, and I didn't want to let Dillon go at this point.
I drafted Chase Edmonds as a flex in Round 6, and like Dillon, he's a breakout candidate as the starter in Miami. Quarterbacks fall in most analyst drafts, but this was silly to have Patrick Mahomes still on the board in Round 7. And that pick made this team great.
I filled out my starting lineup with Cole Kmet at tight end, and he's another breakout candidate. And on the bench, I have Damien Harris and Isiah Pacheco at running back, along with Nico Collins, DeVante Parker, and Alec Pierce at receiver. I also drafted a second tight end in Dawson Knox since he was the best player available in Round 14.
I like the balance on this team a lot, and it would be fun to face Dave in the finals -- if we both made it there.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Ben Gretch, Stealing Signals
- Zach Brook, FFT Social Producer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
- Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Jack Capotorto FFT HQ Producer
- R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
- Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
- Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Tera Roberts, FFT Podcast Contributor
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Ben Gretch
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Zach Brook
|J. Taylor RB IND
|3
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|4
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Henry RB TEN
|5
|Adam Aizer
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|6
|Heath Cummings
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|7
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|8
|R.J. White
|N. Harris RB PIT
|9
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Cook RB MIN
|10
|Rob Thomas
|T. Kelce TE KC
|11
|Dave Richard
|J. Chase WR CIN
|12
|Tera Roberts
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Tera Roberts
|A. Kamara RB NO
|14
|Dave Richard
|D. Adams WR LV
|15
|Rob Thomas
|D. Swift RB DET
|16
|Daniel Schneier
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|17
|R.J. White
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|18
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|19
|Heath Cummings
|L. Fournette RB TB
|20
|Adam Aizer
|A. Jones RB GB
|21
|Thomas Shafer
|K. Allen WR LAC
|22
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Samuel WR SF
|23
|Zach Brook
|J. Williams RB DEN
|24
|Ben Gretch
|A. Brown WR PHI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Ben Gretch
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|26
|Zach Brook
|J. Allen QB BUF
|27
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Hill WR MIA
|28
|Thomas Shafer
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|29
|Adam Aizer
|D. Moore WR CAR
|30
|Heath Cummings
|M. Pittman WR IND
|31
|Jack Capotorto
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|32
|R.J. White
|M. Evans WR TB
|33
|Daniel Schneier
|M. Williams WR LAC
|34
|Rob Thomas
|J. Conner RB ARI
|35
|Dave Richard
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|36
|Tera Roberts
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Tera Roberts
|C. Godwin WR TB
|38
|Dave Richard
|M. Thomas WR NO
|39
|Rob Thomas
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|40
|Daniel Schneier
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|41
|R.J. White
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|42
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|43
|Heath Cummings
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|44
|Adam Aizer
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|45
|Thomas Shafer
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|46
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|47
|Zach Brook
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|48
|Ben Gretch
|G. Davis WR BUF
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Ben Gretch
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|50
|Zach Brook
|D. Waller TE LV
|51
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Dillon RB GB
|52
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Brown WR ARI
|53
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|54
|Heath Cummings
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|55
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Akers RB LAR
|56
|R.J. White
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|57
|Daniel Schneier
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|58
|Rob Thomas
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|59
|Dave Richard
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|60
|Tera Roberts
|G. Kittle TE SF
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Tera Roberts
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|62
|Dave Richard
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|63
|Rob Thomas
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|64
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|65
|R.J. White
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|66
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Lazard WR GB
|67
|Heath Cummings
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|68
|Adam Aizer
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|69
|Thomas Shafer
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|70
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|71
|Zach Brook
|D. Smith WR PHI
|72
|Ben Gretch
|D. London WR ATL
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Ben Gretch
|K. Murray QB ARI
|74
|Zach Brook
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|75
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|76
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|77
|Adam Aizer
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|78
|Heath Cummings
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|79
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|80
|R.J. White
|R. Woods WR TEN
|81
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|82
|Rob Thomas
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|83
|Dave Richard
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|84
|Tera Roberts
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Tera Roberts
|K. Toney WR NYG
|86
|Dave Richard
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|87
