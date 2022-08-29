Commanders running back Brian Robinson could be released from the hospital Monday, and coach Ron Rivera told reporters doctors are optimistic that Robinson could return to play this season.

Robinson was shot in the glute and lower leg during a robbery attempt over the weekend and underwent successful surgery Sunday. Rivera told reporters that team officials will talk to doctors later Monday to get an update on Robinson's status, and a decision on his roster status will likely come after that. Robinson is a candidate for the Non-Football Injury list, which would put him out for at least the first four games of the season, however, the fact that he may still have a chance to play at all is pretty great news.

Robinson's likely absence means the Commanders will have to re-shuffle their running back plans. Robinson, a third-round rookie out of Alabama, had seemingly pushed ahead of Antonio Gibson on the team's depth chart and was in line for early-down and short-yardage work to open the season – and he'll still have a chance to get that role back if and when he is cleared to return to football. However, Gibson seems likely to return to the lead role, at least to open the season now.

That probably makes Gibson a viable mid-round RB2 candidate again, with J.D. McKissic likely to return to his passing downs role from previous seasons. There was a chance Gibson was going to push McKissic for some of those pass-catching opportunities with Robinson as the early-downs back, but I'd expect the status quo from last season to resume, at least until Robinson is healthy enough to play again.

That could happen sometime this season, which is amazing, and hopefully Robinson's bright future in the NFL is simply being delayed for a few weeks while he recovers. I expect the Commanders to give him every opportunity to get back to the role he had earned in training camp and the preseason when he is cleared to play.

Fantasy Football Draft Kit Your ultimate football draft guide Dominate your Fantasy Football draft with our free printable Draft Kit, which gives you must-have top-200 rankings for PPR, half-PPR and non-PPR leagues, plus see the top ranked players at every position. Get average draft position data for every ranked player to help strategize before Draft Day, and keep track of your roster with our lineup builder for both snake and salary cap formats. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Draft Kit" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Najee Harris dealt with a Lisfranc sprain in camp

Harris told reporters about the injury after the team's final preseason game, saying that he is four weeks removed from the injury, which typically carries a 4-6 week timetable. That puts him on pace to be fully healthy in time for Week 1, which is good news, but I can't say this is nothing to be concerned about. The main argument in Harris' favor as a first-round Fantasy is that he has the kind of projected workload few running backs can really compete with, as an every-down back on a team that likes to use their primary running back heavily. I expect him to be more efficient than he was last season in an offense I hope will be more functional, but if he's slowed by any lingering effects of this injury – or worse, suffers a setback – that would really dim his prospects. Harris remains a first-round pick, but I'd probably prefer him more toward the end of the first round than where he's typically going, which is around sixth or seventh.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Darren Waller is nearing an extension

Waller has been a non-factor in the preseason and most of training camp, but it seems like it's been related to his desire for a new contract, not a serious injury. Waller recently left his previous agency, and CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reports that Waller has had discussions about being made the highest-paid tight end in the league. That should get him back on the field in time for Week 1, and though the Raiders are installing a new offense with head coach Josh McDaniels – not to mention target hog Davante Adams – there doesn't seem to be much concern about his ability to get up to speed for the start of the season. Waller remains a top-five tight end in ADP, but he's a risk given the new offense and Adams' presence. There's plenty of upside, but I don't love the idea of making the 30-year-old a fifth-round pick, which is where he's going in NFC drafts over the past week – though I don't have him ranked far off from there in my top-200.

Giants "hopeful" Kadarius Toney will be ready for Week 1

Toney has been dealing with knee and hamstring injuries for much of training camp, continuing a theme that has dogged him throughout his year-plus in the NFL. But new head coach Brian Daboll told reporters he "thinks [Toney's] getting close" to being able to practice and should be able to play in Week 1. Toney has tons of upside and figures to be the top option in the offense if he's healthy, but the Giants have reportedly grown frustrated by his inability to actually remain on the field, and even shopped him around the trade deadline. Toney has serious boom-or-bust potential, but I'm willing to gamble on the upside because he typically goes outside of the first seven rounds in drafts – he's my No. 74 overall player right now.

The Vikings are considering moving Alexander Mattison

Mattison has been viewed as one of the most obvious handcuffs in Fantasy over the past few years, but he has been agitating for a new contract from the Vikings, who seemingly aren't going to give it to him. The Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson reports that the Vikings are looking for a third- or fourth-round pick in exchange for their talented backup running back, and at least a dozen teams have expressed interest.

It seems like Mattison's time as the backup for the oft-injured Dalvin Cook is coming to an end, which puts Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler in a position to step up in the depth chart if a trade does go down. However, it's not clear which, if either, would be the true backup, so neither will be worth drafting as high as Mattison, who often goes in the ninth round. Mattison looks like a riskier pick at that price right now, too, though it's possible he lands somewhere like the Rams where he could have a shot at early playing time, given their injuries.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is out of the concussion protocol

Valdes-Scantling missed the Chiefs preseason finale with the issue but has already been cleared, putting him well on pace to be ready for Week 1. The Chiefs' receiving corps has been an ambiguous one throughout camp, and the fact that MVS and JuJu Smith-Schuster both missed time with some injuries hasn't brought much clarity. Smith-Schuster is the most expensive of the team's options, with Valdes-Scantling often available for a ninth- or 10th-round pick, making him an excellent dart throw as a WR4/5 with big weekly upside if he can emerge as Mahomes' favorite downfield target.