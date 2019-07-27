Fantasy Football Injuries, News, and Notes: A.J. Green sprains ankle, Golden Tate suspended, and more

We thought the biggest headache for Fantasy managers in the early part of training camp would be the holdouts for Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott and Michael Thomas. That might have changed Saturday after A.J. Green left practice on crutches with an apparent left ankle injury.

Green came up limping after trying to catch a pass from Andy Dalton that cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick broke up in a 7-on-7 drill. After talking with team doctors, Green punched a bench multiple times before being carted off the field. Later, he was seen leaving the team facility on crutches with his ankle wrapped.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, according to James Palmer of the NFL Network, "you don't want to assume anything, but I think we're going to be OK." He didn't want to speculate before Green was checked out.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network also reported that Green is scheduled to get an MRI, but that the team is optimistic the injury won't be serious:

Based on the initial diagnosis, #Bengals WR AJ Green is believed to have suffered a sprained ankle, I’m told. They are hopeful, but he’s going to get an MRI to be sure. If that’s the case, expect serious caution throughout the preseason from Green and the team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2019

The hope is Green isn't going to miss any games in the regular season. In 2018, Green was limited to just nine games due to a toe injury on his right foot, which required surgery. He also appeared in just 10 games in 2016 due to a hamstring tear.

Green played eight healthy games last season and was on pace for 90 catches, 1,374 yards and 12 touchdowns. He scored at least 15 PPR points in seven of his first eight outings and was averaging 17.9 PPR points over that span.

It would be tough for Green, 31, if he missed any lengthy time this season since he's in the final year of his contract. It also would be tough for Fantasy managers to be without Green, who is a low-end No. 1 receiver in all formats. His current Average Draft Position on CBS Sports is the No. 34 overall player off the board as the No. 15 receiver. I have him ranked as the No. 12 receiver in PPR.

If Green were to miss time, it might not be an upgrade for Tyler Boyd, who is the No. 2 receiver in Cincinnati. In eight games with Green last year, Boyd averaged 17.3 PPR points and 8.3 targets per game; In six games without Green (Boyd missed the final two outings of the year with a knee injury), Boyd averaged 12.8 PPR points and 7.0 targets per game.

I wouldn't move Boyd up much in my rankings if Green's injury is serious. He's at No. 24 right now in PPR, and he likely won't crack the top 20.

Joe Mixon would also likely remain in the same spot in my rankings with or without Green, which is No. 7 in PPR. Mixon averaged 18.0 PPR points in six games with Green last year and 3.2 receptions per game. With Green out, Mixon averaged 15.6 PPR points and 3.0 receptions per game.

I don't think many Fantasy managers are going to draft Andy Dalton with or without Green. He currently doesn't have an ADP on CBS Sports out of 234 players being drafted, including 27 other quarterbacks. I would only draft Dalton in two-quarterback leagues if Green is healthy and doesn't miss any time.

Hopefully, this is a minor injury for Green. Or at least it doesn't cost him any games in the regular season. It would be great news if Green is 100 percent by Week 1.

Giants lose another receiver with Golden Tate suspension

The Giants got more bad news at receiver Saturday with Golden Tate getting a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He's appealing the suspension, according to ESPN, but he's still likely to miss time.

The Giants had Sterling Shepard (broken thumb) and Corey Coleman (torn ACL) go down at the start of training camp this week, so an offense already thin on talent is getting worse. The good news is more work should be coming for Saquon Barkley — is that even possible? — and more targets for Evan Engram.

I'm still drafting Barkley as the No. 1 overall player, regardless of format. And Engram is the No. 4 tight end behind Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and George Kittle. I would draft Engram as early as Round 4 in all leagues.

Shepard might miss Week 1, but he should be considered the No. 1 Fantasy receiver for the Giants. He's played 11 games over the past two seasons without Odell Beckham, and is averaging 12.6 PPR points over that span. The earliest you should draft Shepard is Round 7, and his ADP is 100.6 as of now.

Tate's ADP is at 111.1, but that is going to drop with his suspension. The earliest I would draft Tate is Round 10 now.

Finally, some good news. Well, not for Riddick.

The Lions released Riddick on Saturday, and he should get the chance to land with a team where he can continue to be a third-down back. More on him once he signs with a new team.

But with Riddick gone, the path to being a standout three-down back is now there for Kerryon Johnson. I consider him a low-end No. 1 Fantasy running back, and I'd draft him as early as Round 2 in all formats.

Riddick's role in the passing game should belong to Johnson, and Riddick had 61 catches for 384 yards on 74 targets last year. There were already reports that Johnson had the chance for at least 50-plus catches this season, and he was actually on pace for 51 receptions in the 10 games he played in 2018 before getting hurt.

With Darrell Bevell now calling plays in Detroit, the run game should be the focal point for the Lions. C.J. Anderson might cut into some of Johnson's playing time, but his stock is on the rise with Riddick gone. Johnson just has to stay healthy for 16 games.

Derrick Henry is in a walking boot

According to titansinsider.com, Derrick Henry is in a walking boot after hurting his left foot in practice Friday. It is unknown if Henry hurt his foot or ankle, and the severity of his injury is also unknown.

The report said Henry left practice during individual drills. Coach Mike Vrabel said Henry was considered day-to-day.

We'll continue to keep an eye on Henry, who is being drafted as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. His ADP on CBS Sports is the No. 37 overall player, which I think is too soon.

While Henry was great last year with 215 carries for 1,059 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns, with 15 catches for 99 yards on 18 targets, the bulk of his damage came in the final four games of the season. He had 87 carries for 585 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns over that span.

It will be hard for Henry to replicate that kind of production, and he's obviously limited in the passing game. For his career, Henry has 39 catches in 47 games.

Should Henry miss any time, Dion Lewis would benefit. His ADP is 121.5, and he could be a steal if you get him that late and Henry has a serious injury. Stay tuned.

Other news and notes