The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the most impressive teams in the NFL through the first three weeks of the season, cruising to a 3-0 start. They have multiple players who have been elite Fantasy football picks, but several are dealing with injuries heading into the Week 4 NFL schedule. Wide receivers Deebo Samuel (ribs), Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) and Jauan Jennings (shin) are all hobbled, which might force some owners to adjust their Fantasy football strategy. If any of those wideouts are sidelined for Sunday's game against Arizona with Fantasy football injuries, it could lead to increased production from tight end George Kittle or running back Christian McCaffrey.

There are many other key players who are iffy heading into Week 4, while some stars have already been ruled out. With some backups in line for starting jobs this week, it is important to read through quality Fantasy football advice before setting your Week 4 Fantasy football lineups. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 4 Fantasy football projections and NFL injury updates from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

With the SportsLine Projection Model, you can get live-updated projections that can help you inform your lineup decisions in the event of any Fantasy football injuries. SportsLine's model beat human experts for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. It updates multiple times daily to give you the most up-to-date information as the latest NFL injury news breaks.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football projections for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see the Week 4 Fantasy football projections and stay up to date with the latest NFL injuries.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football injury projections

One Fantasy football injury that the model can help you deal with: Saints quarterback Derek Carr. The veteran is in his first season with New Orleans after throwing for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in Las Vegas last year. Carr had more than 300 passing yards and a touchdown in his Saints debut, leading the team to a win against Tennessee.

He added 228 yards on 21 completions in a Week 2 victory against Carolina before helping the Saints jump out to a 17-0 lead against Green Bay in Week 3. However, he sprained his AC joint and had to leave the game, forcing backup Jameis Winston into action. Winston, who has four-plus seasons of starting experience under his belt, completed 10 of 16 passes for 101 yards in relief against the Packers.

Carr has been held out of practice this week, leaving Winston in line to start Sunday's game. SportsLine's model has Winston finishing with 217 passing yards and one touchdown in its latest simulations, making him a quality Fantasy football waiver wire replacement for Carr's owners this week. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 4 Fantasy football projections.

How to optimize your Week 4 Fantasy football lineups

The model can also help you figure out how to handle Deebo Samuel and Austin Ekeler while providing live-updated projections for every player on your roster See the Week 4 Fantasy football stat projections here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And how should you handle high-profile Fantasy football injuries? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 4 Fantasy football projections for every position, with live updates to account for all the latest NFL injury news, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.