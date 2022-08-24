michael-thomas-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

The Zero RB draft strategy in 0.5-PPR leagues is polarizing, which is understandable. You have to be OK with your running back corps following the draft when you don't have at least one standout option. 

The reward is you should have a dominant receiving corps with a good quarterback and tight end, and that should carry you while others are relying on the volatile nature of running backs. With the right build, especially in a three-receiver league, it can work out in a big way.

Dave Richard used this strategy in our latest 12-team, 0.5-PPR league from the No. 11 spot. His first six picks were Ja'Marr Chase, Davante Adams, Courtland Sutton, Michael Thomas, Dalton Schultz and Justin Herbert.

Now, you can debate the receivers Dave drafted -- or taking Schultz ahead of George Kittle -- but he's loaded at every position but running back. And starting in Round 7, Dave was able to fill that void.

He drafted Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Devin Singletary, Ken Walker, Tyler Allgeier, Zamir White, and Mike Davis with six of his final eight picks. Again, you can debate the running backs who Dave selected, but he just needs two of these guys to be above average for this team to be amazing. Edwards-Helaire and Singletary could be fantastic complements to this starting lineup.

For Dave, this was a far departure from the way he normally drafts, and he's typically a Robust RB kind of manager. But Dave said following the draft "I kind of like it" about his Zero RB approach, and we'll see if he does it for real in any other league this year.

I also took a different path with my roster construction in this league from the No. 3 spot, starting with Austin Ekeler. In PPR, I would have drafted Michael Pittman and D.J. Moore in Rounds 2 and 3. But in this 0.5-PPR league, I drafted Deebo Samuel and Tyreek Hill instead, and I like them better in this format.

Diontae Johnson was an easy selection in Round 4, but I struggled with my Round 5 pick of A.J. Dillon over receivers like Marquise Brown, Jerry Jeudy, Darnell Mooney, and Rashod Bateman. Dillon is one of my favorite breakout candidates this year, even in tandem with Aaron Jones, and I didn't want to let Dillon go at this point.

I drafted Chase Edmonds as a flex in Round 6, and like Dillon, he's a breakout candidate as the starter in Miami. Quarterbacks fall in most analyst drafts, but this was silly to have Patrick Mahomes still on the board in Round 7. And that pick made this team great.

I filled out my starting lineup with Cole Kmet at tight end, and he's another breakout candidate. And on the bench, I have Damien Harris and Isiah Pacheco at running back, along with Nico Collins, DeVante Parker, and Alec Pierce at receiver. I also drafted a second tight end in Dawson Knox since he was the best player available in Round 14.