|Rob Thomas
|C. Olave WR NO
|88
|Daniel Schneier
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|89
|R.J. White
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|90
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|91
|Heath Cummings
|R. Penny RB SEA
|92
|Adam Aizer
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|93
|Thomas Shafer
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|94
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Harris RB NE
|95
|Zach Brook
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|96
|Ben Gretch
|S. Moore WR KC
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Ben Gretch
|J. Cook RB BUF
|98
|Zach Brook
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|99
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Collins WR HOU
|100
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|101
|Adam Aizer
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|102
|Heath Cummings
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|103
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Brady QB TB
|104
|R.J. White
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|105
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Jones WR TB
|106
|Rob Thomas
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|107
|Dave Richard
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|108
|Tera Roberts
|T. Lance QB SF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Tera Roberts
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|110
|Dave Richard
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|111
|Rob Thomas
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|112
|Daniel Schneier
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|113
|R.J. White
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|114
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|115
|Heath Cummings
|T. Burks WR TEN
|116
|Adam Aizer
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|117
|Thomas Shafer
|I. McKenzie WR BUF
|118
|Jamey Eisenberg
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|119
|Zach Brook
|N. Hines RB IND
|120
|Ben Gretch
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Ben Gretch
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|122
|Zach Brook
|J. Williams RB DET
|123
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|124
|Thomas Shafer
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|125
|Adam Aizer
|J. Tolbert WR DAL
|126
|Heath Cummings
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|127
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|128
|R.J. White
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|129
|Daniel Schneier
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|130
|Rob Thomas
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|131
|Dave Richard
|R. Gage WR TB
|132
|Tera Roberts
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Tera Roberts
|M. Ingram RB NO
|134
|Dave Richard
|Z. White RB LV
|135
|Rob Thomas
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|136
|Daniel Schneier
|R. Doubs WR GB
|137
|R.J. White
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|138
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|139
|Heath Cummings
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|140
|Adam Aizer
|R. White RB TB
|141
|Thomas Shafer
|R. Moore WR ARI
|142
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Parker WR NE
|143
|Zach Brook
|M. Jones WR JAC
|144
|Ben Gretch
|E. Benjamin RB ARI
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Ben Gretch
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|146
|Zach Brook
|D. Chark WR DET
|147
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Pierce WR IND
|148
|Thomas Shafer
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|149
|Adam Aizer
|C. Watson WR GB
|150
|Heath Cummings
|J. Fields QB CHI
|151
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Meyers WR NE
|152
|R.J. White
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|153
|Daniel Schneier
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|154
|Rob Thomas
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|155
|Dave Richard
|M. Davis RB BAL
|156
|Tera Roberts
|D. Carr QB LV
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Tera Roberts
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|158
|Dave Richard
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|159
|Rob Thomas
|M. Mack RB HOU
|160
|Daniel Schneier
|G. Everett TE LAC
|161
|R.J. White
|T. Montgomery RB NE
|162
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Williams WR DET
|163
|Heath Cummings
|D. Hilliard RB TEN
|164
|Adam Aizer
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|165
|Thomas Shafer
|R. Cobb WR GB
|166
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Knox TE BUF
|167
|Zach Brook
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|168
|Ben Gretch
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|A. Brown WR PHI
|3
|25
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|48
|G. Davis WR BUF
|5
|49
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|6
|72
|D. London WR ATL
|7
|73
|K. Murray QB ARI
|8
|96
|S. Moore WR KC
|9
|97
|J. Cook RB BUF
|10
|120
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|11
|121
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|12
|144
|E. Benjamin RB ARI
|13
|145
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|14
|168
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|Zach Brook
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|23
|J. Williams RB DEN
|3
|26
|J. Allen QB BUF
|4
|47
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|5
|50
|D. Waller TE LV
|6
|71
|D. Smith WR PHI
|7
|74
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|8
|95
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|9
|98
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|10
|119
|N. Hines RB IND
|11
|122
|J. Williams RB DET
|12
|143
|M. Jones WR JAC
|13
|146
|D. Chark WR DET
|14
|167
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|22
|D. Samuel WR SF
|3
|27
|T. Hill WR MIA
|4
|46
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|5
|51
|A. Dillon RB GB
|6
|70
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|7
|75
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|8
