Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson went 2-1 in his first three starts of the season, but he suffered a shoulder injury in a Week 3 win over Tennessee. Watson was held out of a 28-3 loss to Baltimore in Week 4, and he was ruled out for Week 6 on Friday afternoon. Wit him unable to play, P.J. Walker will likely be elevated from the practice squad to make the eighth start of his career. That's just one of the key Week 6 Fantasy football injuries that will impact the weekend.

Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane has been one of the most productive Fantasy football picks of the season, but he was placed on the injured reserve earlier this week due to a knee injury. Which running backs would serve as a quality replacement for Achane in Week 6 Fantasy football lineups? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football projections and NFL injury updates from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football injury projections

One Fantasy football injury that the model can help you deal with: Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The star wide receiver ranks third in the NFL in receiving yards this season, catching 36 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns. He suffered a hamstring injury last week though, and he will miss at least four games after being placed on the injured reserve.

Jefferson's owners are probably not going to find a replacement that can deliver the same level of production as the superstar. However, Jefferson's injury should lead to a more balanced passing attack in Minnesota, with wideouts K.J. Osborn and Jordan Addison suddenly gaining Fantasy value in Week 6. Addison was a limited practice participant early in the week due to an ankle injury, while Osborn has no limitations.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who sits second behind Jefferson in receiving yards, should also take on an even larger role. SportsLine's model projects Addison to lead the team with more than 70 receiving yards on Sunday, while Hockenson is finishing with almost 60 yards and Osborn is just shy of 50 in the latest projections. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 6 Fantasy football projections.

