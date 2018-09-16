Fantasy Football Injury Report: Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger among those expected to play
Which of the walking wounded will be in the lineup in Week 2? We catch up on the latest from around the NFL before Sunday's games kick off.
It only took one week for the injury report to be littered with prominent names, much to the chagrin of Fantasy owners. The Week 2 medical outlook is questionable-to-grim for several prominent pieces, making it particularly important to monitor all the late-breaking news throughout the morning. Without further delay, let's break down the latest on who's projected to either suit up or sit:
Quarterbacks
- The Packers' Aaron Rodgers (knee) is questionable to face the Vikings on Sunday after injuring his knee in the season-opening miracle win against the Bears, however early Sunday morning reports indicate that Rodgers does not have ligament damage and will look to play through the pain against Minnesota. DeShone Kizer is Rodgers' backup and could conceivably see action in the event of an in-game aggravation of the injury, not a completely unlikely scenario given that Rodgers' injury will reportedly need two months to heal. Rodgers Fantasy owners should naturally be glued the announcement of official inactives to ensure there hasn't been any setback during pregame warmups.
- The Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) is officially listed as questionable to face Kansas City on Sunday. However, Saturday afternoon brought confirmation that the veteran quarterback will take the field against the Chiefs in the Week 2 matchup.
- The Titans' Marcus Mariota (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, and as of late Saturday night, the decision of whether he or Blaine Gabbert would start was still pending. The same report indicated that Mariota still cannot grip the ball normally, implying a true game-time decision.
- The Eagles' Carson Wentz (knee-ACL) remains out of action in Week 2, setting up Nick Foles for a second straight start to open the season. While he was far from spectacular in the opener against the Falcons (19-for-34, 117 yards, one interception), Foles will face a weakened Buccaneers secondary in Week 2.
Running backs
- The Jaguars' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is questionable to face the Patriots in Sunday's showdown, and early Sunday morning reports indicate he's closer to doubtful. A final decision has not been announced, however, and head coach Doug Marrone has said Fournette's snaps would not be limited if he plays. T.J. Yeldon and the just-promoted Brandon Wilds would be the two healthy running back options in Fournette's stead.
- The Falcons' Devonta Freeman (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, and Sunday morning reports indicate he could miss 2-3 weeks. Tevin Coleman will assume lead-back duties versus Carolina and makes for an especially intriguing play with what should be a heavy rushing workload and multiple targets in the passing game.
- The Patriots' Sony Michel (knee) is questionable for Sunday's 4:25pm ET tilt against the Jaguars after having practiced in limited fashion all week. Meanwhile, teammate Rex Burkhead (concussion) is questionable after limited Thursday and Friday sessions and will need to clear the league-mandated protocol for head injuries before suiting up. In the potential absence of both players, James White and Kenjon Barner would be the top two running back options, though Burkhead did travel with the team, a good sign.
- The Steelers' Le'Veon Bell (contract dispute) is out once again in Week 2, leaving James Conner poised for another potentially heavy workload. The second-year back parlayed 36 touches across 77 snaps in Week 1 against Cleveland into 192 total yards.
- The Colts' Marlon Mack (hamstring) is questionable to face the Redskins on Sunday despite wrapping up the week with his first full practice of the season.
- The Raiders' DeAndre Washington (knee) is questionable to face the Broncos after turning in three limited practices this past week and missing the opener versus the Rams.
- The Lions' LeGarrette Blount (shoulder) is questionable to face the 49ers in Week 2, but early Sunday morning reports confirm he'll play.
- The Eagles' Darren Sproles (hamstring) is out for the Week 2 tilt against the Buccaneers. Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood could both see extra snaps as a result.
Wide receivers
- The Packers' Davante Adams (shoulder) is questionable to face the Vikings in Week 2 after wrapping up the week with a pair of limited practices, but early Sunday morning reports indicate he'll play.
- The Texans' DeAndre Hopkins (foot) and teammate Will Fuller (hamstring) both share questionable designations, but as of late Saturday reports, both are expected to play.
- The Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson (concussion) is officially questionable to face the Eagles in Week 2, but early Sunday morning reports indicate he's cleared the league protocol and will play.
