Fantasy football injuries are an inevitability and often the team that is best equipped to handle the disruption winds up enjoying the most success. After over a month of training camp and preseason games, there have been several NFL injuries that managers will need to be aware of before they set their Week 1 Fantasy football lineups. Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (toe) and 49ers tight end George Kittle (groin) are both expected to play through issues in Week 1, but it could limit their overall productivity.

Both players are nearly automatic starts when healthy, but the risk of reaggravation is certainly a concern in Week 1.

With the SportsLine Projection Model, you can get live-updated projections that can help you inform your lineup decisions in the event of any Fantasy football injuries.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football projections for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football injury projections

One Fantasy football injury that the model can help you deal with: Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year is coming off a season-ending ankle injury and recently reaggravated a hamstring injury he suffered earlier in training camp.

He's already been ruled out for a Week 1 showdown with the Seahawks and the model is predicting that Van Jefferson becomes the team's leading receiver without Kupp. Unfortunately, it only projects roughly three catches for 47 yards on average for Jefferson in Week 1 against Seattle. Chances are, if your draft was held within the last week, you probably had a contingency plan for Kupp and already have a replacement receiver on your roster.

However, if your league drafted earlier than that or you play in a deeper league where building wide receiver depth was lacking, Jefferson offers boom potential with three of his 10 career touchdown catches going for more than 50 yards. There will be risk involved with having Jefferson in your lineup, but he might be worth rostering while serving as the No. 1 receiver in Los Angeles. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 1 Fantasy football projections.

How to optimize your Week 1 Fantasy football lineups

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 1 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And how should you handle high-profile Fantasy football injuries like McLaurin and Kittle? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 1 Fantasy football projections for every position, with live updates to account for all the latest NFL injury news, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.