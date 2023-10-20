Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams has rushed for over 100 yards in two of his last three games, but he will miss Sunday's game against Pittsburgh during the Week 7 NFL schedule. Williams' top backup, Ronnie Rivers, was placed on the injured reserve with a knee injury. Los Angeles is now down to Zach Evans, Myles Gaskin and Royce Freeman as their available options out of the backfield. Williams is one of the top Week 7 Fantasy football injuries, joining several starting quarterbacks and top wide receivers across the league.

Lions running back David Montgomery (ribs) is also expected to be held out this week. He rushed for 230 total yards and four touchdowns in games against the Packers and Panthers before getting injured against Tampa Bay, leaving his owners with a void in their Week 7 Fantasy football lineups. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 7 Fantasy football projections and NFL injury updates from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

With the SportsLine Projection Model, you can get live-updated projections that can help you inform your lineup decisions in the event of any Fantasy football injuries. SportsLine's model beat human experts for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. It updates multiple times daily to give you the most up-to-date information as the latest NFL injury news breaks.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football projections for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see the Week 7 Fantasy football projections and stay up to date with the latest NFL injuries.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football injury projections

One Fantasy football injury that the model can help you deal with: Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The 24-year-old had the two biggest games of his career in back-to-back weeks, starting with 335 passing yards and four touchdowns against Denver. He added 282 passing yards, 57 rushing yards and four more touchdowns in a win over Washington two weeks ago.

However, Fields suffered a thumb injury against Minnesota last week and is expected to miss Sunday's game against Las Vegas. He had started to provide huge returns for his owners, so they will want to pivot in another direction on a week-by-week basis. Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent completed 10 of 14 passes in relief of Fields last week, but he finished with just 83 passing yards and an interception.

Bagent is in line to make his first career start on Sunday, although he is not expected to be a valuable Fantasy replacement for Fields. SportsLine's model has Bagent finishing with less than 170 passing yards and almost two interceptions in the latest simulations. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 7 Fantasy football projections.

How to optimize your Week 7 Fantasy football lineups

The model can also help you figure out how to handle injuries to Kyren Williams and David Montgomery while providing live-updated projections for every player on your roster See the Week 7 Fantasy football stat projections here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And how should you handle high-profile Fantasy football injuries? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 7 Fantasy football projections for every position, with live updates to account for all the latest NFL injury news, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.