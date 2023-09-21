There have been major Fantasy football injuries the first two weeks of the 2023 NFL season, with Cleveland running back Nick Chubb going down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 2. Chubb has been one of the elite running backs in the NFL, leaving his owners with a void in their Week 3 Fantasy football lineups. While Chubb's absence is guaranteed, there are several other important players who are iffy heading into the Week 3 NFL schedule. Titans running back Derrick Henry (toe), Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (concussion) and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (calf) are among the key Week 3 Fantasy football injuries.

One Fantasy football injury that the model can help you deal with: Browns running back Nick Chubb. The star running back could require multiple surgeries in the coming weeks following his knee injury on Monday Night Football. His injuries are season-ending, leaving Jerome Ford as the immediate replacement.

Ford finished with just 36 yards and a touchdown against Cincinnati in Week 1, but he had 106 yards on 16 carries against Pittsburgh on Monday. The Browns also re-signed Kareem Hunt to give themselves another option in the backfield. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Ford will be the featured back moving forward, which provides some clarity for Fantasy football owners.

It is unclear if Hunt will be active on Sunday, so SportsLine's model has not produced any projections for him. Ford is rushing for 15.3 times for 51 yards and 0.31 touchdowns in the latest simulations. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 3 Fantasy football projections.

