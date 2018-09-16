Fantasy Football Injury Report: Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger among those expected to play

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

It only took one week for the injury report to be littered with prominent names, much to the chagrin of Fantasy owners. The Week 2 medical outlook is questionable-to-grim for several prominent pieces, making it particularly important to monitor all the late-breaking news throughout the morning. Without further delay, let's break down the latest on who's projected to either suit up or sit:

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

The Steelers' Vance McDonald (foot) is questionable for Sunday's battle with the Chiefs, but early Sunday morning reports indicate he's expected to play.



The Panthers' Greg Olsen (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, at minimum. Rookie Ian Thomas is expected to be one of the primary beneficiaries in Olsen's absence, which is expected to last multiple games.



The Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams despite practicing in limited fashion all week.



Key defensive players

Cornerbacks

The Buccaneers' Brent Grimes (groin) is out for Sunday's battle against the Eagles. With teammate Vernon Hargreaves (shoulder) having been placed on injured reserve this week as well, Tampa goes into the contest significantly depleted in an already suspect secondary.



The Steelers' Artie Burns (toe) is questionable to face the Chiefs on Sunday after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. Meanwhile, teammate Joe Haden (hamstring) is doubtful after sitting out all three sessions.



The Texans' Kevin Johnson (concussion) is out against the Titans on Sunday.



The Seahawks Shaquill Griffin (thigh) is questionable to face the Bears on Monday night.



Safeties

The Seahawks' Bradley McDougald (knee) is questionable to face the Bears on Monday night.



The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's battle with the Steelers after not practicing at all during the week.



The 49ers' Adrian Colbert (hamstring) is questionable to face the Lions on Sunday.



Starting Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) remains out against the Giants on Sunday night.



Defensive Linemen

The Lions' Ezekial Ansah (shoulder) is questionable to face the 49ers on Sunday.



The Chargers' Joey Bosa (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills and according to Sunday morning reports, could be out until October.



The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (calf) will have to wait until Week 3 at minimum to make his NFL debut, as he's out Sunday against the Eagles. Meanwhile, linemate Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) is questionable after two limited practices to finish the week.



The Cowboys' Randy Gregory (concussion) is doubtful against the Giants on Sunday night.



The Giants' Olivier Vernon (ankle) will miss a second straight game to start the season versus the Cowboys on Sunday night.



The Dolphins' William Hayes (finger) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle versus the Jets.



The Cardinals' Markus Golden (knee) is questionable to make his season debut against the Rams on Sunday, but he did return to practice this week for the first time since last year's torn ACL.



Linebackers

The 49ers' Malcolm Smith (hamstring) is questionable to make his season debut against the Lions on Sunday.



The Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (back) is questionable for Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the Titans.



The Rams' Mark Barron (ankle) is doubtful to make his 2018 debut against the Cardinals on Sunday.



The Browns' Christian Kirksey (shoulder) is questionable versus the high-powered Saints offense on Sunday.



The Seahawks' Bobby Wagner (groin) is questionable to face the Bears on Monday night, while teammate K.J. Wright (knee) is doubtful.



The Titans' Derrick Morgan (knee) is questionable against the Texans on Sunday.



The Packers' Oren Burks (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's divisional clash against the Vikings after a week of limited practices.



