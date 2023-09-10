Players are generally the healthiest at the beginning of the season, but there are still multiple Fantasy football injuries to monitor during the Week 1 NFL schedule. Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) is among the notable players who have already been ruled out. Teammate Romeo Doubs is second on Green Bay's wide receiver depth chart, but he is questionable for Sunday's game with a hamstring injury of his own. Those injuries and others will force some owners to adjust their Week 1 Fantasy football strategy.

Packers rookie wide receiver Jayden Reed could fly under the radar due to injuries ahead of him on the Packers depth chart. Reed had a strong training camp and is going to have an expanded role in Week 1, making him a flex option in the Week 1 Fantasy football rankings. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 1 Fantasy football projections and NFL injury updates from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football injury projections

One Fantasy football injury that the model can help you deal with: Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The No. 1 wide receiver in Los Angeles is on injured reserve due to his hamstring, which will knock him out for at least four games. Kupp recently suffered a setback with his hamstring injury after being considered day-to-day heading into September.

He caught 75 passes for 812 yards and six touchdowns on 98 targets last season, missing eight games due to a high-ankle sprain. Kupp was coming off a brilliant 2021 campaign, leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, helping Los Angeles win Super Bowl LVI over Cincinnati. His ceiling is among the highest in the NFL, so many Fantasy owners will stash him on an injured list.

Van Jefferson is expected to be the biggest beneficiary of Kupp's absence, as he can now serve as quarterback Matthew Stafford's top target. Jefferson had 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season and is sitting ahead of Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek and Puka Nacua on the Rams depth chart. However, SportsLine's model has Jefferson finishing with just 3.1 receptions, 48 yards and 0.24 touchdowns against Seattle on Sunday in its latest simulations, so you might want to look elsewhere for a more consistent replacement. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 1 Fantasy football projections.

How to optimize your Week 1 Fantasy football lineups