|94
|D. Harris RB NE
|9
|99
|N. Collins WR HOU
|10
|118
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|11
|123
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|12
|142
|D. Parker WR NE
|13
|147
|A. Pierce WR IND
|14
|166
|D. Knox TE BUF
|Thomas Shafer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|21
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|28
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|4
|45
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|5
|52
|M. Brown WR ARI
|6
|69
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|7
|76
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|8
|93
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|9
|100
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|10
|117
|I. McKenzie WR BUF
|11
|124
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|12
|141
|R. Moore WR ARI
|13
|148
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|14
|165
|R. Cobb WR GB
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|20
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|29
|D. Moore WR CAR
|4
|44
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|53
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|6
|68
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|7
|77
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|8
|92
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|9
|101
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|10
|116
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|11
|125
|J. Tolbert WR DAL
|12
|140
|R. White RB TB
|13
|149
|C. Watson WR GB
|14
|164
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|2
|19
|L. Fournette RB TB
|3
|30
|M. Pittman WR IND
|4
|43
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|5
|54
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|6
|67
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|7
|78
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|8
|91
|R. Penny RB SEA
|9
|102
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|10
|115
|T. Burks WR TEN
|11
|126
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|12
|139
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|13
|150
|J. Fields QB CHI
|14
|163
|D. Hilliard RB TEN
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|18
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|31
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|4
|42
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|5
|55
|C. Akers RB LAR
|6
|66
|A. Lazard WR GB
|7
|79
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|8
|90
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|9
|103
|T. Brady QB TB
|10
|114
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|11
|127
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|12
|138
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|13
|151
|J. Meyers WR NE
|14
|162
|J. Williams WR DET
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|N. Harris RB PIT
|2
|17
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|3
|32
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|41
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|5
|56
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|6
|65
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|7
|80
|R. Woods WR TEN
|8
|89
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|9
|104
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|10
|113
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|11
|128
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|12
|137
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|13
|152
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|14
|161
|T. Montgomery RB NE
|Daniel Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|16
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|33
|M. Williams WR LAC
|4
|40
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|5
|57
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|6
|64
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|7
|81
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|8
|88
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|9
|105
|J. Jones WR TB
|10
|112
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|11
|129
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|12
|136
|R. Doubs WR GB
|13
|153
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|14
|160
|G. Everett TE LAC
|Rob Thomas
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|15
|D. Swift RB DET
|3
|34
|J. Conner RB ARI
|4
|39
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|5
|58
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|6
|63
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|7
|82
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|8
|87
|C. Olave WR NO
|9
|106
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|10
|111
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|11
|130
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|12
|135
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|13
|154
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|14
|159
|M. Mack RB HOU
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|14
|D. Adams WR LV
|3
|35
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|4
|38
|M. Thomas WR NO
|5
|59
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|6
|62
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|7
|83
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|8
|86
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|9
|107
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|10
|110
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|11
|131
|R. Gage WR TB
|12
|134
|Z. White RB LV
|13
|155
|M. Davis RB BAL
|14
|158
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|Tera Roberts
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|2
|13
|A. Kamara RB NO
|3
|36
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|4
|37
|C. Godwin WR TB
|5
|60
|G. Kittle TE SF
|6
|61
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|7
|84
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|8
|85
|K. Toney WR NYG
|9
|108
|T. Lance QB SF
|10
|109
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|11
|132
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|12
|133
|M. Ingram RB NO
|13
|156
|D. Carr QB LV
|14
|157
|J. McKissic RB WAS