Fantasy Football Injury Reaction: Steelers all lose if they lose Ben Roethlisberger

The Steelers offense hasn't been what we expected through two weeks this season, and that isn't likely to be made better by Ben Roethlisberger's elbow injury. Roethlisberger left Sunday's game against the Seahawks and was replaced by Mason Rudolph, who performed surprisingly well in the veteran's absence.

After throwing an interception on his second pass, Rudolph completed a long flea flicker to JuJu Smith-Schuster on his next drive and tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Vance McDonald later in the game. Even with those encouraging signs, he's clearly no Roethlisberger. While there are no reports out yet about the severity of the injury, it's worth examining the value of the Steelers if he misses time.

JuJu Smith-Schuster hasn't made the adjustments I expected him to as a No. 1 receiver in the Steelers offense. The Patriots and Seahawks both did a good job of taking him away for large parts of the game. While that might improve over the course of the season with Roethlisberger as his quarterback, I'd become very concerned about Smith-Schuster as a top-15 wide receiver with Rudolph under center. It's simply too much to ask of the young receiver to beat double coverage with a first-year starter at quarterback.

This would have a negative impact on James Conner as well. Defenses have to give Roethlisberger a certain amount of respect that Rudolph won't be afforded. He should expect to see more stacked boxes and fewer touchdown opportunities. I'd still view Conner as a starter, but more as a No. 2 option that the top 10 back you drafted him as.

As for McDonald, Donte Moncrief and the rest of the Steelers weapons? I'd have a hard time trusting them as anything more than low-end options. The two scores to McDonald were encouraging, but this figures to be a low-volume, low-scoring offense at least until we see something from Rudolph that proves otherwise.

As for the quarterbacks themselves, the position is deep enough that you're not stashing Roethlisberger in a one-quarterback league if we hear he's missing time. Rudolph would be an add in a two-quarterback league, but nothing more.

We'll update this as we know more, but for now anyone who is rostering a Pittsburgh Steeler in Fantasy has to be concerned.