Fantasy Football impact of a potential Antonio Brown suspension on Tyrell Williams, Darren Waller, other Raiders

Frostbitten feet. Uncomfortable helmets. Threatening to retire. Missing training camp. Angry social media posts. Fines. The last two months in the world of Antonio Brown has been as dizzying as it's been shocking.

But screaming at Mike Mayock? Seriously?!

ESPN reported Thursday that the Raiders intend to suspend star receiver Antonio Brown following what NFL Network called a "screaming match" he had with Mayock, the Raiders general manager. Immediate details about the length of the suspension weren't made clear.

Immediate details about Brown's future with the Raiders remain equally unclear. Mayock met with reporters after practice Thursday — briefly — but didn't have much to say:

If the Raiders have simply had it with Brown's behavior, there's potentially a path that can void his contract via a suspension and keep the Raiders from shelling out the nearly $30 million they guaranteed Brown when they signed him.

Or, if the Raiders genuinely like Brown and want him to be a contributor now and for the next few years, they suspend him one game with the hope the mercurial receiver finally realizes that he needs to improve how he handles himself (not to mention, you know, not costing himself $30 million).

Will he stay? Will he go? What should Fantasy managers who invested a third-round pick in him (present company included) handle the situation?

Let's start in the short-term. The Raiders host the Broncos this Monday night to open the season. It's probably safe to assume Brown won't play. That should open up playing time for outside receiver J.J. Nelson, whom the Raiders were reportedly happy with following training camp. More importantly, it creates target opportunities for everyone else in the Raiders passing game including newcomer Tyrell Williams, rookie slot guy Hunter Renfrow and sleeper tight end Darren Waller.

Williams is the headliner of the receiver group — he once famously replaced Keenan Allen for 15 games with the Chargers and had over 1,000 yards. So spot-starting as a lead receiver is not new to him whatsoever. Dealing with a stingy Broncos secondary and getting top-notch coverage from them, however, stunts his upside for Week 1. Regardless, Williams is available in 41 percent of CBS Sports leagues. He's worth adding immediately.

Waller might be the more exciting breakout candidate, however. The player I tabbed as the deep sleeper of the preseason, Waller creates a height/weight/speed mismatch for every defense he plays against. And not only has he emerged as a good route-runner and easy short-area outlet for Derek Carr (Carr loves to check-down), but he's also a skilled blocker, which should keep him on the field every play. He's still out there in half of CBS Sports leagues and is worth adding over Williams. Given the scarcity at tight end, I'd rather take a chance on him.

Renfrow is a good route-runner who came to the Raiders from Clemson where he was a slot machine. It wouldn't be a surprise in the least to see him step into that same role. Nelson would only hold down the fort as a starter if Brown were to part ways with the Raiders. He's got tremendous speed but could never put it all together in Arizona and would seem likely to struggle to do the same with Oakland. Neither receiver warrants a roster spot in a typical redraft league.

Could a permanent change in the Raiders receiving corps impact rookie rusher Josh Jacobs negatively? Yes and no. Obviously it's a better situation for him if Brown plays and keeps defenses from stacking the box to slam on the run. But if Brown's gone, Jacobs' opportunities would increase just like it would for everyone else in Oakland. He was a smooth receiver at Alabama and can easily grow his game there even if he's losing chances to carry against defenses with safeties pushed closer to the line. He remains a No. 2 Fantasy running back and shouldn't be considered a bust candidate even if the Raiders are playing without Brown for a significant amount of time.

Obviously, Carr's potential would take a humongous hit if Brown were to leave the Raiders. Without him, Carr would likely struggle to throw multiple touchdowns every week unless Waller or Williams (or both) emerge into reliable playmakers. His value wouldn't really slip in SuperFlex and two-QB leagues if Brown misses one game and is back in Week 2

And then there's Brown. You can't trade him because no one in your league will give you anything fair for him. You can't start him because he probably won't play this week. You can't cut him because you're not as goofy as Brown is. So, you just have to sit and wait to see what happens next, like the rest of us.

The Raiders have a path to eliminating this distraction from their team. Brown has a path to finding another team to play for, perhaps a contending one, if that goes down. He's simply too talented a receiver to get ignored if he were to hit the open market. The Bears, Packers, Saints, Eagles, Seahawks, Jaguars, 49ers and Patriots would all have to at least consider him if they could sign him off the street.

Don't get cold feet over Brown's Fantasy prospects. I wouldn't give up on him being a helpful part of your Fantasy team just yet.

