The New York Giants have struggled to run without star back Saquon Barkley, who has been out the last two weeks due to an ankle injury. He is one of the key Fantasy football injuries heading into the Week 5 NFL schedule, but has a chance to return on Sunday. Backup Matt Breida has rushed for a combined 47 yards on 18 attempts with Barkley sidelined, averaging less than three yards per carry. Should you avoid him in your Week 5 Fantasy football lineups?

There are other key players who are iffy to play in Week 5 as well, including 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (knee, ribs). Samuel played through his injuries last week, but he did not catch a pass and was limited to six rushing yards. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 5 Fantasy football projections and NFL injury updates from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football injury projections

One Fantasy football injury that the model can help you deal with: Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. He told reporters that his goal is still to play through his abdomen injury, but he missed the first two practices of the week. St. Brown was spotted working with trainers on the side during Thursday's practice and will presumably need to log reps before the team clears him to play this week.

He has been Detroit's top wide receiver through the first four weeks of the season, racking up 26 receptions for 331 yards and two touchdowns. Teammate Josh Reynolds (groin) is also dealing with an injury heading into the weekend. He has caught 12 of 19 targets for 215 yards and two touchdowns, but his groin has now given him issues in back-to-back weeks.

St. Brown and Reynolds could see their volume cut this week even if they do play, as 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams is set to make his season debut after his suspension was cut from six games to four. SportsLine's model has Williams finishing with nearly twice as many yards as Reynolds this week, putting Williams behind St. Brown as the team's top wide receiver if all three wideouts end up playing. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 5 Fantasy football projections.