I like the balance on this team a lot, and it would be fun to face Dave in the finals -- if we both made it there.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Ben Gretch, Stealing Signals
  2. Zach Brook, FFT Social Producer
  3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  4. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
  5. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
  6. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  7. Jack Capotorto FFT HQ Producer
  8. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
  9. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
  10. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
  11. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  12. Tera Roberts, FFT Podcast Contributor
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Ben Gretch C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Zach Brook J. Taylor RB IND
3 Jamey Eisenberg A. Ekeler RB LAC
4 Thomas Shafer D. Henry RB TEN
5 Adam Aizer J. Mixon RB CIN
6 Heath Cummings C. Kupp WR LAR
7 Jack Capotorto J. Jefferson WR MIN
8 R.J. White N. Harris RB PIT
9 Daniel Schneier D. Cook RB MIN
10 Rob Thomas T. Kelce TE KC
11 Dave Richard J. Chase WR CIN
12 Tera Roberts S. Diggs WR BUF
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Tera Roberts A. Kamara RB NO
14 Dave Richard D. Adams WR LV
15 Rob Thomas D. Swift RB DET
16 Daniel Schneier S. Barkley RB NYG
17 R.J. White M. Andrews TE BAL
18 Jack Capotorto C. Lamb WR DAL
19 Heath Cummings L. Fournette RB TB
20 Adam Aizer A. Jones RB GB
21 Thomas Shafer K. Allen WR LAC
22 Jamey Eisenberg D. Samuel WR SF
23 Zach Brook J. Williams RB DEN
24 Ben Gretch A. Brown WR PHI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Ben Gretch T. Higgins WR CIN
26 Zach Brook J. Allen QB BUF
27 Jamey Eisenberg T. Hill WR MIA
28 Thomas Shafer K. Pitts TE ATL
29 Adam Aizer D. Moore WR CAR
30 Heath Cummings M. Pittman WR IND
31 Jack Capotorto N. Chubb RB CLE
32 R.J. White M. Evans WR TB
33 Daniel Schneier M. Williams WR LAC
34 Rob Thomas J. Conner RB ARI
35 Dave Richard C. Sutton WR DEN
36 Tera Roberts B. Cooks WR HOU
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Tera Roberts C. Godwin WR TB
38 Dave Richard M. Thomas WR NO
39 Rob Thomas J. Dobbins RB BAL
40 Daniel Schneier A. Robinson WR LAR
41 R.J. White J. Waddle WR MIA
42 Jack Capotorto D. Montgomery RB CHI
43 Heath Cummings B. Hall RB NYJ
44 Adam Aizer E. Elliott RB DAL
45 Thomas Shafer T. Etienne RB JAC
46 Jamey Eisenberg D. Johnson WR PIT
47 Zach Brook T. McLaurin WR WAS
48 Ben Gretch G. Davis WR BUF
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Ben Gretch A. St. Brown WR DET
50 Zach Brook D. Waller TE LV
51 Jamey Eisenberg A. Dillon RB GB
52 Thomas Shafer M. Brown WR ARI
53 Adam Aizer J. Jeudy WR DEN
54 Heath Cummings D. Mooney WR CHI
55 Jack Capotorto C. Akers RB LAR
56 R.J. White D. Metcalf WR SEA
57 Daniel Schneier R. Bateman WR BAL
58 Rob Thomas C. Kirk WR JAC
59 Dave Richard D. Schultz TE DAL
60 Tera Roberts G. Kittle TE SF
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Tera Roberts J. Jacobs RB LV
62 Dave Richard J. Herbert QB LAC
63 Rob Thomas A. Cooper WR CLE
64 Daniel Schneier J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
65 R.J. White E. Mitchell RB SF
66 Jack Capotorto A. Lazard WR GB
67 Heath Cummings A. Thielen WR MIN
68 Adam Aizer E. Moore WR NYJ
69 Thomas Shafer L. Jackson QB BAL
70 Jamey Eisenberg C. Edmonds RB MIA
71 Zach Brook D. Smith WR PHI
72 Ben Gretch D. London WR ATL
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Ben Gretch K. Murray QB ARI
74 Zach Brook H. Renfrow WR LV
75 Jamey Eisenberg P. Mahomes QB KC
76 Thomas Shafer D. Pierce RB HOU
77 Adam Aizer D. Hopkins WR ARI
78 Heath Cummings D. Goedert TE PHI
79 Jack Capotorto K. Hunt RB CLE
80 R.J. White R. Woods WR TEN
81 Daniel Schneier J. Hurts QB PHI
82 Rob Thomas B. Aiyuk WR SF
83 Dave Richard C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
84 Tera Roberts R. Stevenson RB NE