- The 49ers' Marquise Goodwin (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions, thrusting rookie Dante Pettis into a bigger role.
- The Dolphins' DeVante Parker (finger) is questionable to face the Jets on Sunday, but after full practices Thursday and Friday, he appears to be trending toward suiting up.
- The Browns' Josh Gordon (hamstring) is out for Sunday's contest against the Saints, and apparently on his way out of Cleveland as soon as Monday, the team announced Saturday. The receiver had practiced fully all week before apparently hurting his hamstring in a promotional shoot on Friday. Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and rookie Antonio Callaway all stand to benefit to different degrees from Gordon's absence moving forward.
- The Eagles' Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) remains out in Week 2 against the Buccaneers.
- The Seahawks' Doug Baldwin (knee) has been ruled out against the Bears on Monday night. Given the type of routes that Baldwin often runs, Brandon Marshall may be the biggest beneficiary of his absence.
- The Chargers' Travis Benjamin (foot) is questionable to face the Bills in Week 2, and early Sunday morning reports indicate his availability will come down to how he feels in pregame warmups.
- The Redskins' Paul Richardson (shoulder) is questionable to face the Colts on Sunday after missing practice Friday, but head coach Jay Gruden has stated he expects him to play.
Tight ends
- The Steelers' Vance McDonald (foot) is questionable for Sunday's battle with the Chiefs, but early Sunday morning reports indicate he's expected to play.
- The Panthers' Greg Olsen (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, at minimum. Rookie Ian Thomas is expected to be one of the primary beneficiaries in Olsen's absence, which is expected to last multiple games.
- The Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams despite practicing in limited fashion all week.
Key defensive players
Cornerbacks
- The Buccaneers' Brent Grimes (groin) is out for Sunday's battle against the Eagles. With teammate Vernon Hargreaves (shoulder) having been placed on injured reserve this week as well, Tampa goes into the contest significantly depleted in an already suspect secondary.
- The Steelers' Artie Burns (toe) is questionable to face the Chiefs on Sunday after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. Meanwhile, teammate Joe Haden (hamstring) is doubtful after sitting out all three sessions.
- The Texans' Kevin Johnson (concussion) is out against the Titans on Sunday.
- The Seahawks Shaquill Griffin (thigh) is questionable to face the Bears on Monday night.
Safeties
- The Seahawks' Bradley McDougald (knee) is questionable to face the Bears on Monday night.
- The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's battle with the Steelers after not practicing at all during the week.
- The 49ers' Adrian Colbert (hamstring) is questionable to face the Lions on Sunday.
- Starting Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) remains out against the Giants on Sunday night.
Defensive Linemen
- The Lions' Ezekial Ansah (shoulder) is questionable to face the 49ers on Sunday.
- The Chargers' Joey Bosa (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills and according to Sunday morning reports, could be out until October.
- The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (calf) will have to wait until Week 3 at minimum to make his NFL debut, as he's out Sunday against the Eagles. Meanwhile, linemate Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) is questionable after two limited practices to finish the week.
- The Cowboys' Randy Gregory (concussion) is doubtful against the Giants on Sunday night.
- The Giants' Olivier Vernon (ankle) will miss a second straight game to start the season versus the Cowboys on Sunday night.
- The Dolphins' William Hayes (finger) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle versus the Jets.
- The Cardinals' Markus Golden (knee) is questionable to make his season debut against the Rams on Sunday, but he did return to practice this week for the first time since last year's torn ACL.
Linebackers
- The 49ers' Malcolm Smith (hamstring) is questionable to make his season debut against the Lions on Sunday.
- The Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (back) is questionable for Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the Titans.
- The Rams' Mark Barron (ankle) is doubtful to make his 2018 debut against the Cardinals on Sunday.
- The Browns' Christian Kirksey (shoulder) is questionable versus the high-powered Saints offense on Sunday.
- The Seahawks' Bobby Wagner (groin) is questionable to face the Bears on Monday night, while teammate K.J. Wright (knee) is doubtful.
- The Titans' Derrick Morgan (knee) is questionable against the Texans on Sunday.
- The Packers' Oren Burks (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's divisional clash against the Vikings after a week of limited practices.
