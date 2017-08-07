Fantasy Football Injury Reaction: With Quincy Enunwa out, only Jets' Fantasy hero is Bilal Powell

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Quincy Enunwa was never going to be the guy who turned the Jets' fortunes around, but he sure had the chance at a career year given the depth and experience of the receivers on the roster.

He's now expected to miss all of 2017 with a neck injury suffered during a team scrimmage.

The Jets offense was already in a perilous position with Enunwa. Behind him on the depth chart are a slew of receivers short on experience.

The tight ends are anchored by Austin Seferian-Jenkins and rookie Jordan Leggett.

Throwing to them are a trio of quarterbacks that make even the Browns snicker -- Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty.

Gang Green's running backs feature an over-the-hill veteran in Matt Forte and a promising but seldom-tested sixth-year veteran in Bilal Powell. They'll run behind an offensive line projected to start five veterans who all have negative career grades from Pro Football Focus.

Their offensive coordinator, John Morton, will call plays in the NFL for the first time in his career. The last time he called plays was in 2009 at Southern Cal.

Even their kicker, Chandler Catanzaro, is coming off a career-worst year.

But other than all of that, the Jets are just fine.

So who's safe for Fantasy?

There is only one.

Bilal Powell RB / N.Y. Jets (2016 stats) ATT: 131 YDS: 722 TD: 3 TAR: 74 REC: 58 REC YDS: 388 REC TD: 2

Powell is worth chasing after he racked up 552 total yards and three scores in his last four games in 2016. He even had 1,000 total yards last year. His backfield mate, Forte, is already dealing with hamstring injuries and will probably see the fewest touches of his career. Powell is a very adept pass catcher and seems like a cinch to work check-downs and dump-off passes in each of the next 16 games.

Counting on him for a bunch of touchdowns isn't wise, but in terms of total yards and receptions, Powell should shine. He is now the Jets' most promising offensive weapon.

The rest of the bunch? Forget about them.

Forte's not only banged up already but he has over 2,800 career touches in his history. It would be a surprise to see him play consistently at a high level. You'll never feel good starting him.

You'll think about throwing a dart at one of the Jets pass catchers, mainly because they figure to pick up oodles of garbage-time targets. But the leaky offensive line won't help whichever meandering quarterback chucks it, creating a world where unknown receivers are getting less-than-ideal targets from bad passers running for their lives.

I'll pass on those guys. You'll have better success picking receivers off waivers while blindfolded.

There is a case to be made for a DST, however -- whichever one plays the Jets is pretty much a must-start. That would be the Bills DST in Week 1 and the Raiders DST in Week 2. Want a good start to your Fantasy season? Stream one of those options for the first game or two.

It's going to be a long year for Gang Green -- but it should lead to a promising future when someone like Sam Darnold or Josh Allen is starting for them in 2018 and beyond. Jet fans should start rooting for them while they continue their college careers this year.