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Tera Roberts K. Toney WR NYG
86 Dave Richard D. Singletary RB BUF
87 Rob Thomas C. Olave WR NO
88 Daniel Schneier T. Pollard RB DAL
89 R.J. White M. Sanders RB PHI
90 Jack Capotorto T. Hockenson TE DET
91 Heath Cummings R. Penny RB SEA
92 Adam Aizer A. Gibson RB WAS
93 Thomas Shafer B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
94 Jamey Eisenberg D. Harris RB NE
95 Zach Brook C. Patterson RB ATL
96 Ben Gretch S. Moore WR KC
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Ben Gretch J. Cook RB BUF
98 Zach Brook G. Pickens WR PIT
99 Jamey Eisenberg N. Collins WR HOU
100 Thomas Shafer M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
101 Adam Aizer Z. Ertz TE ARI
102 Heath Cummings M. Gordon RB DEN
103 Jack Capotorto T. Brady QB TB
104 R.J. White J. Robinson RB JAC
105 Daniel Schneier J. Jones WR TB
106 Rob Thomas T. Lockett WR SEA
107 Dave Richard K. Walker III RB SEA
108 Tera Roberts T. Lance QB SF
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Tera Roberts K. Gainwell RB PHI
110 Dave Richard T. Allgeier RB ATL
111 Rob Thomas M. Stafford QB LAR
112 Daniel Schneier A. Mattison RB MIN
113 R.J. White D. Prescott QB DAL
114 Jack Capotorto D. Henderson RB LAR
115 Heath Cummings T. Burks WR TEN
116 Adam Aizer R. Wilson QB DEN
117 Thomas Shafer I. McKenzie WR BUF
118 Jamey Eisenberg I. Pacheco RB KC
119 Zach Brook N. Hines RB IND
120 Ben Gretch P. Freiermuth TE PIT
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Ben Gretch M. Carter RB NYJ
122 Zach Brook J. Williams RB DET
123 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kmet TE CHI
124 Thomas Shafer C. Claypool WR PIT
125 Adam Aizer J. Tolbert WR DAL
126 Heath Cummings J. Dotson WR WAS
127 Jack Capotorto K. Herbert RB CHI
128 R.J. White M. Gallup WR DAL
129 Daniel Schneier G. Wilson WR NYJ
130 Rob Thomas T. Boyd WR CIN
131 Dave Richard R. Gage WR TB
132 Tera Roberts J. Palmer WR LAC
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Tera Roberts M. Ingram RB NO
134 Dave Richard Z. White RB LV
135 Rob Thomas J. Burrow QB CIN
136 Daniel Schneier R. Doubs WR GB
137 R.J. White R. Mostert RB MIA
138 Jack Capotorto K. Osborn WR MIN
139 Heath Cummings K. Cousins QB MIN
140 Adam Aizer R. White RB TB
141 Thomas Shafer R. Moore WR ARI
142 Jamey Eisenberg D. Parker WR NE
143 Zach Brook M. Jones WR JAC
144 Ben Gretch E. Benjamin RB ARI
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Ben Gretch J. McKinnon RB KC
146 Zach Brook D. Chark WR DET
147 Jamey Eisenberg A. Pierce WR IND
148 Thomas Shafer A. Rodgers QB GB
149 Adam Aizer C. Watson WR GB
150 Heath Cummings J. Fields QB CHI
151 Jack Capotorto J. Meyers WR NE
152 R.J. White Z. Jones WR JAC
153 Daniel Schneier W. Robinson WR NYG
154 Rob Thomas I. Spiller RB LAC
155 Dave Richard M. Davis RB BAL
156 Tera Roberts D. Carr QB LV
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Tera Roberts J. McKissic RB WAS
158 Dave Richard L. Thomas TE WAS
159 Rob Thomas M. Mack RB HOU
160 Daniel Schneier G. Everett TE LAC
161 R.J. White T. Montgomery RB NE
162 Jack Capotorto J. Williams WR DET
163 Heath Cummings D. Hilliard RB TEN
164 Adam Aizer T. Lawrence QB JAC
165 Thomas Shafer R. Cobb WR GB
166 Jamey Eisenberg D. Knox TE BUF
167 Zach Brook R. Anderson WR CAR
168 Ben Gretch D. Johnson RB CLE
Team by Team
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 A. Brown WR PHI
3 25 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 48 G. Davis WR BUF
5 49 A. St. Brown WR DET
6 72 D. London WR ATL
7 73 K. Murray QB ARI
8 96 S. Moore WR KC
9 97 J. Cook RB BUF
10 120 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
11 121 M. Carter RB NYJ
12 144 E. Benjamin RB ARI
13 145 J. McKinnon RB KC
14 168 D. Johnson RB CLE
Zach Brook
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Taylor RB IND
2 23 J. Williams RB DEN
3 26 J. Allen QB BUF
4 47 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 50 D. Waller TE LV
6 71 D. Smith WR PHI
7 74 H. Renfrow WR LV
