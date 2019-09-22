Fantasy Football Injury Reaction: Giants lose Saquon Barkley to ankle injury with MRI to come

There may have been no greater disparity in Fantasy Football this season than our view of Saquon Barkley and the Giants offense. Generally you want running backs on a good team that we expect to win a lot of games and score a lot of points. Barkley is one of the few backs in Fantasy who transcend those demands. Unfortunately, Barkley was in a walking boot on the sidelines in the second half on Sunday.

As for how we treat Barkley, we're probably going to have to await an MRI on Monday. The fact that he was back on the sideline seems encouraging, but we really don't know anything yet. If he misses time, Wayne Gallman figures to be the beneficiary, but this is still a below average offense and Gallman is not the type of back who we view as a difference maker. He's absolutely worth a waiver add if we get indication Barkley is going to miss time, but he's not worth blowing a large percentage of your FAAB.

Barkley did command a large target share, so his absence won't solely affect the running backs. Both Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram should see an increased target share if Barkley misses time. Unfortunately, they'll also see more attention from the defense without the star running back. I'd view Engram as a must-start tight end, just as we did before. Shepard is a low-end No. 2 receiver, with his value being partially dependent on the weekly matchup.

As for Daniel Jones? His first start against Tampa Bay was encouraging. But not having Barkley is a negative, no doubt. You should view the Giants quarterback as a below-average option who better fits in two-quarterback leagues. Jones' next two matchups are at home against Washington and Minnesota. If he doesn't have Barkley for those matchups, he's going to rank as a low-end option even in two-quarterback leagues.

The Giants offense projected as a low-end offense even with Barkley. If they have to play without him they could be downright terrible.