Fantasy Football Injuries, News and Notes: Andrew Luck, Derrick Henry battling calf injuries

Calf injuries for Andrew Luck and Derrick Henry were the big news items Tuesday, and we're also keeping an eye on injuries for A.J. Green (ankle), Damien Williams (hamstring) and Tyreek Hill (quad).



It also appears like the Cowboys are making plans in case Ezekiel Elliott's holdout lingers, as well as the Dolphins leaning toward Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting quarterback.



A lot is happening in training camp, and we have you covered. Let's get to the news:

Luck out with calf strain

Andrew Luck QB IND Indianapolis • #12

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. 2018 Stats PAYDS 4593 RUYDS 148 TD 39 INT 15 FPTS/G 25.3

It was reported in May that Luck was dealing with a minor calf strain, and he was expected to be fine for the start of training camp. That's no longer the case, and Luck has not practiced with the team. Coach Frank Reich also said Luck isn't expected to play much in the preseason, if he plays at all.



CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora was in Indianapolis on Tuesday, and he reported that Luck said he "did not improve pain-wise" with his calf. La Canfora added that Luck said "I did a disservice to myself by saying I'd be ready." Luck also said he would look like "an average quarterback" if he tried to practice now.



The last thing Fantasy managers want is an average quarterback, and that's not what you're drafting when you select Luck as a top-four player at his position. He's currently being picked as the No. 3 quarterback off the board based on CBS Sports Average Draft Position at No. 42 overall.



I had Luck ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prior to the start of training camp behind Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, and now I moved Luck down behind Deshaun Watson as well. I'm not ready to downgrade Luck past the No. 4 quarterback, but if he continues to miss time with this calf injury, that could happen as we get closer to the season.

Henry out two weeks with calf strain

Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 1059 REC 15 REYDS 99 TD 12 FPTS/G 12.4



ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the reason Henry was in a walking boot since getting hurt in practice Friday was because of a strained calf. He's expected to be sidelined about two weeks.



This isn't devastating news since Henry has plenty of time to get ready for Week 1, but you never want players dealing with soft-tissue injuries at this point in the year. Hopefully, it isn't something that will linger into the season.



Henry's ADP will likely fall from the No. 35 overall player, and I was already nervous about him coming into the season. The earliest I would draft Henry is Round 4 in non-PPR leagues and Round 5 in PPR.



Dion Lewis should see his ADP rise the longer Henry is out, and Lewis is worth a late-round flier in all leagues. His ADP is the No. 135 overall player, which could be a steal at that price if Henry's injury doesn't improve any time soon.

Green undergoes minor ankle surgery

A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 46 TAR 77 REYDS 694 TD 6 FPTS/G 16.6

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Green underwent minor ankle surgery for the injury he sustained Saturday in practice. The report said the timeline of 6-to-8 weeks remains the same, but Green could return in time for Week 1, which is Sept. 8 at Seattle.



It would be great news if Green is ready for the Seahawks game, but Fantasy managers should plan on him missing 1-3 weeks of the regular season. As such, Green's ADP should fall to the Round 5 range.



He's still worth drafting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and he could end up as a steal if his ankle heals in time for Week 1.

Williams hurt, Hill should be fine

Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 256 REC 23 REYDS 160 TD 6 FPTS/G 6.1

Williams injured his hamstring in Sunday's practice, and he's been out for the past two days. It's not expected to be a long-term injury, but it is something to monitor.



One of the knocks on Williams is he's never been a featured back for a full season in the NFL. If this injury lingers, we might have to downgrade Williams, who is going in Round 2 based on his ADP.



Any absence should help Carlos Hyde and Darwin Thompson impress in practice, especially Thompson as a rookie. It's worth keeping an eye on this backfield over the next several days.



We got a scare in practice Tuesday when Hill left practice on a cart. Schefter reported it was just a bruised quad, and Hill is expected to be fine. Now that he's not expected to be suspended, you can draft Hill toward the end of Round 1 or beginning of Round 2 in all leagues.



Other news and notes:

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the quarterback competition ahead of Josh Rosen. This isn't much of a surprise given Fitzpatrick's experience, and he's worth a look in deep two-quarterback leagues.



The Cowboys signed Alfred Morris, who could be a backup plan for Dallas if Elliott's holdout lasts into the regular season. While we don't expect that to happen, Morris is now someone to watch if he can emerge as the No. 2 running back for the Cowboys. His competition will be Darius Jackson, Tony Pollard and Mike Weber, and Pollard is my favorite of that group.



The NFL Network reported that Michael Thomas and the Saints will reach a new deal soon on his contract extension. We haven't been concerned that Thomas will miss any time in the regular season, and he should be drafted toward the end of Round 1 or beginning of Round 2 in all leagues.