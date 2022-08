There are some of you always looking for ways to enhance your Fantasy leagues. You go from non-PPR to PPR, one quarterback to Superflex, tight-end premium leagues and removing kickers. Some of you really hate kickers.

And one way to tweak your league is using individual defensive players (IDP), which adds a new element to playing Fantasy Football. It's a good way to know more about the defensive players in the NFL. Some of you are savants and can name every linebacker on every NFL team, but most casual Fantasy managers aren't that into it. This can change that -- and it's a change for the better.

Now, we go to an extreme in this 12-team league with nine defensive starters (two defensive linemen, three linebackers, three defensive backs and one flex), along with eight offensive guys, but there are different variations of this format. You can use just one player from each IDP spot (DL, LB and DB) or even just one defensive player overall. It's up to you. But it's a great way to make your league more advanced.

The usual approach to most IDP drafts is to still focus on your offensive players first. In this league, the first defensive player drafted was Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons in Round 8.

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks were also selected in Round 8. And now the IDP options were rolling from there.

There are a lot of results to read through here, and hopefully this mock draft can be your IDP guide. And even if you don't play in IDP leagues, you can still gauge the offensive players and where they should be selected.

As you can see, we went deep with these rosters. And we have an amazing group of analysts to help you. I love this league -- it's not just a mock, we actually play it out -- and IDP is a great way to enhance your Fantasy experience.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point for every reception. On defense, the scoring is three points for sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Pass defensed gets two points, tackles get one point and assisted tackles get 0.5 points.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

2. Joe Pisapia, Fantasy Pros

3. Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

4. Jake Ciely, The Athletic

5. David Gonos, The Athletic

6. Gary Davenport, NBC Sports Edge

7. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

8. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl

9. Dave Richard, CBS Sports

10. Bob Harris, Fantasy Football Diehards

11. Adam Pfeifer, FTN Fantasy

12. Chris Harris, Harris Football