8 95 C. Patterson RB ATL
9 98 G. Pickens WR PIT
10 119 N. Hines RB IND
11 122 J. Williams RB DET
12 143 M. Jones WR JAC
13 146 D. Chark WR DET
14 167 R. Anderson WR CAR
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 22 D. Samuel WR SF
3 27 T. Hill WR MIA
4 46 D. Johnson WR PIT
5 51 A. Dillon RB GB
6 70 C. Edmonds RB MIA
7 75 P. Mahomes QB KC
8 94 D. Harris RB NE
9 99 N. Collins WR HOU
10 118 I. Pacheco RB KC
11 123 C. Kmet TE CHI
12 142 D. Parker WR NE
13 147 A. Pierce WR IND
14 166 D. Knox TE BUF
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Henry RB TEN
2 21 K. Allen WR LAC
3 28 K. Pitts TE ATL
4 45 T. Etienne RB JAC
5 52 M. Brown WR ARI
6 69 L. Jackson QB BAL
7 76 D. Pierce RB HOU
8 93 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
9 100 M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
10 117 I. McKenzie WR BUF
11 124 C. Claypool WR PIT
12 141 R. Moore WR ARI
13 148 A. Rodgers QB GB
14 165 R. Cobb WR GB
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 20 A. Jones RB GB
3 29 D. Moore WR CAR
4 44 E. Elliott RB DAL
5 53 J. Jeudy WR DEN
6 68 E. Moore WR NYJ
7 77 D. Hopkins WR ARI
8 92 A. Gibson RB WAS
9 101 Z. Ertz TE ARI
10 116 R. Wilson QB DEN
11 125 J. Tolbert WR DAL
12 140 R. White RB TB
13 149 C. Watson WR GB
14 164 T. Lawrence QB JAC
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 6 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 19 L. Fournette RB TB
3 30 M. Pittman WR IND
4 43 B. Hall RB NYJ
5 54 D. Mooney WR CHI
6 67 A. Thielen WR MIN
7 78 D. Goedert TE PHI
8 91 R. Penny RB SEA
9 102 M. Gordon RB DEN
10 115 T. Burks WR TEN
11 126 J. Dotson WR WAS
12 139 K. Cousins QB MIN
13 150 J. Fields QB CHI
14 163 D. Hilliard RB TEN
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 18 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 31 N. Chubb RB CLE
4 42 D. Montgomery RB CHI
5 55 C. Akers RB LAR
6 66 A. Lazard WR GB
7 79 K. Hunt RB CLE
8 90 T. Hockenson TE DET
9 103 T. Brady QB TB
10 114 D. Henderson RB LAR
11 127 K. Herbert RB CHI
12 138 K. Osborn WR MIN
13 151 J. Meyers WR NE
14 162 J. Williams WR DET
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 8 N. Harris RB PIT
2 17 M. Andrews TE BAL
3 32 M. Evans WR TB
4 41 J. Waddle WR MIA
5 56 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 65 E. Mitchell RB SF
7 80 R. Woods WR TEN
8 89 M. Sanders RB PHI
9 104 J. Robinson RB JAC
10 113 D. Prescott QB DAL
11 128 M. Gallup WR DAL
12 137 R. Mostert RB MIA
13 152 Z. Jones WR JAC
14 161 T. Montgomery RB NE
Daniel Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 9 D. Cook RB MIN
2 16 S. Barkley RB NYG
3 33 M. Williams WR LAC
4 40 A. Robinson WR LAR
5 57 R. Bateman WR BAL
6 64 J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
7 81 J. Hurts QB PHI
8 88 T. Pollard RB DAL
9 105 J. Jones WR TB
10 112 A. Mattison RB MIN
11 129 G. Wilson WR NYJ
12 136 R. Doubs WR GB
13 153 W. Robinson WR NYG
14 160 G. Everett TE LAC
Rob Thomas
Rd Pk Player
1 10 T. Kelce TE KC
2 15 D. Swift RB DET
3 34 J. Conner RB ARI
4 39 J. Dobbins RB BAL
5 58 C. Kirk WR JAC
6 63 A. Cooper WR CLE
7 82 B. Aiyuk WR SF
8 87 C. Olave WR NO
9 106 T. Lockett WR SEA
10 111 M. Stafford QB LAR
11 130 T. Boyd WR CIN
12 135 J. Burrow QB CIN
13 154 I. Spiller RB LAC
14 159 M. Mack RB HOU
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Chase WR CIN
2 14 D. Adams WR LV
3 35 C. Sutton WR DEN
4 38 M. Thomas WR NO
5 59 D. Schultz TE DAL
6 62 J. Herbert QB LAC
7 83 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
8 86 D. Singletary RB BUF
9 107 K. Walker III RB SEA
10 110 T. Allgeier RB ATL
11 131 R. Gage WR TB
12 134 Z. White RB LV
13 155 M. Davis RB BAL
14 158 L. Thomas TE WAS
Tera Roberts
Rd Pk Player
1 12 S. Diggs WR BUF
2 13 A. Kamara RB NO
3 36 B. Cooks WR HOU
4 37 C. Godwin WR TB
5 60 G. Kittle TE SF
6 61 J. Jacobs RB LV
7 84 R. Stevenson RB NE
8 85 K. Toney WR NYG
9 108 T. Lance QB SF
10 109 K. Gainwell RB PHI
11 132 J. Palmer WR LAC
12 133 M. Ingram RB NO
13 156 D. Carr QB LV
14 157 J. McKissic RB WAS