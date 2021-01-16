We're down to the final eight teams this weekend, with the divisional round featuring four intriguing matchups. The health outlook is mostly optimistic, although the running back and receiver positions do have some prominent names carrying some injury designations. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest information available on the walking wounded as of Saturday morning..

Quarterbacks

The Saints' Taysom Hill (knee) is questionable for Sunday evening's divisional-round contest against the Buccaneers after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. Hill apparently sustained the injury in last Sunday's wild-card win over the Bears, and if he's unable to suit up Sunday, Jameis Winston will continue to serve as Drew Brees' backup, while Hill's versatility will be missing from New Orleans' ground and air attacks.

The Rams' John Wolford (neck) is out for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Packers after missing practice all week. Wolford suffered his injury on a designed run in the first quarter of last Saturday's wild-card victory over the Seahawks, one that even led to his brief hospitalization. With Wolford unavailable Saturday, Blake Bortles will serve as Jared Goff's backup.

Running backs

The Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) is questionable for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Browns but missed the last two practices of the week after practicing in limited fashion Wednesday. The rookie was given the last two games of the regular season off to rest his multiple injuries, and despite the missed pair of practice sessions, beat writer reports on Friday indicated the limited physical activity was by design. Head coach Andy Reid has essentially labeled Edwards-Helaire a game-time decision, and if he's ultimately unable to suit up, Le'Veon Bell, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson will be in line to handle Kansas City's ground game.

The Buccaneers' Ronald Jones (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday night's divisional-round battle against the Saints but managed to finish the week with a pair of limited practices. As per Friday reports, Jones is shaping up as a game-time decision, leading coach Bruce Arians to declare Leonard Fournette the starter for the second consecutive week. Serving as the clear-cut lead back in Saturday night's wild-card win over Washington after Jones' quadriceps tightened in pregame warmups, Fournette carried 19 times for 93 yards and a touchdown while adding four receptions for 39 yards.

The Saints' Latavius Murray (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday night's divisional-round matchup versus the Buccaneers after only managing a limited Friday practice all week. If Murray is unable to go, Alvin Kamara could be in for an expanded workload, while Ty Montgomery and Dwayne Washington would be in line to serve as complementary options.

Wide receivers

The Rams' Cooper Kupp (knee) is questionable for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Packers despite failing to practice all week. Kupp has been diagnosed with bursitis in his knee, but coach Sean McVay indicated earlier in the week he expected his fourth-year wideout to be available versus Green Bay. If Kupp were to have a setback, however, Robert Woods would serve as Jared Goff's top target, while Josh Reynolds and rookie Van Jefferson would bump up to the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver roles, respectively. Meanwhile tight ends Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett would also likely be in line for some additional looks in the passing game.

The Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (calf) will not play in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Browns after missing practice all week. Watkins' absence will bump Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman up to more expanded roles behind Tyreek Hill.

The Browns removed KhaDarel Hodge from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday after the receiver missed last Sunday night's wild-card win over the Steelers. Despite Hodge's availability, rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones, who logged 46 snaps as the third wideout in his teammate's absence versus Pittsburgh, could potentially still run ahead of Hodge behind the top duo of Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins.

Tight ends

The Browns' David Njoku (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Chiefs, but he managed to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. If Njoku is unable to suit up, rookie Harrison Bryant will serve as Austin Hooper's primary backup.

Defenders

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (back) is questionable for Saturday night's divisional-round matchup against the Bills after only managing a limited Thursday practice this week.

Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (knee) is questionable for Sunday evening's divisional-round game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion Friday.

Browns linebacker B.J. Goodson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Chiefs after only managing a limited Friday practice this week.

The Buccaneers activated Devin White from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday and the standout second-year linebacker will start in Sunday evening's divisional-round matchup against the Saints.